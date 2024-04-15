Highlights Caleb Williams headlines the 2024 draft class as the top quarterback prospect with his impressive arm and mobility to extend plays.

Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and Spencer Rattler should all expect to hear their names called before Day 3 of the draft.

Michael Pratt, having 44 games of experience while only being 22 years old, could intrigue teams as a developmental project in the middle rounds.

When it comes to the NFL, quarterback is king. For as well as general managers can build up a roster, and for as effective as a coach can develop the surrounding talent, it's the man under center that dictates just how successful a franchise can be over the full course of the season.

Luckily for those in need, the 2024 NFL Draft offers plenty of passers, whether it's the headline names projected to come off of the board in the first few selections, or those who could be sleepers, picked in the later rounds.

For those looking to read up on this year's prospects, and get further information on some of the top passers set to enter the league in 2024, here is how they stack up under evaluation.

1 Caleb Williams, USC (21 Years Old)

2022 Heisman Trophy Winner, Over 10,000 yards passing in college career

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

For the past two seasons, many have speculated that Caleb Williams would be the No. 1 overall pick, and the closer we get to draft day the more certain it's becoming. Starting his career at Oklahoma, Williams transferred to USC following head coach Lincoln Riley and has thrived in a vertical offense that puts his arm on full display.

Williams can rip passes in numerous different looks and concepts, and is able to throw with great touch, power, and accuracy to where he has an extremely high floor heading into the NFL thanks to his passing abilities alone. Luckily, Williams has even more to offer with his mobility, where he can either pick up yards with his legs, or extend the play by scrambling around in the backfield and evading defenders.

Caleb Williams' Measurements Category Williams Height 6'1" Weight 214 Wingspan 75 7/8" Arm Length 32" Hand Size 9 3/4"

While Williams is an excellent athlete, there are times when he tries to do too much on a single play, and it can result in taking a huge sack in the backfield for a large loss of yardage. NFL stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray also do this, so it may be something teams have to live with, but it won't come without its low moments.

Additionally, Williams can be a bit over-ambitious as a passer waiting for the big shot downfield to develop and missing great throws that can move the sticks. The mentality can be beneficial at times, but Williams will need to be better about settling for sustained drives rather than getting everything all at once if he wants his success to continue in the NFL.

Verdict: Caleb Williams has been the favorite to be the first-overall pick for years now, and nothing along the way has shown that teams should feel otherwise.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Chicago Bears

Expected Draft Range: No. 1 Pick

Closest NFL Comparison: Bigger Kyler Murray

2 Drake Maye, North Carolina (21 Years Old)

2022 ACC Player of the Year; 2023 ACC Leader in Passing Yards

Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to be reminded of Los Angeles Chargers' star Justin Herbert when turning on Drake Maye's film, as they have similar builds and movement. Also in common, Maye has an absolute hose of an arm that allows him to fire passes at all levels of the field with excellent velocity behind him that remains effective when off-kiltered or when changing his arm angle.

Over the middle of the field, Maye is consistently able to find passers as he has the processing skills and throwing abilities to fit the ball in tight windows. Even more impressive, at just 21 years old, Maye calls his own protections at the line of scrimmage, a great sign of maturity and intelligence from a young prospect.

Drake Maye's Measurements Category Maye Height 6'5" Weight 223 Wingspan 76 1/8" Arm Length 32 1/4" Hand Size 9 1/8"

Mechanics wise, Maye is a mess. His feet are never in sync, and he routinely has issues with his ball placement as a result. Unfortunately, Maye is a gunslinger, so there are plays on tape during his time at UNC where he made a risky throw with bad mechanics, and it resulted in an ugly play.

Landing spot and coaching staff will be pivotal in the development of Maye. If a team fails to progress him as a passer, the pick could easily set a franchise back.

Verdict: While Maye has some work to do in terms of development and polish, there are too many positives for teams not to be sold on him as an early-round prospect, and to likely star in the league.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New England Patriots

Expected Draft Range: Top 5

Closest NFL Comparison: Justin Herbert / Trevor Lawrence Fusion

3 Jayden Daniels, LSU (23 Years Old)

2023 Heisman Trophy Winner & Davey O'Brien Award Winner

Credit: Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

The LSU Tigers aerial attack was one of the most prolific in the country during the 2023 season, and Jayden Daniels was the leading reason for that. In the short game, Daniels showcases nice decision-making to find easy throws and move the sticks, but then keeps the defense guessing with his extremely efficient downfield touch.

As showcased by Daniels' FBS-leading 63.6% completion percentage (35/55) on throws of 20 yards or more.

In addition to his passing chops, Daniels is extremely impressive with his legs, contributing an additional 1,134 rushing yards on the year, the most of any non-running back in the country. With great speed and confidence as a runner, the 23-year-old is bound to make a splash play on the ground at least once a game at the next level.

Jayden Daniels' Measurements Measurement Daniels Height 6'3" Weight 210 Arm Length 32 1/2" Hand Size 9 3/8"

Despite all the praise he receives as a runner, Daniels does a horrendous job when it comes to preserving his health and evading contact. While it can be enjoyable to see a hard-nosed player behind center, his health and durability are more important than any other aspect he brings to the table. Without him on the field, the team would be at a tremendous disadvantage.

As a processor, Daniels still needs work. Too often, he holds onto the ball longer than he should, which creates missed throwing opportunities and far too many sacks. Part of it you have to live with, as extending plays and creating with his legs is what makes Daniels special, but some improvements will be needed.

Verdict: The Heisman winner has all the traits to continue his success at the next level, so as long as he works to take care of himself, he should be a very successful quarterback in the NFL.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Washington Commanders

Expected Draft Range: Top 5

Closest NFL Comparison: Lanky Robert Griffin III

4 Michael Penix Jr., Washington (23 Years Old)

2023 FBS Leader in Passing Yards & First Team All-American

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There may be no quarterback in this class easier to root for than Washington's Michael Penix Jr. After four seasons cut short due to injury, the south paw passer transferred to Washington, where he was able to remain healthy, but also thrive in the team's offense. The next two years, Penix Jr. would combine for over 9,500 yards and 67 touchdown passes.

Penix Jr. is an extremely impressive thrower downfield, demonstrating an excellent touch to throw vertically, or hit windows for big-time gains over the middle. He is cool, calm, and collected in the pocket, allowing the play to develop, and has no worries about trusting his wideouts to make the plays for themselves as well.

Many wondered about the overall athleticism of Penix, but at Washington's Pro Day, the 23 year old proved that he was more than just a pocket passer.

Michael Penix Jr.'s Measurements Measurement Penix Jr. Height 6'2" Weight 216 Arm Length 33 5/8" Hand Size 10 1/2" 40-Yard Dash 4.58 10-Yard Split 1.58 Vertical Jump 36 1/2" Broad Jump 125"

While Penix Jr. tested well, in the pocket he can struggle to handle having to move off of his base in sudden movements, and discomfort when doing so can result in misfires. On top of that, the Washington Huskie had plenty of deep shots in 2023, but didn't show a lot in terms of consistency for the short to intermediate game, which could be an issue in the league if he can't deliver in that area routinely.

Verdict: Penix Jr. will need to prove he can continue his success in the quick game, but he has all the traits in the world to think he figures things out.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Las Vegas Raiders

Expected Draft Range: Second Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Andy Dalton

5 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (21 Years Old)

2023 First Team All-Big Ten & National Champion

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

You're never going to pursue the flashy quarterback and have it result in someone better than Patrick Mahomes. So teams may be better off pursuing the efficient one, and that plays to the favor of Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, who played a dependable role in the Wolverines' undefeated season en route to becoming National Champions.

Tools-wise, McCarthy has a nice arm with good velocity, and he is a very good athlete. However, what makes McCarthy so valuable is he can sustain drives with smart decision-making and the discipline to trust the play script. For many offensive-minded coaches who believe they can craft a game plan to win, that trait will be highly coveted.

J.J. McCarthy's Measurements Measurement McCarthy Height 6'2" Weight 219 Arm Length 31 5/8" Hand Size 9" Short Shuttle 4.23 3-Cone 6.82

Still, McCarthy has plenty of work to do in order to reach the praised efficiency he intends to continue at the next level. With Michigan, the ball was often out of his hands, and so his moments of sporadic accuracy and timing as a passer weren't made as obvious. If made the centerpiece of an offense though, how will he handle a large workload of passing?

Additionally, he got away with making a lot of throws under duress that other QB prospects could not carry over to the league. Forcing crazy tosses when pressured will be for the better in order for him to keep the ball safe and in his own team's hands.

Verdict: McCarthy may not have the experience and proven ability as other top prospects, but in a league chasing efficiency, he's shown plenty.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Minnesota Vikings

Expected Draft Range: Top 15

Closest NFL Comparison: Stronger Armed Jalen Hurts

6 Michael Pratt, Tulane (22 Years Old)

2023 AAC Offensive Player of the Year, Tulane Career Leader in Passing Yards & TDs

Credit: Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

With 44 games started in his collegiate career while being just 22 years old, Michael Pratt is one of the more intriguing young prospects that has plenty of live-game reps, while also being young to appeal as a candidate to sit and let grow on the bench for a few seasons until being thrown into the fire.

Pratt still has work to do regarding consistency, but his arm has nice flash, and he's capable of making throws all over the field, which offers the chance to fix up his mechanics and improve his play even further. Paired with the talent of his arm, Pratt is one of the most efficient passers in this draft when it comes to attacking over the middle of the field, which is a key trait for development in the NFL.

Additionally, Pratt is a tough player who will sit in the pocket and take on pressure in order to give his team some additional time to get open, or to fight forward for yardage. His leadership of a 'Group of 5' program will be greatly admired by scouts around the league.

Michael Pratt's Measurements Measurement Pratt Height 6'2" Weight 217 Arm Length 30 3/4" Hand Size 9 1/4" Short Shuttle 4.23 3-Cone 7.20 Vertical Jump 36" Broad Jump 114"

Pratt is still a work in progress when it comes to touch and consistency when throwing vertical. Too often he will put ball outs that hang in the air due to inconsistent throwing mechanics, and that could lead to turnovers in the NFL. He will also have work to do as a processor if he wants to hold down a starting gig during his career.

Verdict: Pratt is a tough and disciplined passer with plenty of time to get better. He should be a coveted project pick in the middle rounds.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Atlanta Falcons

Expected Draft Range: Third - Fourth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Gardner Minshew

7 Bo Nix, Oregon (24 Years Old)

2023 FBS Leader in Passing TDs & Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

When Bo Nix first arrived at Auburn, he showed great traits, but was practically a ball of clay when it came to his polish and discipline. After three seasons of lackluster play, he ultimately transferred to Oregon, where he found his groove and became the prolific college passer many hoped he'd become.

To battle back from his early career struggles is a great sign of his mental fortitude and should help him win over some front offices in the draft process.

Those traits remain a key part of Nix's appeal to the NFL. He has an impressive arm and is able to fire passes all over the field. He is most impressive in the rollout, as Nix is one of the most effective play-action passers in the draft. A system that lets him utilize his legs both working out of the pocket and as a scrambler will put him in the best position to succeed in the league.

Bo Nix's Measurements Measurement Nix Height 6'2" Weight 214 Arm Length 30 7/8" Hand Size 10 1/8"

While Nix's counting stats are extremely impressive, there are still plenty of questions about his overall efficiency when it comes to what offensive success will translate over to the NFL. He threw the third-most screen passes of all FBS passers, and that accounted for over 16% of his passing yards on the year.

When dealing with pressure, Nix generally gets frantic and can come out of his mechanics, reverting to old habits too easily. Then, on the mental side of things, he gets locked onto reads for too long, and it can hurt the overall play development if he isn't getting the ball out on time.

Verdict: The narrative surrounding Nix was that if he put it together, he'd be a top draft pick. He did at Oregon, but questions still remain.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Denver Broncos

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Smaller Drew Lock

8 Spencer Rattler, South Carolina (23 Years Old)

2x Team Captain, 2nd Highest Career QBR of Qualified South Carolina Passers

Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler has one of the class's better arms in terms of overall velocity and drive on his passes. His throwing mechanics are some of the most natural of all rookie passers, resulting in some excellent throws that can be made at all levels of the field. Rattler is tough in the pocket and willing to hang around and take a hit, but he's also effective at using his legs to create for himself and extend the play.

While his overall testing was a disappointment, Rattler can also pick up yards as a runner that demands the defense to respect his scrambling ability with a spying defender, and sacrifice the chance at dropping another player into coverage.

Spencer Rattler's Measurements Measurement Rattler Height 6'0" Weight 211 Arm Length 31" Hand Size 9 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.95 10-Yard Split 1.67 Short Shuttle 4.37 3-Cone 7.21 Vertical Jump 32" Broad Jump 108"

For all the good Rattler has to offer, he has plenty of bone-headed throws and errors made that can result in turnovers to kill drives. Too often, when working through his dropbacks, Rattler will pass up the chance to take an easy check down and instead try to make the more explosive play. That mindset can be beneficial, but there is a balance, and at 23 years old, the Phoenix native still hasn't found it.

Additionally, character concerns have been rumored about Rattler for years. His interviews and meetings with teams will likely come with countless questions and tests to ensure that he won't divide a locker room at the next level.

Verdict: Rattler has always had the tools to be an early-round draft pick, and with the progress he's shown, there is reason to buy in on his upside sometime on Day 2.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New York Giants

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Marc Bulger

9 Kedon Slovis, BYU (23 Years Old)

2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Team Captain

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Mechanically speaking, Kedon Slovis delivers his passes well with a quick and efficient throwing motion. He has shown the capability of producing at an impressive rate, and in the structure of an offense, there are nice flashes of steady and dependable efficiency that could make him an excellent addition to the right offense.

On top of that, Slovis does an excellent job of working forward in the pocket, sticking around in tight spaces, and even being willing to take a hit to deliver his throw, which offensive coordinators will love. At the same time, he lets the play develop and takes what the defense gives him.

Kedon Slovis' Measureables Category Slovis Height 6'3" Weight 223 Wingspan 74 3/8" Arm Length 31 1/8" Hand Size 9 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.55 10-Yard Split 1.58 Vertical Jump 30" Broad Jump 118"

The red flags are all over Slovis' career progression. He started at USC, transferred to Pittsburgh, and then transferred again to BYU without ever finding much success outside his stellar freshman campaign. The 23-year-old passer has also missed games in his past three seasons due to injuries.

On the field, Slovis has a tendency to struggle when the initial structure of the play breaks down. Handling pressure and making instinctual plays can often result in him getting frantic with the football in his hands, and it results in too many errant passes where he throws the ball up with the risk of a turnover.

Verdict: Slovis likely won't get much of an opening at playtime in the NFL, but he shows enough flashes that there should be some team around the league that rosters him. If he can take advantage of that opportunity, he could recapture some of the magic that had him so beloved in 2019.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: San Francisco 49ers

Expected Draft Range: Sixth Round - UDFA

Closest NFL Comparison: Desmond Ridder

10 Sam Hartman, Notre Dame (24 Years Old)

All-Time ACC TD Passing Leader, 5th Most All-Time FBS Passing Yards

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Few passers enter the NFL with as much experience and production as Sam Hartman has been able to accumulate over his five-year career. The 24-year-old passer has thrown for over 15,000 yards with 57 starts coming along with him to the league. That exposure to live-game action helps Hartman be efficient when it comes to deceiving defenders and looking off his target to get throwing windows when operating downfield.

In addition, Hartman has shown some nice layering ability on his passes, which allows him to throw between levels of the defense in order to hit his receiver in tight windows downfield. The Charlotte native is very routine in the quick game, identifying openings and opportunities pre-snap that allow him to pick apart defenses when throwing short.

Sam Hartman's Measureables Category Hartman Height 6'1" Weight 211 Wingspan 75 1/4" Arm Length 31 3/8" Hand Size 9 1/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.80 10-Yard Split 1.63 3-Cone Drill 7.19 20-Yard Shuttle 4.34 Vertical Jump 28 1/2" Broad Jump 109"

Despite his years getting acclimated to college football, Hartman still hit too many slumps when dealing with pressure. When constantly getting hurried by the defense, the Notre Dame product tended to drop off in his production with impatient reads, rushed mechanics, and worse decision-making.

On top of that, Hartman does not have the tool set that makes him worth an early-round investment to try to work these kinks out of his game, and thus, his overall ceiling is capped at the next level.

Verdict: The knowledge and steady production Hartman brings to the table offers intrigue as a potential cheap but dependable backup option for teams to acquire on Day 3 of the draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals

Expected Draft Range: Fifth - Seventh Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Nick Mullens

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.