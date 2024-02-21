Highlights Caleb Williams is favored to be selected No. 1 overall, with a 92.3% implied probability.

Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will vie for the QB2 position in the draft, with the betting odds nearly even.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the top WR prospect with the Arizona Cardinals as the favored landing spot.

The 2024 NFL Draft is one of the most exciting days of every NFL offseason, and one that collegiate athletes and professional scouts have had circled on their calendars for months.

While Super Bowl 58 served as an annual holiday for sports bettors far and wide, the NFL Draft presents the last real opportunity to bet on football before the 2024 season begins in September.

There have been several scouting reports and mock drafts analyzing where each prospect could potentially land in the draft, but nothing is certain until Roger Goodell reads an athlete’s name on stage. With just over two months until draft day, sportsbooks already have odds posted ranging from the No. 1 pick to what position Mr. Irrelevant will be.

So, what kind of narrative do the odds give us in 2024? And what kind of value can be found on the draft odds table?

Round 1, Pick 1

Is Caleb Williams a shoo-in to go No. 1 overall?

2022 Heisman trophy winner and USC Trojan Caleb Williams is by far the favorite to go No. 1 in this year’s draft. His current odds at -1,200 give him an implied probability of 92.3% while the next shortest odds (Drake Maye) sit at +700, or a 12.5% implied probability.

No. 1 Draft Pick Odds Player Odds Caleb Williams -1,200 Drake Maye +700 Marvin Harrison Jr. +1,500 Jayden Daniels +3,000 Michael Penix Jr. +10,000 Bo Nix +10,000

Although there has been little to no talk of anyone, even Maye, dethroning Williams from his perch atop draft boards everywhere, these odds are subject to change up until the day of the draft.

Just last year, C.J. Stroud was -350 to be selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers in March, but by the time the draft actually came around, Bryce Young had shifted to a massive -1,000 favorite.

With that being said, it would be shocking to see any result other than Williams being taken with the first pick. The USC product amassed 8,170 yards and 72 touchdowns through the air during his time in southern California and has all the tangibles scouts look for in an elite QB prospect.

He can scramble, he can throw off his back foot, he has an incredible deep ball, and most importantly, he showcases an ability to turn a busted play into a 30-yard gain. At the moment, neither Maye nor Jayden Daniels is a major threat to take over as the favorite, but it will be interesting to see how the quarterback position shakes out after Williams is off the board.

No definitive QB2 in the 2024 draft class

Maye and Daniels both have a solid case for why they should be selected after Williams

As things stand, North Carolina standout Maye is expected to be selected second overall by the Washington Commanders, based on the odds. The 2023 Heisman winner, Daniels, is right on his tail, though, as the odds would suggest it’s nearly a coin flip in terms of which QB will go off the board second.

No. 2 Draft Pick Odds Player Odds Drake Maye -160 Jayden Daniels +170 Caleb Williams +1,100 Marvin Harrison Jr. +1,500 J.J. McCarthy +3,000 Joe Alt +5,000

Our own draft expert, Michael Rochman, would agree with these numbers, as Maye is projected to be selected No. 2 overall in GIVEMESPORT's early 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

While the odds for the No. 2 pick certainly lean in Maye’s favor (61.5% implied probability), the numbers for the No. 3 pick showcase how tough of a decision NFL franchises have ahead of them.

No. 3 Draft Pick Odds Player Odds Jayden Daniels +160 Drake Maye +190 Marvin Harrison Jr. +270 J.J. McCarthy +850 Caleb Williams +3,000 Joe Alt +3,500

While Daniels took home the pinnacle of awards at the collegiate level, Maye is commonly thought to be the more “pro ready” player at the position. He’s got a good size to him, an excellent pocket presence, and an ability to make plays with his legs when necessary.

This isn’t to say Daniels doesn't have all of those things, as he is an incredibly gifted athlete himself, but these odds are justified considering the team needs at the top of the draft.

The Commanders have been yearning for a franchise quarterback for years, and this might be their best bet for a pro-ready player with room to grow. The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are entering the post-Bill Belichick era and need to do something drastic to turn things around after a 4-13 finish last season.

Daniels isn’t the kind of player Belichick would typically draft, considering a mobile, oftentimes run-first style of play by a QB didn't fit in his system. However, with Jerod Mayo taking the reins at head coach next season, Daniels might be the perfect option for a new direction.

With his + odds to go both second and third overall, Daniels is the guy you want to be betting on as well. Consider, if you put $100 down on Daniels to go second, it would net you $170 in profit. If you put $100 down on Daniels to go third, you'd win $160. If you want to play it safe, you can bet on Daniels to go second and third, thereby hedging your bets and ensuring you profit—as long as he doesn't slip out of the top three.

That would be very surprising, however, as the odds would suggest Williams, Maye, and Daniels will likely end up as the top three picks in this year’s draft. However, things get even more interesting further down the line.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the next-best available

The Ohio State wide receiver could land with a variety of franchises

Positions aside, Marvin Harrison Jr. might just be the best prospect available in the 2024 draft class. The son of Indianapolis Colts' legend Marvin Harrison has recorded at least 65 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

Not often does a wide receiver have top five potential, but Harrison Jr. is far and away the best draft prospect at the position since Ja’Marr Chase in 2021. Although there were critics, the pick looks like it's working out swimmingly for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Arizona Cardinals are currently -170 favorites (63% implied probability) to land Harrison Jr., but potential trade scenarios could shake things up.

Team to Select Marvin Harrison Jr. Odds Team Odds Arizona Cardinals -170 New England Patriots +400 Chicago Bears +400 Los Angeles Chargers +2,000 Washington Commanders +3,000

The Chicago Bears stick out like a sore thumb on this list at +400 odds. There has been an ongoing saga debating where Justin Fields will be playing in 2024, but there is a legitimate chance that Fields and Harrison Jr. will be in the same uniform next season.

If the Bears elect to stick with Fields, all signs point toward trading down as some franchise will likely take the bait to ensure a shot at Williams. Whether that be the Patriots, Cardinals, or even possibly the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago could potentially grab an elite playmaking receiver while gaining draft capital in the process.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all betting odds courtesy of BetMGM unless stated otherwise.