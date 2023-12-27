Highlights The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 and No. 8 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and are in a strong position for next season.

The Carolina Panthers have the worst record in the league and their pick, which was traded to the Bears, will likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft order is determined by the reverse order of finish in the regular season, with the teams that fail to reach the playoffs receiving the top picks.

While two weeks remain in the 2023 NFL regular season, several fanbases are already looking toward next April and the 2024 NFL Draft order, as their respective teams have little or no chance of making the playoffs.

The most excited fans in this category at the moment are those who root for the Chicago Bears, who not only own their own first-round pick in the '24 draft but also that of the Carolina Panthers, who enter Week 17 with the league's worst record at 2-13.

The Bears, of course, owned the No. 1 overall pick this past spring but traded it to the Panthers, who used it to select quarterback Bryce Young. In exchange, Chicago received four draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore, who quickly became Justin Fields' favorite target and is on pace to have the best year of his career.

At 6-9 heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the Bears also currently own the eighth overall pick next spring. So, things are looking good in the Windy City.

While the Panthers aren't yet a lock to close the season as the league's worst team, they're guaranteed to at least be one of the worst four with the Arizona Cardinals (3-11), Washington Commanders (4-11), and New England Patriots (4-11) still in contention to take that title.

Let's take a look at the 2024 NFL Draft order as it stands heading into the penultimate week of the regular season.

2024 NFL Draft order: Round 1

The Bears currently hold the No. 1 and No. 8 overall picks

Upon the conclusion of the regular season, the 2024 NFL Draft order really starts to take shape as the first 18 picks of each of the seven rounds are awarded to the 18 teams that fail to reach the NFL Playoffs.

The following six are reserved for the six teams that lose in the Wild Card Round, the next four are given to the four teams that lose in the Divisional Round, and the next two are distributed to those who lose in the conference title games.

Each section is determined by the reverse order of finish in the regular season. The final two slots, of course, are reserved for the two teams to make the Super Bowl, with the loser receiving the penultimate pick of each round and the winner receiving the final selection.

As the 2023 regular season has yet to end, the order listed below is based on win-loss records and overall playoff seeding heading into Week 17.

With that said, here's a look at the 2024 NFL Draft order as it stands now.

2024 NFL Draft Order — Round 1 Pick Team Record 1 Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) 2-13 2 Arizona Cardinals 3-12 3 Washington Commanders 4-11 4 New England Patriots 4-11 5 New York Giants 5-10 6 Los Angeles Chargers 5-10 7 Tennessee Titans 5-10 8 Chicago Bears 6-9 9 New York Jets 6-9 10 Atlanta Falcons 7-8 11 New Orleans Saints 7-8 12 Green Bay Packers 7-8 13 Las Vegas Raiders 7-8 14 Denver Broncos 7-8 15 Minnesota Vikings 7-8 16 Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans) 8-7 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7 18 Cincinnati Bengals 8-7 Wild Card Round Losers 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-7 20 Indianapolis Colts 8-7 21 Seattle Seahawks 8-7 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-7 23 Los Angeles Rams 8-7 24 Buffalo Bills 9-6 Divisional Round Losers 25 Kansas City Chiefs 9-6 26 Dallas Cowboys 10-5 27 Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) 10-5 28 Detroit Lions 11-4 Conference Championship Losers 29 Miami Dolphins 11-4 30 Philadelphia Eagles 11-4 Super Bowl Teams 31 San Francisco 49ers 11-4 32 Baltimore Ravens 12-3

We'll continue to update the first round as the weeks progress and will add the other six rounds once Super Bowl 58 is in the books.

2024 NFL Draft order courtesy of Tankathon.