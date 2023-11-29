Highlights Tanking is a controversial strategy used by some NFL teams to improve their position in the draft and secure top prospects. Coaches have alleged that owners offer incentives to ensure losses.

The New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Washington Commandersand are currently among the teams vying for the worst record in the league and the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL at 1-11, but they won't benefit as their first-round pick belongs to the Bears.

According to multiple ex-coaches, tanking is alive and well in the NFL. In fact, over the last seven years, two head coaches alleged their owners offered cash to ensure losses to improve their position in the NFL Draft.

Current Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who brought a lawsuit against the NFL after being fired by the Miami Dolphins, maintained that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross proposed $100,000 per loss during his tenure in South Beach. Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson accused owner Jimmy Haslam of similar antics over a two-year stretch beginning in 2016.

With a projected star-studded draft class on the way and numerous teams vying for the league's worst record, the race to the bottom is heating up. Here are the franchises speeding toward perdition in hopes of finding salvation in the form of projected first-overall picks Caleb Williams or Drake May—and how a potential top draft pick alters their future.

6 Chicago Bears (4-8)

The Chicago Bears have won two of their last three and clearly want to see growth going into next year. With the Carolina Panthers going down faster than the Titanic, Chicago’s chances of gaining the number one overall pick look extremely bright. ESPN’s simulation gives them a 76.7 percent chance of controlling the top of the NFL draft, thanks to David Tepper.

Week Opponent Opponent Record 14 vs. Detroit Lions 9-3 15 at Cleveland Browns 7-5 16 vs. Arizona Cardinals 3-10 17 vs. Atlanta Falcons 6-6 18 at Green Bay Packers 6-6

Meanwhile, they’ve won so many games that their own pick has fallen all the way to number five, though they are tied with three other teams at 4-8. Many NFL fans just want to see their team win and couldn’t care less about their draft chances. Although, it would have been pretty amazing to scoop up Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr. in the same draft. They will almost surely trade one of their picks to accumulate more capital.

5 Washington Commanders (4-9)

A new entry in the race for the bottom, the Washington Commanders under new owner Josh Harris are finally playing this right. Rather than pointlessly battling for meaningless wins while forever miring themselves in mediocrity, they set their sights on the draft early in the year.

Week Opponent Opponent Record 14 BYE WEEK 15 at Los Angeles Rams 6-6 16 at New York Jets 4-8 17 vs. San Francisco 49ers 9-3 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys 9-3

At the trade deadline, the Commanders traded Montez Sweat and Chase Young for future draft capital. Losing those valuable pass rushers sent them into a tailspin, losing six of seven and dropping them into fifth place. They've now got a 62.4 percent chance at a top-five pick.

4 New York Giants (4-8)

The streaking New York Giants, winners of two straight games believe it or not, are slowly winning themselves out of a top pick. They still own a 66.7 percent chance at a top-five pick but are likely out of range for top QB prospects Drake May and Caleb Williams.

Week Opponent Opponent Record 14 vs. Green Bay Packers 6-6 15 at New Orleans Saints 5-7 16 at Philadelphia Eagles 10-2 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams 6-6 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 10-2

That means yet another season of Daniel Jones! Hooray! Perhaps they’ll be able to maintain a high enough draft position to grab generational wide receiver talent Marvin Harrison Jr., giving Jones a true number-one receiver for the first time.

3 Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

The Arizona Cardinals not only won another game but smashed the possibly playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers. With plenty of draft capital in their pocket, Arizona’s clearly prioritizing good vibes to end the season. Under new head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Cards have been downright frisky, especially since Kyler Murray made his return.

Week Opponent Opponent Record 14 BYE WEEK 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers 9-3 16 at Chicago Bears 4-8 17 at Philadelphia Eagles 10-2 18 vs. Seattle Seahawks 6-6

Three of their next four games come against teams fighting for seeding or their playoff lives. They still have a 78.8 percent chance of finishing with a top five pick and a 2.7 percent chance at the number one overall. That 2.7 number seems high, thanks to the next two entries on our list.

2 New England Patriots (2-10)

The New England Patriots, losers of eight of nine games, might have hit rock bottom in Week 13. Failing to score a single point against the Los Angeles Chargers at home brought the boo birds out in force. On the flip side, over the past three weeks, Bill Belichick has rediscovered his defensive fastball. They've allowed 10 points or fewer in three straight, though they didn't win any of those games, becoming the first team to do that since 1938.

Week Opponent Opponent Record 14 at Pittsburgh Steelers 7-5 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 8-4 16 at Denver Broncos 6-6 17 at Buffalo Bills 6-6 18 vs. New York Jets 4-8

It’s worth wondering if these defensive performances have bought Belichick another year. However, if you’re a Patriots fan, do you even want Belichick presiding over a prized new rookie after the Mac Jones debacle? They’ve got an 18.6 percent chance at the top pick and 93.3 odds for a top-five pick.

1 Carolina Panthers (1-11) (Pick belongs to Chicago Bears)

Surprise, surprise, firing yet another head coach in the middle of the season didn’t provide the win that tank master David Tepper desperately wanted. Moving forward, you have to wonder how Carolina attracts a top-flight coaching candidate like Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson or Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Week Opponent Opponent Record 14 at New Orleans Saints 5-7 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons 6-6 16 vs. Green Bay Packers 6-6 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars 8-4 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-7

Obviously, they’ll hire the best offensive coach willing to enter the morass that Tepper has cultivated in Carolina. The owner will desperately want to prove that Bryce Young was the right pick, and he’ll need an offensive-minded coach to do so.

As previously mentioned, there’s a 76.7 percent chance they will hand over the top pick and a 99.4 percent chance that it’s at least a top-five selection. Frankly, it's hard to see how it falls past two at the worst or best, depending on your perspective.

