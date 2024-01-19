Highlights The Toronto Raptors have made two blockbuster trades, signaling a path to rebuilding and making the trade season more exciting.

The Indiana Pacers acquired star forward Pascal Siakam, improving their already historic offense.

The Los Angeles Clippers' early season trade for James Harden has proven to be a game-changer and made them the scarier team in the city.

Trade season is in full effect in this 2023-24 NBA season. With the Toronto Raptors swinging the floodgates wide open with two blockbuster trades in three weeks, it's only a matter of time before other teams follow suit ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Given the number of trades is expected to vastly increase over the coming days and weeks, it can be overwhelming to try and keep up. To make things easier, GIVEMESPORT has a trade tracker to keep tabs on every player that moved ahead of the deadline, as well as a breakdown of each deal.

Pacers get their star in Pascal Siakam

Trade package: Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, draft picks

It may have taken longer than expected, but the Raptors finally dealt star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. The move signaled a firm path to rebuilding for Toronto, while Indiana now has its eyes set on making a deep playoff run.

Full Trade – Jan. 17, 2024 Indiana Pacers Toronto Raptors New Orleans Pelicans Pascal Siakam Bruce Brown Cash Considerations Jordan Nwora 2024 Pacers First-Round Pick (Unprotected) 2024 First-Round Pick (Worst of Jazz/Rockets/Clippers/Thunder) 2026 Pacers First-Round Pick (Top 4 Protected)

Siakam's inclusion in an offensive powerhouse of a team in the Pacers could lead to an already historic offense getting better thanks to his versatile skill set.

Wizards trade for Marvin Bagley III

Trade package: Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala

Neither the Detroit Pistons nor the Washington Wizards got a franchise-altering star in this trade, but it gave the latter team a chance to develop a combo forward-center who's still young and could become a solid rotation piece in Marvin Bagley III.

Full Trade – Jan. 14, 2024 Washington Wizards Detroit Pistons Marvin Bagley III Danilo Gallinari Isaiah Livers Mike Muscala Two 2nd Round Picks

To acquire him, the Wizards sent back veterans Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala. The Pistons, while still not close to being a good team, now have the salary cap space to make a bigger move should they want to put losing behind them.

New York Knicks acquire OG Anunoby

Trade package: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Second-round pick

The first domino to fall during trade season was OG Anunoby. Following the Raptors' mediocre start to the season, it became clear that veteran players like Anunoby were ready to move on. The New York Knicks, eager to land an upgrade, swung a deal for the 26-year-old, sending guard Immanuel Quickley and Canadian wing RJ Barrett north of the border.

Full Trade – Dec. 30, 2023 New York Knicks Toronto Raptors OG Anunoby Immanuel Quickley Precious Achiuwa RJ Barrett Malachi Flynn Detroit 2024 2nd Round Pick

After several weeks, the trade seems to have been a win-win for both parties. Anunoby has helped ease the floor spacing in New York while providing steady perimeter defense, while Quickley and Barrett adjust to their new, larger roles in Toronto.

Los Angeles Clippers acquire James Harden

Trade package: 4 players, three first-round picks

The James Harden trade from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers isn't exactly a trade deadline move, given it happened so early into the season, but it's still one worth mentioning given its gravity.

Full Trade – Nov. 1, 2023 Los Angeles Clippers Philadelphia 76ers Oklahoma City Thunder Sacramento Kings James Harden Marcus Morris Pick swap (via LAC) Filip Petrušev P.J. Tucker Nicolas Batum Cash considerations (via LAC) Cash considerations (via LAC Draft rights to Luka Mitrović Robert Covington K.J. Martin 2026 OKC 1st Round Pick (Protected) 2028 LAC 1st Round Pick 2029 LAC 1st Round Pick Swap Multiple 2nd Round Picks

Harden had grown discontent in Philadelphia and demanded a trade with his preferred destination being Los Angeles. It may have taken a while, but the Clippers have grown well together and are proving to be the scarier team in the city.