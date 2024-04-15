Highlights The 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive line talent.

The class features potential franchise tackles, Olu Fashanu, Troy Fautanu, and Joe Alt.

There are several interesting interior offensive line options, and multiple plug-and-play players.

In an era of fierce pass rushers both along the edge and in the interior of defensive lines, the need for quality offensive line play has never been more pronounced. The 2024 NFL Draft class of offensive linemen features some very intriguing tackle prospects, as well as some high-level interior players.

All ten of the athletes to be examined further in this article made the GIVEMESPORT top 100 prospect big board, and all will likely end up being starters during their first NFL season. Last year, 43 offensive linemen were selected during the draft, showing the NFL's need for quality line play. In GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft, a quarter of the league's clubs took an offensive lineman in the first round.

This season the big men will be a hot commodity again, and the top ten is full of high-caliber players.

1 Olu Fashanu, Penn State (21 years old)

There is no need to overthink the best overall player in the class

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

For the better part of the last two seasons, Olu Fashanu has been seen as one of the best offensive line prospects in college football. A two-year starter, he showed off an athletic style of play combined with physicality and superb technique.

A mobile and fluid player, he rarely false steps, and always finds himself in the right position to make a play. He has the ideal frame for an NFL tackle and his testing numbers paint a picture of a good athlete.

Olu Fashanu Measurables Category Fashanu Height 6'6" Weight 312 Arm Length 34 Hand Length 8.5 40-yard Dash 5.11 10-yard Split 2.96 Vertical Jump 32 Broad Jump 9'01"

Playing against some of the premiere edge rushers in college football during his time at Penn State, Fashanu used quick feet and good lateral movement to help himself win reps. On plays that he was beaten on, it was impressive to see his ability to recover and regain position to win the play eventually.

Fashanu must still build functional strength as a player. At times, he can be overpowered by stronger players, and he will have to continue to build core and base strength, but the tools are there for him to become a solid starter for a long time in the NFL. He may never be a star left tackle, but he will have a long career in the NFL.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Chicago Bears

Expected Draft Range: 1-10

Closest NFL Comparison: Jake Matthews

2 Troy Fautanu, Washington (23 years old)

His technique and athletic ability will keep him in the NFL for a long time

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Troy Fautanu may be the best lineman in the draft, but the only thing holding him back from being one of the first five players taken is his height.

Troy Fautanu Measurables Category Fautanu Height 6'3" Weight 317 Arm Length 34.5 Hand Length 9.5 40-yard Dash 5.01 10-yard Split 1.7 Vertical Jump 32.5 Broad Jump 9'05" Bench Press 29

At only 6'3", Fautanu falls below the criteria that most teams have for tackles, but he makes up for it with nearly every other aspect of his game.

An elite athlete, he is the best mover of any lineman in this class in space, and while at Washington, he often hit blocks in the open field and helped his teammates make big plays. His explosive testing numbers show his ability to generate force out of an athletic stance as well as hip mobility.

Although he lacks height, his 34.5" arms all but make up for it, and in some instances give him an advantage. With his low center of gravity and long arms, he was able to shut down opposing pass rushers in their tracks.

Fautanu's game has very few flaws, but his ability to play tackle in the NFL will all hinge on whether the team that drafts him is willing to set aside bias and preconceived notions about what a tackle is supposed to look like.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New Orleans Saints

Expected Draft Range: 1-15

Closest NFL Comparison: Rashawn Slater

3 Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State (21 years old)

A physical mauler with the versatility to play multiple positions

Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Taliese Fuaga could be a starter at right tackle or guard for a decade in the NFL. A physical and mobile mauler, Fuaga has the size and strength to line up and move men off the line of scrimmage, while also having the mobility to work in schemes that involve blocking in space. He also excels in a pass-heavy system.

Taliese Fuaga Measurables Category Fuaga Height 6'5" Weight 324 Arm Length 33 Hand Length 10 40-yard Dash 5.13 10-yard Split 1.77 Vertical Jump 32 Broad Jump 9'03"

Players with Fuaga's build do not often possess the foot quickness or mobility that he does, but his technique is top-notch, and he does not waste movement out of his stance.

Fuaga has all the movement skills necessary to play tackle in the NFL, but his biggest issue is arm length. With only 33" arms, he does not quite have the desired length of an NFL tackle. For some teams, this will push him inside to guard.

These will likely be teams that rely on heavy passing attacks and want as much length as possible to protect the quarterback. Teams that feature a more run-heavy attack would likely play him as a tackle to take advantage of his brute force, which helps blow holes open for backs.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Steelers

Expected Draft Range: 10-20

Closest NFL Comparison: Taylor Moton

4 JC Latham, Alabama (21 years old)

A massive man who lets defenders know he means business

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr/USA TODAY NETWORK

JC Latham is a powerful mauler and hands down the strongest player in the draft class. He used his size and brute strength effectively at Alabama and always found ways to finish plays with violence.

Latham did not participate in any athletic testing, but that should not knock the big man. What he did show off was a massive frame with room to grow and measurements that had offensive line coaches drooling.

JC Latham Measurables Category Latham Height 6'5" Weight 342 Arm Length 35" Hand Length 11"

Even with his size, some might question if the reason Latham did not test was due to him being a poor athlete. A quick look at the film would prove this notion wrong.

In the past, larger players have been knocked for their combine performances, so it was likely Latham and his camp didn't want to take any chances. Finding 340+ pound men who move like Latham and have his explosion plus flexibility is rare.

Latham isn't joining the NFL to run in shorts and tee shirts, and with his size and strength, he will have plenty of chances to prove he can play tackle before being kicked inside to guard if necessary.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Miami Dolphins

Expected Draft Range: 15-25

Closest NFL Comparison: Dion Dawkins

5 Joe Alt, Notre Dame (21 years old)

Is he as good as everyone is saying?

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

In nearly every draft guide, feature, or combine, Joe Alt is seen as the cream of the crop in this offensive line class. Born with an NFL pedigree, he has a Hall-of-Fame-type build, and the athletic ability to be more than just a big body in the trenches.

Joe Alt Measurables Category Alt Height 6'8" Weight 321 Arm Length 35.25 Hand Length 10 40-yard Dash 5.07 10-yard Split 1.74 Vertical Jump 28 Broad Jump 9'04"

Alt uses overwhelming size and length to lock up defenders quickly off the snap, and then uses his strength to shut down plays.

He has only really started playing offensive line consistently since coming to Notre Dame in 2021, having played more tight end in high school, and can still develop the finer points of his game.

Things he must clean up are his pad level and hands. Being 6'8" can be a blessing and a curse. For Alt, it hinders his ability to create leverage in the run game and can lead to some awkward movements in pass protection against smaller, quicker edge rushers.

His hands need work, and he needs to develop more of a consistent "strike". Currently, he can get caught leaning and placing his hands rather than punching, which can be used against him. Alt will ultimately go in the top ten due to his intangibles, but he will have plenty of work to do post-draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tennesee Titans

Expected Draft Range: 1-10

Closest NFL Comparison: Taylor Decker

6 Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon, (21 years old)

A physical mauler and a possible cornerstone lineman

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Powers-Johnson is the best pure interior offensive lineman in this class, and he will likely be the first center off the board. With a compact but athletic frame, he has the strength to anchor the line of scrimmage, and also the athletic ability to thrive in multiple different schemes.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Measurables Category Powers-Johnson Height 6'3" Weight 328 Arm Length 32.25 Hand Length 10 Vertical Jump 32 Broad Jump 8'08"

With his ability to block outside zone and reach-block larger defensive tackles, he should be a fit for a zone-heavy team that also relies on having blockers make plays at the second level.

With heavy hands, he also excels in pass protection and has the necessary size and strength to take on even the fiercest of nose tackles in the NFL. For a team looking to bolster their interior offensive line and find their franchise center, going with Powers-Johnson is the safe bet in this class.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

Expected Draft Range: 30-40

Closest NFL Comparison: Erik McCoy

7 Graham Barton, Duke (21 years old)

He played tackle in college, but he may find himself playing center in the NFL

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Barton had an interesting college career at Duke, starting his tenure as a center before moving out to tackle for his final three seasons. He has the frame and size to play virtually any position along the line, and that versatility will add to his value on draft day.

Graham Barton Measurables Category Barton Height 6'5" Weight 313 Arm Length 33 Hand Length 9 40-yard Dash 4.97 10-yard Split 1.68 3-Cone 7.33 Shuttle run 4.55

If he does kick to the inside, as many are predicting, his leverage and core strength will play a big factor in helping him maintain a long career.

Barton plays technically sound football, and he knows when to let it loose and play aggressively as well. He will have to work to continue getting stronger, as bull rushes while playing tackle did give him issues. He should be able to jump on larger nose tackles quickly and stop the rushes before they can get going, which makes center his optimal position in the NFL.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

Expected Draft Range: 45-60

Closest NFL Comparison: Connor Williams

8 Cooper Beebe, Kansas State (22 years old)

A fist-fight in a phone booth sums up his style of play

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper Beebe plays a throwback brand of football and wants to turn every play into a street fight. Despite his compact frame, he is very agile, and a natural fit as a guard or center who will be playing in a pass-heavy offense.

Cooper Beebe Measurables Category Beebe Height 6'3" Weight 322 Arm Length 31.5 Hand Length 9.25 40-yard Dash 5.03 10-yard Split 1.74 Vertical Jump 27.5 Broad Jump 9'01" 3-Cone 7.44 Shuttle run 4.61 Bench Press 20

While his best fit is going to be in a pass-heavy offense due to his lateral movement, he still has the strength and power to create momentum in the run game. His natural center of gravity and movement skills also make him a good fit for teams that need mobile linemen to execute their run schemes.

Beebe does lack some length, and he can find himself at a disadvantage against longer interior defenders. Some may pigeonhole him into a center role because of this. If he is able to land on a team with a more balanced attack, he will likely be able to stay at guard and dominate in the run game much like he did at Kansas State. He could be one of the biggest steals of the mid-rounds this year.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks

Expected Draft Range: 75-100

Closest NFL Comparison: Damien Lewis

9 Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma (22 years old)

Guyton is a mountain and his game is still evolving

Mandatory Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The University of Oklahoma has consistently put solid offensive line talent into the NFL over the course of the last decade, and Tyler Guyton could be the next in line. Built like a mountain, he has jaw-dropping measurables as well as decent athletic ability for a player his size.

Tyler Guyton Measurables Category Guyton Height 6'7" Weight 322 Arm Length 34 Hand Length 10.25 40-yard Dash 5.19 10-yard Split 1.76 Vertical Jump 34.5 Broad Jump 8'11" 3-Cone 7.5 Shuttle run 4.71

Guyton does have some flaws in his game that will prevent him from being a first-round pick, but when everything is clicking, his potential is through the roof.

Overall, Guyton will need to improve his hands, as well as his balance, but his quickness and ability to move laterally out of his stance will set a good foundation for him to become a pass protector. In the run game, he is excellent on double-team blocks, as well as down-blocking and creating space for his running backs to operate.

His ability will fit more for a team that prefers to run inside the tackles, but he does have the quickness to block outside runs if needed. Guyton has only been playing offensive line since 2020, but with his frame and footwork, he could develop into a special NFL player.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

Expected Draft Range: 55-70

Closest NFL Comparison: Brian O'Neill

10 Christian Haynes, UConn, (23 years old)

Haynes may go earlier than people think on draft day

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out the list is UConn guard Christian Haynes. A four-year starter, Haynes was a stand-out two-time All-American honoree and led UConn up front. For a guard, Haynes has great arm length and his athletic testing will allow him to play in multiple different systems. He even has the versatility to play center if needed.

Christian Haynes Measurables Category Haynes Height 6'2" Weight 317 Arm Length 33.5 Hand Length 9 40-yard Dash 5.03 10-yard Split 1.75 Vertical Jump 33 Broad Jump 8'06" Bench Press 25

An explosive athlete, Haynes was most impressive when he was able to get out, run, and make blocks in the open field. His nasty demeanor and competitive toughness were also on display during these plays.

Haynes can move in space and is able to use good leverage to smash his opponents. He also uses his natural center of gravity to anchor himself well on passing plays so he can more easily thwart pass rushers.

He could do a better job of striking with his hands, and his pads can come high at some points, but these issues can be ironed out with repetition. Though projected as a third-round pick, Haynes has all the ability to be a plug-and-play starting guard in the NFL.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Green Bay Packers

Expected Draft Range: 90-100

Closest NFL Comparison: Shaq Mason

