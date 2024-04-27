Highlights The Pittsburgh Steelers were the big winners on the day, making picks that were both great value while addressing a huge need.

Despite having just one pick, the Kansas City Chiefs did great on Day 2, and should be well set up for 2024.

The Atlanta Falcons continue to make questionable decisions in the 2024 NFL Draft, with a bad trade up to start the second round on Day 2.

We're 100 picks into the 2024 NFL Draft and the second and third rounds took place on Friday night as teams used their day two picks to further bolster their roster. Without foresight, most opinions on the selections are speculative, but by nature, people will judge and assess each pick.

At GIVEMESPORT, we're no better. Through the span of the 68 picks made on Friday night, some NFL teams found ways to utilize their assets and set their roster up to be better for the 2024 regular season, while others underwhelmed with their opportunity. With a way too early examination, here is who stood out in both directions from Day 2.

Winners of Day 2

Some notable GMs absolutely knocked it out of the park on Friday

Pittsburgh Steelers

2024 NFL Draft: Pittsburgh Steelers Day 2 Picks Pick Selection 2 (51) Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia 3 (84) Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan 3 (98) Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

While none of the three Pittsburgh Steelers Day 2 selections were expected to be first round picks, they wouldn't have been unfathomable if a team decided to select them on Thursday night, and that speaks extremely volumes to the quality of their haul. Plus, the team didn't just pick great players, they picked great players at big positions of need.

Zach Frazier and Payton Wilson both likely slipped a bit due to medical concerns, but if the two can stay healthy, they have first round talent. In addition, Roman Wilson was one of the most efficient chain movers in football last year for the Wolverines. He should be a great replacement for Diontae Johnson, who the team traded to the Panthers earlier this offseason.

Indianapolis Colts

2024 NFL Draft: Indianapolis Colts Day 2 Picks Pick Selection 2 (52) Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas 3 (79) Matthew Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh

There were many who expected Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell to be a first round pick by the time the draft started, but the 21-year-old started to slip a bit down draft boards until Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis Colts decided to end his slide and scoop him up to plug into the offense working opposite of Michael Pittman Jr.

The team also made one of the more underrated picks of the cycle, as Pittsburgh offensive lineman Matthew Goncalves has one of the best anchors in the class in his pass sets, while boasting plenty of athleticism and power to win in the run game as well. Finding a spot to start on the offensive line may be difficult, but don't be surprised if he works his way in somewhere.

Kansas City Chiefs

2024 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Day 2 Picks Pick Selection 2 (63) Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

It's not how many picks, it's what you do with them. That's the mantra for the Kansas City Chiefs as the team was able to nab their potential long-term left tackle in BYU's Kingsley Suamataia, and all it took was them swapping their fifth round pick for the Buffalo Bills' sixth rounder. We're not sure why the Bills are so intent on helping out Kansas City, but Brett Veach and company have done an excellent job to this point, and will likely continue their success through Day 3.

Green Bay Packers

2024 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers Day 2 Picks Pick Selection 2 (45) Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M 2 (58) Javon Bullard, S, Georgia 3 (88) MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC 3 (91) Ty'Ron Hopper, LB, Missouri

With one of the most well-constructed rosters in the league, the Green Bay Packers had a very favorable draft where their biggest needs would be easy to address on Day 2. And address them they did, as the team went out and selected Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Bullard in the second round, two enticing young prospects near the top of their position who should be able to start right away for the team.

Additionally, they were able to add an exciting back in MarShawn Lloyd to help lighten the load on Josh Jacobs, and added additional linebacker depth with Ty'Ron Hopper, the high-motor defender from Missouri.

Losers of Day 2

The Buccaneers, Falcons, Cardinals, and Troy Franklin could've had better days

Atlanta Falcons

2024 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Day 2 Picks Pick Selection 2 (35) Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson 3 (74) Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

The prospects picked by the Atlanta Falcons were fine, as both can impact this defense in the 2024 season. However, parting ways with the 79th pick just to move up eight slots to grab Ruke Orhorhoro is a misuse of resources. Even if the team had insight that the defensive tackle would not make it to their original slot of 43, the cost doesn't warrant the action.

After a rocky Day 1, parting ways with another top-100 choice that could've been used to further bolster the defense only pushed this organization further back from their progression toward a Lombardi trophy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2024 NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Day 2 Picks Pick Selection 2 (57) Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama 3 (89) Tykee Smith, S, Georgia 3 (92) Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington

After an excellent first round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a bit of a disappointing Day 2, and they kicked things off by selecting Alabama edge rusher Chris Braswell. While Braswell had a promising 2023 campaign, he struggled to create a consistent impact off of the edge.

For a team like the Bucs, who need pass rush help immediately, that selection could come back to haunt them. The other two choices were good prospects, but both will serve only as rotational pieces on the team. The lack of impact with early draft picks has to be called into question for general manager Jason Licht and the Tampa Bay front office.

Arizona Cardinals

2024 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals Day 2 Picks Pick Selection 2 (43) Max Melton, CB, Rutgers 3 (66) Trey Benson, RB, Florida State 3 (71) Isaiah Adams, OG, Illinois 3 (82) Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois 3 (90) Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

With five draft picks, some of which are promising prospects, it could be hard to fathom how the Arizona Cardinals find themselves with a 'loser' title. However, having plenty of draft picks doesn't mean that you succeed in utilizing them correctly.

Their cornerback choices of Max Melton and Elijah Jones were good picks, and players such as Trey Benson and Isaiah Adams could have a role on the offense in 2024. However, when looking at the board, the team passed over higher-graded options from our GIVEMESPORT NFL Draft Team, such as Blake Corum and Christian Haynes, who could have been more impactful at those positions. Plus, spending a Day 2 selection on a situational tight end seems like a bit of a reach.

Troy Franklin

The expected draft range for Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin was that he'd likely go in the second round with a chance he may get his name called in the first. We have now finished three rounds of the draft, and Franklin has yet to be selected.

2024 NFL Draft Day 2 WR Picks Team Pick WR Buffalo Bills 33 Keon Coleman (Florida State) Los Angeles Chargers 34 Ladd McConkey (Georgia) New England Patriots 37 Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington) Indianapolis Colts 52 Adonai Mitchell (Texas) New York Jets 65 Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky) Cincinnati Bengals 80 Jermaine Burton (Alabama) Pittsburgh Steelers 84 Roman Wilson (Michigan) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 92 Jalen McMillan (Washington) Washington Commanders 100 Luke McCaffrey (Rice)

16 wideouts have now come off the board through the first three rounds, none of which have been the 21-year-old speedster out of Oregon. While some took issue with his natural instincts as a pass catcher, the wideout still has a blend of size and fluidity that makes him extremely dangerous as a receiver. Heading into the fourth round, expect him to be off the board early on Saturday.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.