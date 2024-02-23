Highlights

  • Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines this class, but the top three quarterbacks still rank in the top 10.
  • This offensive tackle crop is very impressive, with seven ranking inside the top 30.
  • Quarterbacks like J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix may be first round picks, but they aren't top 32 players.

The NFL Draft on April 25 gets closer by the second, and with each passing day, prospects will gear toward making the jump as collegiate stars in hopes of making a name for themselves in the NFL. Headliners like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., and many others are poised to hear their name called early when the draft kicks off, but there will be countless other prospects worth monitoring as they enter the league.

Positional value and team needs will play a pivotal role in how the pecking order of these top prospects shakes out on draft day, and if you'd like an idea of how the first round will go, our 2024 NFL Mock Draft should give you a pretty good sense of where your favorite team or player stands.

But without team-dependent picks, it's worth wondering how these prospects stack up when compared to one another. From the pristine names at the top of the class to some of the hidden gems you can expect to be selected on Day 3, here is GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft big board, outlining the top 100 prospects set to hit the stage at Hart Plaza in Detroit come late April-early May.

2024 NFL Draft top prospects
Top 5

Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines the 2024 class

Marvin Harrison Jr.
Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

2024 NFL Draft: Top 5 Big Board

Rank

Player

Position

School

Height / Weight

1.

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

Ohio State

6'3 / 205

2.

Caleb Williams

QB

USC

6'0 / 215

3.

Malik Nabers

WR

LSU

6'0 / 195

4.

Taliese Fuaga

OT

Oregon State

6'6 / 332

5.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu

OT

Penn State

6'4 / 315

The top of this year's class is filled with difference-makers on the offensive side of the football in all different areas. Whether it's quarterbacks, skill players, or blockers, you'll have your pick of the litter in finding contributors in all three phases when your team is on the clock.

However, the board begins with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., a truly elite wide receiver prospect who could step in and make an immediate impact on a team's offense and open up the passing game at varying levels of the field.

Following behind is the presumptive first-overall pick, Caleb Williams, who has all the tools and playmaking abilities to succeed at the next level. Despite constant chatter of 'character concerns' and 'attitude issues', Williams has very few, if any, legitimate red flags and should be a safe quarterback prospect.

Perhaps the most notable of these rankings is Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga earning the top offensive tackle spot. With the league shifting toward zone-blocking and offenses thriving behind linemen who can move out in space, Fuaga offers the perfect profile for today's brand of football and could elevate an offense from day one. Despite playing right tackle, his skill set is still on par with this class's other highly touted left tackles.

6-10

Offense owns the majority of the top 10 this year

Drake Maye
Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

2024 NFL Draft: 6-10 Big Board

Rank

Player

Position

School

Height / Weight

6.

Rome Odunze

WR

Washington

6'3 / 211

7.

Brock Bowers

TE

Georgia

6'3 / 240

8.

Drake Maye

QB

UNC

6'4 / 230

9.

Jayden Daniels

QB

LSU

6'3 / 200

10.

Kool-Aid McKinstry

CB

Alabama

6'0 / 195

The run of offense continues through the top nine, with both of the projected top-three picks falling into this group in Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. The separation between both passers is minimal, and the debate between which quarterback goes No. 2 will likely run hot all the way through draft day.

Rome Odunze and Brock Bowers add to the weapons who sit atop this class, as both offer the chance to spark any passing offense looking to add some playmakers and increase production.

Kool-Aid McKinstry earns the top spot at the cornerback position in what will be a tight race, with the pecking order likely varying for each NFL front office. McKinstry took a huge step forward in technique this season and flashed NFL shutdown corner traits that allow him to step in and be a team's top secondary defender right out of the gate. He's been slipping down boards as of late, but those drafting should not overthink it; he has everything you could want out of a cornerback.

Drake Maye-1
11-20

One of the best OT classes in recent years rolls on

2024 NFL Draft: 11-20 big board

Rank

Player

Position

School

Height / Weight

11.

Joe Alt

OT

Notre Dame

6'7 / 322

12.

Nate Wiggins

CB

Clemson

6'2 / 185

13.

Quinyon Mitchell

CB

Toledo

6'0 / 195

14.

J.C. Latham

OT

Alabama

6'5 / 360

15.

Jer'Zhan Newton

DL

Illinois

6'1 / 295

16.

Cooper DeJean

CB

Iowa

6'1 / 209

17.

Jared Verse

EDGE

Florida State

6'3 / 260

18.

Terrion Arnold

CB

Alabama

6'0 / 196

19.

Dallas Turner

EDGE

Alabama

6'4 / 242

20.

Amarius Mims

OT

Georgia

6'6 / 340

With five offensive tackles in the top 20, this class has a large selection of trench help that would immediately boost any offense's front line. Players like J.C. Latham and Amarius Mims would generally be viewed as top prospects in most classes, but the caliber of the group this year will spread them out further down the board. Expect teams like the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys to potentially benefit from how talented this tackle crop is.

21-30

The late-first round receiver group could be huge for NFL contenders

2024 NFL Draft: 21-30 big board

Rank

Player

Position

School

Height / Weight

21.

Adonai Mitchell

WR

Texas

6'3 / 196

22.

Chop Robinson

EDGE

Penn State

6'3 / 253

23.

Xavier Worthy

WR

Texas

6'1 / 172

24.

Kingsley Suamataia

OT

BYU

6'4 / 329

25.

Graham Barton

OG

Duke

6'4 / 311

26.

Byron Murphy II

DL

Texas

6'0 / 302

27.

Kamari Lassiter

CB

Georgia

6'0 / 180

28.

Tyler Guyton

OT

Oklahoma

6'7 / 328

29.

Jackson Powers-Johnson

C

Oregon

6'3 / 334

30.

Troy Franklin

WR

Oregon

6'1 / 185

Wideouts like Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, and Troy Franklin all offer intrigue, and this receiver class could provide plenty of complimentary weapons to teams in the back half of the first round. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs should certainly be interested in beefing up their receiver rooms to pair with their franchise QBs, while the Carolina Panthers could be crossing their fingers for the chance to land one of these guys to kick off the second round.

31-40

Michael Penix Jr. sneaks into our top 32

2024 NFL Draft: 31-40 big board

Rank

Player

Position

School

Height / Weight

31.

Jonathan Brooks

RB

Texas

6'0 / 207

32.

Michael Penix Jr.

QB

Washington

6'2 / 212

33.

Laiatu Latu

EDGE

UCLA

6'5 / 261

34.

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR

LSU

6'4 / 201

35.

Troy Fautanu

OG

Washington

6'3 / 315

36.

T'Vondre Sweat

DL

Texas

6'4 / 346

37.

Bralen Trice

EDGE

Washington

6'2 / 249

38.

Ladd McConkey

WR

Georgia

5'11 / 187

39.

Payton Wilson

LB

North Carolina State

6'4 / 234

40.

Darius Robinson

DL

Missouri

6'5 / 286

Running back finally makes an appearance on the list, with Texas' Jonathan Brooks claiming the 31st spot on our big board. Consensus opinion usually underrates the position, so while many mock drafts at best have some backs going late in the second round, expect needy teams to reach and address the position earlier. The Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers could all benefit from infusing youth into their backfield.

National Championship finalist Michael Penix Jr. also makes our top 32 by the skin of his chinny-chin-chin. Penix Jr. looks like an ideal QB prospect with his size and his pure passing ability, but his age (he'll be 24 when the season kicks off), injury history, and inability to create on the fly mean he's still a relatively risky prospect.

41-50

Bo Nix could be a cheaper alternative to the top 3 QBs in the class

2024 NFL Draft: 41-50 big board

Rank

Player

Position

School

Height / Weight

41.

Keon Coleman

WR

Florida State

6'2 / 215

42.

Kris Jenkins

DL

Michigan

6'2 / 285

43.

Michael Hall Jr.

DL

Ohio State

6'2 / 280

44.

Bo Nix

QB

Oregon

6'2 / 218

45.

Christian Haynes

OG

UCONN

6'2 / 318

46.

Blake Corum

RB

Michigan

5'7 / 210

47.

Chris Braswell Jr.

EDGE

Alabama

6'3 / 252

48.

Devontez Walker

WR

UNC

6'1 / 197

49.

Mike Sainristil

CB

Michigan

5'9 / 182

50.

Kamren Kinchens

S

Miami (FL)

5'11 / 206

Oregon's Bo Nix checks in at number 44 on the big board, and he'll be a name worth tracking. He could be the second round passer that teams are looking for in this draft should they address other needs in Round 1.

Nix found his groove when transferring from Auburn and joining the Ducks, but there are still questions about his offensive scheme and how he'll translate to the next level. Still, he cleaned up his inconsistency and has a live arm that should help him sell himself to plenty of front offices this offseason.

51-100

There is value to be had on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft: 51-100 big board

Rank

Player

Position

School

Height / Weight

51.

Marshawn Kneeland

EDGE

Western Michigan

6'3 / 268

52.

Junior Colson

LB

Michigan

6'2 / 235

53.

Zach Frazier

C

West Virginia

6'2 / 314

54.

Cole Bishop

S

Utah

6'2 / 209

55.

Maason Smith

DL

LSU

6'6 / 315

56.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

CB

Missouri

6'0 / 176

57.

Ja'Lynn Polk

WR

Washington

6'2 / 190

58.

Ben Sinnott

TE

Kansas State

6'4 / 254

59.

Javon Bullard

S

Georgia

5'10 / 197

60.

Leonard Taylor III

DL

Miami (FL)

6'3 / 304

61.

Sedrick Van Pran

C

Georgia

6'3 / 310

62.

T.J. Tampa

CB

Iowa State

6'1 / 185

63.

Ray Davis

RB

Kentucky

5'8 / 220

64.

J.J. McCarthy

QB

Michigan

6'3 / 202

65.

Ruke Orhorhoro

DL

Clemson

6'4 / 295

66.

Blake Fisher

OT

Notre Dame

6'5 / 315

67.

Cade Stover

TE

Ohio State

6'4 / 251

68.

Tyler Nubin

S

Minnesota

6'1 / 210

69.

Jacob Cowing

WR

Arizona

5'8 / 165

70.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

TE

Texas

6'4 / 252

71.

Kiran Amegadjie

OT

Yale

6'4 / 318

72.

Jermaine Burton

WR

Alabama

6'0 / 194

73.

Zak Zinter

OG

Michigan

6'5 / 315

74.

Spencer Rattler

QB

South Carolina

6'0 / 219

75.

Edgerrin Cooper

LB

Texas A&M

6'2 / 227

76.

Josh Newton

CB

TCU

5'11 / 195

77.

Brandon Dorlus

DL

Oregon

6'3 / 272

78.

James Williams

LB

Miami (FL)

6'4 / 230

79.

Trey Benson

RB

Florida State

6'0 / 223

80.

Calen Bullock

S

USC

6'2 / 190

81.

D.J. James

CB

Auburn

5'11 / 170

82.

Ricky Pearsall

WR

Florida

6'1 / 193

83.

Jaylen Wright

RB

Tennessee

5'10 / 200

84.

Xavier Legette

WR

South Carolina

6'1 / 223

85.

DeWayne Carter

DL

Duke

6'2 / 308

86.

Ty'Ron Hopper

LB

Missouri

6'2 / 221

87.

Christian Jones

OT

Texas

6'5 / 318

88.

Kris Abrams-Draine

CB

Missouri

5'11 / 173

89.

Will Shipley

RB

Clemson

5'10 / 205

90.

Eric Watts

EDGE

UCONN

6'5 / 277

91.

Bucky Irving

RB

Oregon

5'10 / 194

92.

Michael Pratt

QB

Tulane

6'2 / 216

93.

Cedric Gray

LB

UNC

6'2 / 232

94.

Roger Rosengarten

OT

Washington

6'5 / 311

95.

Caelen Carson

CB

Wake Forest

6'0 / 190

96.

Braelon Allen

RB

Wisconsin

6'2 / 235

97.

Jalen McMillan

WR

Washington

6'0 / 186

98.

Patrick Paul

OT

Houston

6'7 / 333

99.

Roman Wilson

WR

Michigan

5'10 / 186

100.

Gabe Hall

DL

Baylor

6'6 / 290

The highlight of this group is no doubt Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, placing 64th on our big board. The former Wolverine is a divisive prospect, with many wondering where he falls in this quarterback class, and how he projects in an NFL setting.

In 2023, McCarthy played the role of game manager, helping guide the team to an undefeated season capped off with a national title win over the Washington Huskies. The tools are there, but plenty of red flags in decision-making and overall usage will keep opinions polarized throughout the process.

While headline prospects will always get the bulk of the attention, the draft is won through the middle rounds. This class is filled with contributors who could make an immediate impact and grow as they acclimate to the NFL. Even past these 100 prospects are names who will carve out roles in the league, so now, the onus is on teams to find them.

