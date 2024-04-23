Highlights Quality pass-rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft offer versatility and productivity, vital traits for team success.

The cost of acquiring a premiere pass-rusher has gone up in the NFL as of late, so being able to acquire one in the NFL draft is more valuable than ever. Luckily for front offices around the league, there are some high-caliber players set to enter the league this draft cycle, and with a little luck, a team could just bring one home.

In a draft that has plenty of athleticism, some extremely productive pass rushers, and talent to step in and contribute around the league, here is a closer look at some of the best edge rushers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

1 Laiatu Latu, UCLA (23 years old)

Consensus All-American, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and sack leader

Alex Gallardo-USA TODAY Sports

While the recently retired Aaron Donald was a dominant athlete, the trait that made him special was his refined and dominant hands. For Laiatu Latu, he offers that same specialty with excellent technique and the ability to swipe away opposing blockers' punches and create an opportunity to crash onto the football.

Latu has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the country the past two seasons, recording 23.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss with a profile that checks boxes from a frame, power, and athleticism standpoint.

Latu does an excellent job of stabilizing his engagements and working himself into control of the matchup, giving him the upper hand when it comes time to try to make a play on the football.

Laiatu Latu Measurements Measurement Latu Height 6'5" Weight 267 Arm Length 32 5/8" Hand Size 9 5/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.64 10-Yard Split 1.62 Short Shuttle 4.34 3-Cone 7.09 Vertical Jump 32" Broad Jump 116"

Off of the edge, Latu is going to win with his power and technique more than he ever will as a bursty or twitchy defender. He's a very capable athlete, but for coaches looking to bring in a pass rusher with untapped potential, they may look for the more natural strengths over the already developed player.

Most importantly for Latu, however, will be his medical exams with the NFL. During his time at Washington, he was forced to medically retire due to a neck injury he sustained. That type of concern won't completely go away and could have him off some franchises' draft boards entirely as a result.

Verdict: Assuming the medicals come back clear, Latu has everything you could ask for in an edge-rushing prospect. Despite the popular opinion being that this defensive class is without a star prospect, the UCLA product could take the league by storm immediately.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Denver Broncos

Expected Draft Range: First Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Trey Hendrickson

2 Dallas Turner, Alabama (21 years old)

Consensus All-American, SEC leader in sacks

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With an 83-inch wingspan and 4.46 speed, Dallas Turner has an incredible blend of speed and length that allows him to cover plenty of field at an impressive rate. Whether it's crashing downhill or dropping back into coverage, the 21-year-old has impressive fluidity that allows him to look comfortable all over the gridiron.

Turner also has incredible burst that is on full display at the snap, utilizing his quick first step to get to the point of attack early and gain an advantage on his blocker for a better chance of winning the engagement and finding his way to the football.

Dallas Turner Measurements Measurement Turner Height 6'3" Weight 256 Arm Length 34 3/8" Hand Size 9 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.46 10-Yard Split 1.61 Vertical Jump 40 1/2" Broad Jump 127" Bench Press 20

While Turner has already added weight this offseason, his strength profile will be a major determinant of his success in the NFL. Too often during the 2023 season, Turner struggled to generate force as a rusher or consistently disengage once a blocker had latched onto him. Gaining mass and improving his force will go a long way in helping him work past those issues.

In addition, Turner could stand to be better when it comes to playing disciplined, as too often he will overrule when trying to land a tackle on the ball carrier and end up taking himself out of the play entirely.

Verdict: Turner is still a work in progress, but in the right landing spot has all the potential a team could ask for to become a top pass-rusher in the league. As he continues to develop his game and add to his frame, he should only get better.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Atlanta Falcons

Expected Draft Range: Top 15

Closest NFL Comparison: Brian Burns

3 Jared Verse, Florida State (23 years old)

First-Team All-American, 2x First-Team All-ACC

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Starting his career in the FCS at the University at Albany, Jared Verse worked his way onto the radar of Division I schools and eventually landed at Florida State, where he continued to produce at a high level over his two seasons with the program. In 2023, the defensive end recorded 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

Playstrength is Verse's forte, as the 6-foot-4 defender has a powerful and sturdy frame that allows him to attack off of the snap with nice power, or hold down ground well in the run game and contain the outside.

Thanks to his well-rounded ability, Verse is one of the more pro-ready defensive prospects in this class. His overall play speed and quickness are also exciting traits that should secure him being one of the top pass rushers taken off the board on draft night.

Jared Verse Measurements Measurement Verse Height 6'4" Weight 254 Arm Length 33 1/2" Hand Size 9 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.58 10-Yard Split 1.59 Vertical Jump 35" Broad Jump 127" Short Shuttle 4.44 3-Cone 7.31 Bench Press 31

In the open field, Verse can struggle when it comes to pursuit; with most of his experience coming as a rushing lineman, he will need to add that dropback comfort if selected into a 3-4 defense. Additionally, Verse could do better when it comes to utilizing multiple moves in the same pass rush. Too often, he struggles to move on to "Plan B" if "Plan A" didn't work, and that can stall him in his blocks.

Verdict: Verse returned to school after the 2022 season and made very notable improvements in his game with another year of experience. Now, he heads to the NFL as one of the more polished prospects in this class, capable of being an immediate contributor on the defensive line.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

Expected Draft Range: First Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Jermaine Johnson II

4 Chop Robinson, Penn State (21 years old)

First-Team All-Big Ten, Penn State Team MVP

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chop Robinson is an incredible athlete with all his testing numbers measuring in the 90th percentile above. At the snap, Robinson uses his explosiveness to quickly fire into his engagement, then uses that same twitch to showcase magnificent bend and flexibility to corner around the edge and crash on the football.

Robinson's flashes when pinning his ears back and going to attack the football are extremely impressive, and the upside he offers should he get more technically refined makes him one of the most intriguing upside picks in the class.

Chop Robinson Measurements Measurement Robinson Height 6'3" Weight 254 Arm Length 32 1/2" Hand Size 9 1/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.48 10-Yard Split 1.53 Short Shuttle 4.25 3-Cone 7.01 Vertical Jump 34 1/2" Broad Jump 128"

For as intriguing an athlete as Robinson is, his game is still extremely undeveloped and will require plenty of coaching at the next level. His hands are inaccurate, his body control is all over the place, and his processing is a work in progress. While many coaches are willing to bet on themselves, some teams may prefer prospects with a higher floor.

The biggest part of Robinson's development will be his playstrength. As a pass-rusher, Robinson can have trouble trying to drive blockers back with force. While in the run game, he also struggles to hold down his gap and can be worked out of the play as a result.

Verdict: Robinson is the ultimate gamble for front offices in search of a pass rusher this draft cycle. If it works out, there is potential he could be an All-Pro-level defender. However, there is great risk with the selection, as the Penn State product is still very unpolished.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Expected Draft Range: First Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Bigger Haason Reddick

5 Brandon Dorlus, Oregon (23 years old)

2x First-Team All-Pac-12

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Dorlus initially operated as a defensive tackle for the Oregon Ducks, but for the 2023 season moved primarily to defensive end and shined in the process, posting 25 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks. His 6-foot-3, 283-pound frame generates natural power at the snap, and he uses it in his engagements to work the blocker back and close out space in the pocket.

In the run game, Dorlus stays square to the line of scrimmage, keeping himself in position to get in front of the ball carrier and tackle them to prevent any additional yards gained. His ability to do this both inside and outside goes a long way in selling his versatility to teams looking to add hybrid defenders to their front seven.

Brandon Dorlus Measurements Measurement Dorlus Height 6'3" Weight 283 Arm Length 33 1/4" Hand Size 9 3/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.85 10-Yard Split 1.68 Short Shuttle 4.85 3-Cone 7.43 Vertical Jump 30 1/2" Broad Jump 111"

If Dorlus sticks on the edge, his issues of flexibility and bend will be called into question, as he primarily just wins with strength. Developing some more refineness with his pass-block technique while also trying to add some flexibility.

Verdict: Dorlus is a sturdy and dependable defensive line prospect who could be the perfect pick in a versatile scheme. Still, even sticking to one position, he has the skills to stand out in either role.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

Expected Draft Range: Second - Fourth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: DeMarcus Walker

6 Bralen Trice, Washington (23 years old)

2x First-Team All-Pac-12, Third-Team All-American

Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK

The bull rush is a mainstay of Bralen Trice's toolbox, as the defensive end creates plenty of force behind his pads to work defenders off of their base, then capitalizes on that imbalance to make a play on the football. Going against Trice on the line of scrimmage is a hassle for offensive linemen, as the 23-year-old has a motor that runs high nearly every snap.

Despite going full-speed at all moments, Trice is also a high-quality processor of the football. He does a nice job staying disciplined in space and setting the edge in the run game to contain the play and limit production for the opposing offense.

Bralen Trice Measurements Measurement Trice Height 6'4" Weight 259 Arm Length 32 1/2 Hand Size 9" 40-Yard Dash 4.72 10-Yard Split 1.65 Short Shuttle 4.19 3-Cone 7.20 Vertical Jump 32" Broad Jump 115" Bench Press 20

Unfortunately for Trice, he is incredibly stiff, which generally makes the translation of pass rush production more difficult. He is more of a waist-bender than someone who can naturally get low when working around blocks, and that stalls the process of trying to close on the quarterback.

Weighing 245 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, there are legitimate concerns for Trice regarding his play and whether he can continue in the NFL when listed so light. He did measure in at 259 pounds during his pro day, but the added weight could create additional issues athletically.

Verdict: Despite the lack of bend and subpar testing, Trice remains one of the top pass-rushing defenders in this year's draft. The production against strong competition is no coincidence, and he should be able to translate his success over to the NFL.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Dorance Armstrong / Shaun Phillips Fusion

7 Eric Watts, Connecticut (23 years old)

Only had 1 FBS offer, 97th percentile arm length for edge rushers

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Watts practically has the perfect edge-rushing build, standing 6-foot-6 while weighing 274 pounds and having arms just under 36 inches. He uses his size to effectively use a stab move in his pass rush where he attacks the chest of his matchup with one arm and drives them off of their base.

Additionally, Watts uses his size to demonstrate nice play strength off the edge. Whether it's flashes of power or anchoring down in the run game, he showcases many natural abilities that help give him a floor in the NFL and open up opportunities to find a role within an NFL defense.

Watts' athletic profile is also very impressive, with great speed and explosion in his testing numbers that show plenty of upside for what he could become in the NFL. While his abilities were disappointing, he significantly improved on them on his pro day, so the bad testing was more likely due to being unfamiliar.

Eric Watts Measurements Measurement Watts Height 6'6" Weight 274 Arm Length 35 3/4" Hand Size 9 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.67 10-Yard Split 1.62 Short Shuttle 4.73 3-Cone 7.59 Vertical Jump 36 1/2" Broad Jump 117" Bench Press 21

Despite all of his natural abilities, Watts is still very unrefined as a pass rusher. His technique when using his hands is all over the place, and he struggles to progress through a plan when attempting to break into the backfield.

Additionally, he isn't as fluid as other edge defenders and will win more with power and frame than finesse and speed. That isn't a dealbreaker, but it does limit his scheme versatility around the league.

Verdict: While viewed much lower on consensus big boards, Watts possesses all the traits one could ask for in a developmental edge prospect, and with the flashes of upside, he should be a surprising sleeper in this year's draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints

Expected Draft Range: Fourth - Sixth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Dayo Odeyingbo

8 Adisa Isaac, Penn State (22 years old)

Second-Team All-Big Ten; Team Captain

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

It seems every Penn State edge rusher is a great athlete these days, and Adisa Isaac continues that trend with quality testing and on-field displays of flash that make him difficult to handle on the edge. Isaac possesses a fluid first step that gives him a leg up when attempting to fire into the pocket, but he also possesses nice bend and length to string together his traits for production.

Isaac can also drop into coverage as needed, thanks to his lateral mobility and overall range. He shows comfort in the open field and is able to reel in the ball carrier and wrap them up for a stop on the play.

Adisa Isaac Measurements Measurement Isaac Height 6'4" Weight 247 Arm Length 33 7/8" Hand Size 9 5/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.74 10-Yard Split 1.63 Short Shuttle 4.33 3-Cone 7.01 Vertical Jump 34 1/2" Broad Jump 123"

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 247 pounds, Isaac is a bit undersized off the edge, which can lead to him getting taken off of his base and worked out of the play too easily against the run. In pass-rush situations, he gets neutralized far too often due to the lack of push strength and punch power he generates.

Additionally, Isaac needs to be better disengaging from his blocker in order to close on the football and turn in even more production than he already has.

Verdict: Despite all the attention on Chop Robinson, it was Adisa Isaac who led the Nittany Lions in sacks last season (7.5). Both Penn State defenders on the defensive line are worthy of attention, and Isaac has the skillset to succeed as a standup rusher off of the edge.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

Expected Draft Range: Second - Fourth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

9 Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan (22 years old)

Second-Team All-MAC; Team Captain

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Winning at the point of attack is a huge part of being a good defensive lineman, and Marshawn Kneeland does an excellent job of operating with a nice burst at the snap to fire into his blocker and overwhelm them with first contact.

With a 6-foot-3, 267-pound frame, he uses that high-energy approach to generate plenty of force, showcasing an excellent ability to bull rush to get into the backfield or collapse the pocket.

While Kneeland is the size of a typical 4-3 DE, he is actually very light-footed and does well tracking ball carriers in space to make the tackle. While some refinement is still needed, the 22-year-old possesses some impressive traits to fit into any defensive system.

Marshawn Kneeland Measurements Measurement Kneeland Height 6'3" Weight 267 Arm Length 34 1/2" Hand Size 9 1/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.75 10-Yard Split 1.65 Short Shuttle 4.18 3-Cone 7.02 Vertical Jump 35 1/2" Broad Jump 119" Bench Press 21

While Kneeland is quick, he doesn't have the bend when trying to corner on the outside, which is desired from edge rushers. His overall flexibility may limit him in terms of upside, and his production at the college level was already a bit disappointing, never having outproduced 4.5 sacks in a single season.

In addition, Kneeland's processing could be cleaned up, as he fires too often into the backfield without tracking the play, and it can have him out of position, allowing open rushing lanes for the opposing ball carrier.

Verdict: Kneeland is one of the more scheme-versatile prospects with a frame built to handle the trenches and open-field ability to operate in a stand-up role. With a defensive coordinator who knows how to get the most out of him, the Western Michigan product could be one of the best defensive picks in the draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Paul Kruger

10 Jonah Elliss, Utah (21 years old)

Consensus All-American; First-Team All-Pac-12

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

If the last name looks familiar, it's because the Elliss family has already produced three NFL players in Kaden, Noah, and Christian. But now, they have another on his way in Utah edge rusher Jonah Elliss.

In 2023, the 21-year-old established himself as one of the top pass rushers in the country by tabbing 37 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks in just 10 games played.

Elliss has an incredible bend around the edge, staying extremely fluid through his rush plan and demonstrating excellent lateral movement and twitch to be able to work around blocks and make his way into the backfield. His instincts play a part in that as well, as the Utah product locates the ball efficiently and showcases excellent pursuit skills in space to close and make a tackle.

Jonah Elliss Measurements Measurement Elliss Height 6'2" Weight 248 Arm Length 33" Hand Size 10 1/2" Short Shuttle 4.17 3-Cone 6.69 Vertical Jump 38" Broad Jump 120"

While Elliss was extremely productive for the Utes, his move to the NFL likely has some issues due to his overall playstrength and anchor that keeps him primarily in a stand-up role as a pass rusher. In run defense, he can get too easily engulfed by bigger blocks and even, at times, gets wiped out clean from the play.

He has some impressive moves in his arsenal, but there is still some development needed when it comes to progressing to "Plan B" in his counters that could take him to the next level in the league.

Verdict: Elliss put on a clinic during his final season with Utah, showcasing some impressive production and quality pass-rushing traits. While he may be scheme-dependent in the NFL, a team that has an opening for him should get a promising player and dependable producer.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles

Expected Draft Range: Third - Fourth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Nick Herbig

11 Best of the Rest

What other names at edge could still make an impact?

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Football is a game often dictated by the trenches and for franchises in need of bolstering their front seven, there are still plenty of additional options outside of GIVEMESPORT's top 10. While the positional group of this class is viewed in a lower regard than the average year, there are still plenty of prospects that, in the right system, could help make a difference on the defensive line.

GIVEMESPORT 2024 NFL Draft EDGE Rankings 11-20 Rank EDGE College Height / Weight Expected Draft Range 11 Austin Booker Kansas 6'4" / 253 Third - Fourth Round 12 Mohamed Kamara Colorado State 6'1" / 248 Third - Fifth Round 13 Chris Braswell Alabama 6'3" / 251 Second - Third Round 14 Jaylen Harrell Michigan 6'4" / 247 Fourth - Sixth Round 15 Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian 6'4" / 252 Fourth - Fifth Round 16 Brennan Jackson Washington State 6'4" / 264 Fourth - Fifth Round 17 Javon Solomon Troy 6'1" / 247 Fourth - Sixth Round 18 Cedric Johnson Ole Miss 6'3" / 260 Fourth - Sixth Round 19 Gabriel Murphy UCLA 6'2" / 247 Fourth - Sixth Round 20 Xavier Thomas Clemson 6'2" / 253 Fifth - Seventh Round

