The clock on Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL debut might as well have started at birth. The son of the great Marvin Harrison Sr., it's nearly impossible to say Harrison’s name without thinking about greatness.

While no one will forget about his father’s legendary career, the younger Harrison carved out his own reputation in Columbus. With the 2024 NFL Draft just weeks away, Harrison Jr. is a lock for the early stages of Round 1, but what can fans hoping their team drafts the Ohio State Product expect from him?

Strengths of Harrison Jr.'s game

Harrison Jr. is a polished and well-rounded receiver

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

If his name wasn’t enough of a giveaway, it’s clear from how Marvin Harrison Jr. plays that football is in his blood. The 21-year-old wide receiver is wise beyond his years, and his instincts and technique make him an extremely quarterback-friendly target. He has elite change of direction and foot speed, making him a potent route runner. He can be explosive coming out of his breaks, creating separation from defenders with ease.

Marvin Harrison Jr. College Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards YPR TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

While Harrison Jr. is great at getting open and creating high-percentage throws for his quarterback, it’s what he does on the more challenging plays that sets him apart from the rest of the class. Harrison Jr. has exceptional body control and routinely secures a dominant position against defenders with his 6'4", 205-pound frame. From there, he uses his flexibility and frame to secure difficult catches.

Harrison Jr. also possesses high-level ball tracking, altering his routes to accommodate the quarterback. There were multiple instances in the 2023 season where Harrison Jr. drew pass interference calls by working back to the ball on errant passes from Kyle McCord. Harrison Jr.'s ability to put himself in the vicinity of the football makes him a fit in any NFL offense.

This well-rounded skill set makes Harrison Jr. a threat at all levels on the field. He can be deployed in the quick game, but he can also take the top off the defense. He has the frame and physicality to win from the outside and the subtlety and detail to succeed in the slot.

Harrison Jr.'s weaknesses

Buckeye isn't as dynamic as other receivers in the draft class

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, Harrison Jr. is a difficult prospect to poke holes in. Still, he isn’t perfect. For one, he lacks an explosive fifth gear. Faster defensive backs can recover on vertical breaking routes. Harrison Jr.'s straight-line speed and acceleration, while adequate, won't blow any elite-level defenders away.

Furthermore, Harrison Jr. isn’t overly special after the catch. He doesn’t have the frame or the athletic profile to break multiple tackles on a given play. He can take a screen pass upfield for 12 yards, but he’s not going to take many to the house.

There are also times when Harrison Jr. plays with a high pad level. He’s still fluid and efficient with his movements, but a lower center of gravity would make him even harder to read going in and out of his breaks.

For someone that’s been deemed “generational” by fans and scouts, Harrison Jr.'s production lacks the wow factor. His statistical output in college was very good, but it was far from jaw-dropping. Having McCord throwing to him gave Harrison Jr. a pass in 2023. He won’t have that leeway at the next level.

Final thoughts

Harrison Jr. is as complete a prospect as there is in the 2024 draft class

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison Jr. is as close as it gets to a bulletproof prospect. He plays the game like a grizzled veteran and has the size and feel to be an elite receiver. He may lack the flare and swagger of guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Julio Jones, but it’s hard to name a more polished receiver coming out of college.

Harrison Jr. will likely be the first non-quarterback off the board, meaning how the league views Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels will go a long way in determining Harrison Jr.'s fate. With both the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders seemingly locked in on quarterbacks, the New England Patriots appear to be the earliest potential landing spot for Harrison Jr.

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals helped out Kyler Murray by grabbing a tackle sixth overall. Drafting Harrison Jr. not only shows a commitment to the franchise quarterback, but would also bolster the offense with a much-needed weapon. The absence of DeAndre Hopkins has taken its toll on the Cardinals' wide receiver room, and Harrison Jr. can fill the void from day one.

Arizona Cardinals' 2023 Team Receiving Stats Stat Cardinals NFL Rank Receiving Yards 3,430 26th Receiving TDs 18 24th Yards Per Reception 9.7 30th 20+ Yard Receptions 38 28th

The Los Angeles Chargers, who hold the fifth overall pick, are in more need of a receiver than one might think. Between Keenan Allen’s age and Mike Williams’ waning health, the team could use more youth at the position. If Harrison Jr. somehow falls out of the top four, it’s hard to imagine the Chargers passing on such a talented weapon for Justin Herbert.

Pro comparison: Lengthy Davante Adams

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.