Highlights
- Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines this class, but the top three quarterbacks still rank in the top 10.
- This offensive tackle crop is very impressive, with seven ranking inside the top 30.
- Quarterbacks like J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix may be first round picks, but they aren't top 32 players.
The NFL Draft on April 25 gets closer by the second, and with each passing day, prospects will gear toward making the jump as collegiate stars in hopes of making a name for themselves in the NFL. Headliners like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., and many others are poised to hear their name called early when the draft kicks off, but there will be countless other prospects worth monitoring as they enter the league.
Positional value and team needs will play a pivotal role in how the pecking order of these top prospects shakes out on draft day, and if you'd like an idea of how the first round will go, our 2024 NFL Mock Draft should give you a pretty good sense of where your favorite team or player stands.
But without team-dependent picks, it's worth wondering how these prospects stack up when compared to one another. From the pristine names at the top of the class to some of the hidden gems you can expect to be selected on Day 3, here is GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft big board, outlining the top 100 prospects set to hit the stage at Hart Plaza in Detroit come late April-early May.
2024 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl editionAll eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.
Top 5
Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines the 2024 class
|
2024 NFL Draft: Top 5 Big Board
Rank
Player
Position
School
|
Height / Weight
1.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Ohio State
|
6'3 / 205
2.
Caleb Williams
QB
USC
|
6'0 / 215
3.
Malik Nabers
WR
LSU
|
6'0 / 195
4.
Taliese Fuaga
OT
Oregon State
|
6'6 / 332
5.
Olumuyiwa Fashanu
OT
Penn State
|
6'4 / 315
The top of this year's class is filled with difference-makers on the offensive side of the football in all different areas. Whether it's quarterbacks, skill players, or blockers, you'll have your pick of the litter in finding contributors in all three phases when your team is on the clock.
However, the board begins with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., a truly elite wide receiver prospect who could step in and make an immediate impact on a team's offense and open up the passing game at varying levels of the field.
Following behind is the presumptive first-overall pick, Caleb Williams, who has all the tools and playmaking abilities to succeed at the next level. Despite constant chatter of 'character concerns' and 'attitude issues', Williams has very few, if any, legitimate red flags and should be a safe quarterback prospect.
Perhaps the most notable of these rankings is Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga earning the top offensive tackle spot. With the league shifting toward zone-blocking and offenses thriving behind linemen who can move out in space, Fuaga offers the perfect profile for today's brand of football and could elevate an offense from day one. Despite playing right tackle, his skill set is still on par with this class's other highly touted left tackles.
6-10
Offense owns the majority of the top 10 this year
|
2024 NFL Draft: 6-10 Big Board
Rank
Player
Position
School
|
Height / Weight
6.
Rome Odunze
WR
Washington
|
6'3 / 211
7.
Brock Bowers
TE
Georgia
|
6'3 / 240
8.
Drake Maye
QB
UNC
|
6'4 / 230
9.
Jayden Daniels
QB
LSU
|
6'3 / 200
10.
Kool-Aid McKinstry
CB
Alabama
|
6'0 / 195
The run of offense continues through the top nine, with both of the projected top-three picks falling into this group in Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. The separation between both passers is minimal, and the debate between which quarterback goes No. 2 will likely run hot all the way through draft day.
Rome Odunze and Brock Bowers add to the weapons who sit atop this class, as both offer the chance to spark any passing offense looking to add some playmakers and increase production.
Kool-Aid McKinstry earns the top spot at the cornerback position in what will be a tight race, with the pecking order likely varying for each NFL front office. McKinstry took a huge step forward in technique this season and flashed NFL shutdown corner traits that allow him to step in and be a team's top secondary defender right out of the gate. He's been slipping down boards as of late, but those drafting should not overthink it; he has everything you could want out of a cornerback.
2024 NFL Draft prospects: Drake Maye scouting report says he has franchise QB attributesThe UNC product is set up to have his named called early in the 2024 NFL Draft.
11-20
One of the best OT classes in recent years rolls on
|
2024 NFL Draft: 11-20 big board
Rank
Player
Position
School
|
Height / Weight
11.
Joe Alt
OT
Notre Dame
|
6'7 / 322
12.
Nate Wiggins
CB
Clemson
|
6'2 / 185
13.
Quinyon Mitchell
CB
Toledo
|
6'0 / 195
14.
J.C. Latham
OT
Alabama
|
6'5 / 360
15.
Jer'Zhan Newton
DL
Illinois
|
6'1 / 295
16.
Cooper DeJean
CB
Iowa
|
6'1 / 209
17.
Jared Verse
EDGE
Florida State
|
6'3 / 260
18.
Terrion Arnold
CB
Alabama
|
6'0 / 196
19.
Dallas Turner
EDGE
Alabama
|
6'4 / 242
20.
Amarius Mims
OT
Georgia
|
6'6 / 340
With five offensive tackles in the top 20, this class has a large selection of trench help that would immediately boost any offense's front line. Players like J.C. Latham and Amarius Mims would generally be viewed as top prospects in most classes, but the caliber of the group this year will spread them out further down the board. Expect teams like the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys to potentially benefit from how talented this tackle crop is.
2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Cooper DeJean's scouting report says he's an elite athleteA three-sport letterman in high school, DeJean brings value not only with athletic versatility in the secondary, but as a punt returner as well.
21-30
The late-first round receiver group could be huge for NFL contenders
|
2024 NFL Draft: 21-30 big board
Rank
Player
Position
School
|
Height / Weight
21.
Adonai Mitchell
WR
Texas
|
6'3 / 196
22.
Chop Robinson
EDGE
Penn State
|
6'3 / 253
23.
Xavier Worthy
WR
Texas
|
6'1 / 172
24.
Kingsley Suamataia
OT
BYU
|
6'4 / 329
25.
Graham Barton
OG
Duke
|
6'4 / 311
26.
Byron Murphy II
DL
Texas
|
6'0 / 302
27.
Kamari Lassiter
CB
Georgia
|
6'0 / 180
28.
Tyler Guyton
OT
Oklahoma
|
6'7 / 328
29.
Jackson Powers-Johnson
C
Oregon
|
6'3 / 334
30.
Troy Franklin
WR
Oregon
|
6'1 / 185
Wideouts like Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, and Troy Franklin all offer intrigue, and this receiver class could provide plenty of complimentary weapons to teams in the back half of the first round. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs should certainly be interested in beefing up their receiver rooms to pair with their franchise QBs, while the Carolina Panthers could be crossing their fingers for the chance to land one of these guys to kick off the second round.
31-40
Michael Penix Jr. sneaks into our top 32
|
2024 NFL Draft: 31-40 big board
Rank
Player
Position
School
|
Height / Weight
31.
Jonathan Brooks
RB
Texas
|
6'0 / 207
32.
Michael Penix Jr.
QB
Washington
|
6'2 / 212
33.
Laiatu Latu
EDGE
UCLA
|
6'5 / 261
34.
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR
LSU
|
6'4 / 201
35.
Troy Fautanu
OG
Washington
|
6'3 / 315
36.
T'Vondre Sweat
DL
Texas
|
6'4 / 346
37.
Bralen Trice
EDGE
Washington
|
6'2 / 249
38.
Ladd McConkey
WR
Georgia
|
5'11 / 187
39.
Payton Wilson
LB
North Carolina State
|
6'4 / 234
40.
Darius Robinson
DL
Missouri
|
6'5 / 286
Running back finally makes an appearance on the list, with Texas' Jonathan Brooks claiming the 31st spot on our big board. Consensus opinion usually underrates the position, so while many mock drafts at best have some backs going late in the second round, expect needy teams to reach and address the position earlier. The Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers could all benefit from infusing youth into their backfield.
National Championship finalist Michael Penix Jr. also makes our top 32 by the skin of his chinny-chin-chin. Penix Jr. looks like an ideal QB prospect with his size and his pure passing ability, but his age (he'll be 24 when the season kicks off), injury history, and inability to create on the fly mean he's still a relatively risky prospect.
2024 NFL Draft prospects: Michael Penix Jr.'s scouting report says he's a risky prospectAfter a lengthy six-year career at the collegiate level, Michael Penix Jr. enters the NFL with his fair share of perks and drawbacks.
41-50
Bo Nix could be a cheaper alternative to the top 3 QBs in the class
|
2024 NFL Draft: 41-50 big board
Rank
Player
Position
School
|
Height / Weight
41.
Keon Coleman
WR
Florida State
|
6'2 / 215
42.
Kris Jenkins
DL
Michigan
|
6'2 / 285
43.
Michael Hall Jr.
DL
Ohio State
|
6'2 / 280
44.
Bo Nix
QB
Oregon
|
6'2 / 218
45.
Christian Haynes
OG
UCONN
|
6'2 / 318
46.
Blake Corum
RB
Michigan
|
5'7 / 210
47.
Chris Braswell Jr.
EDGE
Alabama
|
6'3 / 252
48.
Devontez Walker
WR
UNC
|
6'1 / 197
49.
Mike Sainristil
CB
Michigan
|
5'9 / 182
50.
Kamren Kinchens
S
Miami (FL)
|
5'11 / 206
Oregon's Bo Nix checks in at number 44 on the big board, and he'll be a name worth tracking. He could be the second round passer that teams are looking for in this draft should they address other needs in Round 1.
Nix found his groove when transferring from Auburn and joining the Ducks, but there are still questions about his offensive scheme and how he'll translate to the next level. Still, he cleaned up his inconsistency and has a live arm that should help him sell himself to plenty of front offices this offseason.
51-100
There is value to be had on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
|
2024 NFL Draft: 51-100 big board
Rank
Player
Position
School
|
Height / Weight
51.
Marshawn Kneeland
EDGE
Western Michigan
|
6'3 / 268
52.
Junior Colson
LB
Michigan
|
6'2 / 235
53.
Zach Frazier
C
West Virginia
|
6'2 / 314
54.
Cole Bishop
S
Utah
|
6'2 / 209
55.
Maason Smith
DL
LSU
|
6'6 / 315
56.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.
CB
Missouri
|
6'0 / 176
57.
Ja'Lynn Polk
WR
Washington
|
6'2 / 190
58.
Ben Sinnott
TE
Kansas State
|
6'4 / 254
59.
Javon Bullard
S
Georgia
|
5'10 / 197
60.
Leonard Taylor III
DL
Miami (FL)
|
6'3 / 304
61.
Sedrick Van Pran
C
Georgia
|
6'3 / 310
62.
T.J. Tampa
CB
Iowa State
|
6'1 / 185
63.
Ray Davis
RB
Kentucky
|
5'8 / 220
64.
J.J. McCarthy
QB
Michigan
|
6'3 / 202
65.
Ruke Orhorhoro
DL
Clemson
|
6'4 / 295
66.
Blake Fisher
OT
Notre Dame
|
6'5 / 315
67.
Cade Stover
TE
Ohio State
|
6'4 / 251
68.
Tyler Nubin
S
Minnesota
|
6'1 / 210
69.
Jacob Cowing
WR
Arizona
|
5'8 / 165
70.
Ja'Tavion Sanders
TE
Texas
|
6'4 / 252
71.
Kiran Amegadjie
OT
Yale
|
6'4 / 318
72.
Jermaine Burton
WR
Alabama
|
6'0 / 194
73.
Zak Zinter
OG
Michigan
|
6'5 / 315
74.
Spencer Rattler
QB
South Carolina
|
6'0 / 219
75.
Edgerrin Cooper
LB
Texas A&M
|
6'2 / 227
76.
Josh Newton
CB
TCU
|
5'11 / 195
77.
Brandon Dorlus
DL
Oregon
|
6'3 / 272
78.
James Williams
LB
Miami (FL)
|
6'4 / 230
79.
Trey Benson
RB
Florida State
|
6'0 / 223
80.
Calen Bullock
S
USC
|
6'2 / 190
81.
D.J. James
CB
Auburn
|
5'11 / 170
82.
Ricky Pearsall
WR
Florida
|
6'1 / 193
83.
Jaylen Wright
RB
Tennessee
|
5'10 / 200
84.
Xavier Legette
WR
South Carolina
|
6'1 / 223
85.
DeWayne Carter
DL
Duke
|
6'2 / 308
86.
Ty'Ron Hopper
LB
Missouri
|
6'2 / 221
87.
Christian Jones
OT
Texas
|
6'5 / 318
88.
Kris Abrams-Draine
CB
Missouri
|
5'11 / 173
89.
Will Shipley
RB
Clemson
|
5'10 / 205
90.
Eric Watts
EDGE
UCONN
|
6'5 / 277
91.
Bucky Irving
RB
Oregon
|
5'10 / 194
92.
Michael Pratt
QB
Tulane
|
6'2 / 216
93.
Cedric Gray
LB
UNC
|
6'2 / 232
94.
Roger Rosengarten
OT
Washington
|
6'5 / 311
95.
Caelen Carson
CB
Wake Forest
|
6'0 / 190
96.
Braelon Allen
RB
Wisconsin
|
6'2 / 235
97.
Jalen McMillan
WR
Washington
|
6'0 / 186
98.
Patrick Paul
OT
Houston
|
6'7 / 333
99.
Roman Wilson
WR
Michigan
|
5'10 / 186
100.
Gabe Hall
DL
Baylor
|
6'6 / 290
The highlight of this group is no doubt Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, placing 64th on our big board. The former Wolverine is a divisive prospect, with many wondering where he falls in this quarterback class, and how he projects in an NFL setting.
In 2023, McCarthy played the role of game manager, helping guide the team to an undefeated season capped off with a national title win over the Washington Huskies. The tools are there, but plenty of red flags in decision-making and overall usage will keep opinions polarized throughout the process.
While headline prospects will always get the bulk of the attention, the draft is won through the middle rounds. This class is filled with contributors who could make an immediate impact and grow as they acclimate to the NFL. Even past these 100 prospects are names who will carve out roles in the league, so now, the onus is on teams to find them.
All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.