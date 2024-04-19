Highlights The NFL Draft offers teams a chance to find value at running back with prospects like Brooks, Corum, and Davis.

Brooks' ACL injury may delay his rookie impact, Corum has a high floor, and Davis offers strong gap running skills.

Prospects like Benson, Shipley, and Irving bring versatility, receiving skills, and athleticism to the RB position.

The running back position is one that has started to go underappreciated in the eyes of fans and front offices around the league, but the impact of a dependable and productive ball carrier in your backfield can be huge. Stars like Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and countless others have played key roles in an offense being able to reach their full potential.

For teams that are still in search of finding their star rusher, they're in luck that the NFL Draft is one of the best spots to land great value and acquire efficient play. The consensus of this year's current running back crop is that the group is weak, but there are still countless players who could come into the NFL and surprise.

1 Jonathon Brooks, Texas (20 years old)

Second Team All-Big 12; Torn ACL in November

Credit: Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jonathon Brooks, GIVEMESPORT's highest-rated RB and No. 29 overall prospect, carries a nice frame at 6'0", 216 pounds, with great patience and vision to allow the play and blocking scheme to develop in front of him before accelerating forward to burst through gaps at the line of scrimmage and fire into the second level. Yet he also possesses the shake and athleticism to evade defenders and convert the opportunity into a big gain.

In the passing game, Brooks is a dependable, sure-handed receiver who takes the ball and fires into space to capitalize on the open field and work vertically for a solid gain.

Jonathon Brooks' Measurements Measurement Brooks Height 6'0" Weight 216 Arm Length 31 1/2" Hand Size 9 1/4"

Unfortunately, Brooks tore his ACL 11 games into the 2023 season, and could very easily take a chunk of his rookie season to fully recover. That, paired with the usual year of recovery needed in explosiveness and the overall growing pains most young backs experience getting acclimated to the NFL, means Brooks may not be much a contributor in his first season.

In addition, Brooks is more of a finesse runner, so he will likely need a complimentary back that is more effective in goal line and short yardage situations at the next level.

Verdict: Whoever selects the Texas back may be waiting a year to get the best version of him, but Brooks has some impressive moments on tape that are worth waiting for. His playmaking and traits in just one shortened season showcased enough to have confidence in his projection for the NFL.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Cincinnati Bengals

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Melvin Gordon III

2 Blake Corum, Michigan (23 years old)

First Team All-American; Led FBS in rushing TDs

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

When it comes to toughness, there is no better grind it out ball carrier than Michigan's Blake Corum. A key piece of the National Championship run, the 23-year-old back has excellent vision and burst to fire through the line of scrimmage, but is also great at pacing himself through the play to manipulate his positioning behind blockers and set himself up for success.

Corum's vision and willingness as a runner allow him to be extremely efficient, and after having meniscus repair surgery in the offseason leading up to 2023, he likely has some additional explosion that we didn't get to see in 2023 that should be regained upon his arrival in the league.

Blake Corum's Measurements Measurement Corum Height 5'8" Weight 205 Arm Length 28 7/8" Hand Size 9" 40-Yard Dash 4.53 10-Yard Split 1.59 Short Shuttle 4.12 3-Cone 6.82 Vertical Jump 35 1/2" Bench Press 27

For a back that is largely going to be used between the tackles, Corum is fairly undersized, and that could lead to teams opting for some of the bulkier ball carriers in this draft. Additionally, his 2023 season didn't show a ton of explosiveness as much as it did just steady production.

In addition, Corum still has plenty of work to do in order to improve as a pass blocker, and hasn't showcased much as a receiving threat to offer three-down ability for a team.

Verdict: In a draft class that is deemed disappointing, Corum offers an excellent floor that teams can count on for instant contribution in the ground game. Dependability is the name of the game in an NFL offense and the 23-year-old offers more than enough to be worth selecting on the second day of the draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Los Angeles Chargers

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Devonta Freeman

3 Ray Davis, Kentucky (24 years old)

Second Team All-SEC; Time spent at Temple, Vanderbilt, and Kentucky

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Davis is a downhill runner with excellent explosiveness once he gets the football to barrel toward the line of scrimmage and break through the compact trenches to pick up efficient yardage. In space, the 24-year-old does an impressive job of shedding tacklers and churning out additional production through contact.

While being a power back, Davis is also a proven receiving threat that could help him stick around on the field on third downs as needed. With his play-strength, his blocking ability should grow as he gets coached, and so his bell-cow potential is higher than most in this class.

Ray Davis' Measurements Measurement Davis Height 5'8" Weight 211 Arm Length 30 1/4" Hand Size 8 7/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.52 10-Yard Split 1.62 Short Shuttle 4.51 Vertical Jump 35" Broad Jump 119" Bench Press 21

Davis is excellent as a gap runner, but can lose his efficiency when asked to stretch out wide and try to beat the defense around the corner. In a league that continues to progress toward zone-blocking run schemes, outside carries will be a major part of the game, and thus, the Kentucky product may need to split the backfield with someone who can be quicker and operate outside the hashes.

While many teams have started to view the running back position as a one-contract investment, Ray Davis will turn 25 in his rookie campaign, and that limited projected shelf life could hurt his peak at the next level and put a damper on his appeal to front offices around the league.

Verdict: Davis is an excellent back between the tackles with surprising burst. He should be able to step in and provide impressive performances right out of the gates in 2024. With his draft value likely being Day 3, he should be a great value for whoever selects him.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Expected Draft Range: Fourth - Sixth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Javonte Williams

4 Marshawn Lloyd, USC (23 years old)

Tied Pac-12 leader for yards per carry

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Marshawn Lloyd quickly captures attention with his compact 5'9", 220-pound frame and, coupled with his impressive 4.46 40-yard dash, there is a lot of force coming from behind his pads. More than just fast though, Lloyd has some impressive wiggle in space, anticipating contact and evading defenders to routinely make splash runs.

In the trenches, Lloyd is also a natural at churning out yardage. With his size and burst, he is someone who can make the huge run, but also convert in short-yardage situations. That versatility, with some decent flash as a receiver, could make Lloyd one of the most exciting backs in this draft class.

Marshawn Lloyd's Measurements Measurement Lloyd Height 5'9" Weight 220 Arm Length 30 3/8" Hand Size 8 3/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.46 10-Yard Split 1.60 Vertical Jump 36" Broad Jump 118" Bench Press 25

Through four seasons in college football, Lloyd never earned himself a full-time role in an offense, only splitting carries and working alongside other backs. On top of that, he has had a string of injuries that will lead to durability concerns and important medical evaluations to determine his draft stock.

On the field, though, Lloyd's biggest issue is that his vision is a bit inconsistent. He misses out on open lanes because he gets too honed in on hitting a certain gap and misses the chance to redirect for a better opportunity at yardage.

Verdict: Lloyd has the size, weight, and speed to thrive in the NFL. Although he did not receive the workload to fully showcase his skills in college, he's worth betting on for front offices looking to add talent on Day 3.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Las Vegas Raiders

Expected Draft Range: Third - Fifth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Doug Martin

5 Trey Benson, Florida State (21 years old)

Second Team All-ACC

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Weighing over 215 pounds with 4.39 speed, the strengths write themselves, as Benson has the perfect blend of size and athleticism to be a workhorse back at the next level. Despite his size, Benson is very shifty, and can do an excellent job of making defenders miss in space in order to convert carries into big gains.

Additionally, Benson has some nice anticipation when working outside, as he finds the crease to attack and has the burst to capitalize on the open rushing lane. His upside and profile should have him competing to be one of the first backs off the board, and with a bit more polish, he could be the complete package.

Trey Benson's Measurements Measurement Benson Height 6'0" Weight 216 Arm Length 31 1/2" Hand Size 9 1/4" 40-Yard Dash 4.39 10-Yard Split 1.55 Vertical Jump 33 1/2" Broad Jump 122" Bench Press 23

When it comes to utilizing his frame, Benson has trouble getting low in order to generate force as a runner. Too often, he runs straight up into contact, and it limits his ability to churn out yardage, and takes away the power that should exist with his current frame.

With such size and speed, Benson will need to unlock that ability to reach his ceiling as a runner, because he checks most other boxes and could be the complete package with an added element of physicality in his game.

Verdict: Benson has great size and speed, and has shown some receiving production. However, he needs to do a better job of burrowing down and plowing forward into contact to reach the next level as a runner. Still, all the traits are there to be successful, and a team likely brings him in on Day 2 for a chance to take the lead role in their backfield.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Dallas Cowboys

Expected Draft Range: Second - Third Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Smaller Latavius Murray

6 Jase McClellan, Alabama (21 years old)

Four-star recruit; One-year starter for Crimson Tide

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jase McClellan offers nice size (5'10", 221 pounds) that he uses to his favor to produce as a gritty ball carrier, capable of attacking on the interior and sustaining his balance through traffic in order to get into the second level. His acceleration is also impressive and allows him to really get through consistently at the line of scrimmage.

While McClellan isn't very seasoned with touches, he is a dependable, smart runner with flashes of receiving upside that could help him earn snaps in an NFL offense, and with his efficiency, he should capitalize on the opportunity, only expanding his role even more.

Jase McClellan's Measurements Measurements McClellan Height 5'10" Weight 221 Arm Length 31 1/8" Hand Size 10 1/4" Bench Press 20

McClellan can fire forward into the trenches well, but his overall agility could use work, as he isn't the shiftiest of runners in open space. He operates more as a north-and-south runner that isn't going to routinely cause tackling whiffs by defenders.

McClellan could also stand to be more decisive when hitting gaps, as too often he will hesitate in the backfield hoping for a bigger rushing lane to appear. While the processing is fine, sometimes trusting your natural ability goes over much better.

Verdict: McClellan is a possible surprise of this draft class, but his efficient running efforts should help him stick around in the league and carve out a role in the process. Alabama has a tendency to produce NFL-ready running backs, and McClellan seems set to join that list.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Buffalo Bills

Expected Draft Range: Fifth - Seventh Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Damien Harris

7 Bucky Irving, Oregon (21 years old)

Second Team All-Pac-12; Led FBS RBs in Receptions

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Watching Bucky Irving may be one of the more enjoyable viewing experiences you can have this draft cycle. Despite his smaller stature (5'9", 192 pounds) he routinely finds ways to take on tackles and regather his balance while accelerating forward to pick up additional yardage on the carry.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bucky Irving is also the most productive receiving threat in this class, recording 56 catches in 2023, and 31 the year prior. His ability to take the ball in space and turn it into a splash play should translate over to the NFL and make him an exciting asset in the passing game.

Bucky Irving's Measurements Measurement Irving Height 5'9" Weight 192 Arm Length 29 1/2" Hand Size 9 1/2" 40-Yard Dash 4.55 10-Yard Split 1.61 Vertical Jump 29 1/2" Broad Jump 115" Bench Press 15

As such a small back, Irving's ceiling is likely capped, and his overall power is limited, as he will likely struggle to operate against stacked boxes in the NFL. His ability to work forward into contact is lacking compared to bigger backs, and those one or two yards each play certainly add up.

Irving was also a disappointment at the combine, with underwhelming times and jumps compared to expectations. Small and unathletic is a dangerous combination in which to invest for NFL teams, and that could lead to Irving falling during the draft.

Verdict: For what Irving lacks in size, he makes up for in playmaking ability. Expect him to continue to find ways to produce in the NFL as a change of pace back capable of turning in some impressive highlights on any given snap.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals

Expected Draft Range: Fifth - Seventh Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Andre Ellington

8 Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (20 years old)

Third Team All-Big Ten; Three-year starter for Badgers

Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With a 6'1", 235-pound frame, Braelon Allen has size that, if utilized correctly, could easily wear defenses down over the course of the contest as attrition starts to set in. When he operates with full force, that ability to work with his frame is easy to see, and offers plenty of intrigue. Being just 20 years old, he's got plenty of time to figure things out.

Allen is also a solid receiving threat, as he is able to use his natural power on the outside to shake off defenders and turn in some nice pickups. He recorded 28 receptions in 2023, but can do well capitalizing on touches behind the line of scrimmage.

Braelon Allen's Measurements Measurement Allen Height 6'1" Weight 235 Arm Length 31 1/4" Hand Size 9 1/4" Vertical Jump 32" Broad Jump 117" Bench Press 26

Allen still runs with far too much finesse, and it hinders his overall play. At 235 pounds, he is far too large to be as passive a runner as he is. While he can run both in and outside, it's important he works in both looks with his pads leading the way, and he likely would've been able to add a sizable chunk to his 2023 rushing production if he'd done so more often.

Aside from that, Allen doesn't have the burst or agility some teams like their lead backs to have, and could be limited in terms of potential roles in the NFL as a result.

Verdict: Allen has all the tools you could ask for, and if a coach can unleash them, then he's a steal. However, right now, he's largely just a project at a position that is more conducive to finding immediate producers in the draft. Still, as one of the youngest players available, he will have supporters.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Carolina Panthers

Expected Draft Range: Third - Fifth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Samaje Perine

9 Will Shipley, Clemson (21 years old)

2022 First Team All-ACC RB & Kick Returner

Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Will Shipley has good short-area quickness that allows him to redirect his rushing path or juke as needed to evade defenders and work himself into space. He had a stellar combine and has a good enough frame to handle a full workload as needed should he reach that level of production in the NFL.

Shipley has also been a steady receiving threat during his time at Clemson, recording 69 receptions over his final two seasons with the team. He should be able to sustain that success in the league, and at the least contribute in a scat back role for his organization.

Will Shipley's Measurements Measurement Shipley Height 5'11" Weight 206 Arm Length 30 1/4" Hand Size 9 5/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.45 10-Yard Split 1.54 Short Shuttle 4.10 3-Cone 6.88 Vertical Jump 38 1/2" Broad Jump 122" Bench Press 16

Despite having a good enough frame, Shipley's overall power profile is limited, and he doesn't generate much force going into contact in order to stay upright or shake off defenders. In addition, he can struggle to keep his legs driving forward when tied up in a tackle in order to churn out some additional yardage. His size could be viewed as too small for some teams to let him handle a full workload.

He also doesn't have a great second gear. More of a one-pace back, he can be limited when it comes to beating out defenders to a certain point where another ball carrier may be able to turn it up and accelerate to the necessary yard marker.

Verdict: Shipley's receiving ability and overall athletic profile project well for him to be able to find a role in a backfield as a change of pace back. Expect him to be one of the more immediate contributors to an NFL offense in 2024 despite likely being taken on the third day of the draft.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: New York Giants

Expected Draft Range: Third - Fifth Round

Closest NFL Comparison: Marlon Mack

10 Dillon Johnson, Washington (22 years old)

Second Team All-Pac 12

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies offense was one of the most prolific passing attacks in the country this past season, but their run game played a key role in the team making it all the way to the national championship. Dillon Johnson was the leader of the backfield with a 6'0", 217-pound frame that he utilizes well to work between the tackles and force himself forward for efficient pickups on the ground.

Johnson's North/South running style means he rarely gets taken down behind the line of scrimmage, and if he has to, he is perfectly capable of using his lower body strength to shake off defenders and fight forward for positive yardage. In the NFL, he should be able to handle goal-line and conversion situations with efficiency to keep his value in the league.

Dillon Johnson's Measurements Measurement Johnson Height 6'0" Weight 217 Arm Length 30" Hand Size 9 3/8" 40-Yard Dash 4.68 10-Yard Split 1.57 Vertical Jump 31 1/2" Broad Jump 117" Bench Press 24

While Johnson can be a steady runner, he does struggle to get going in terms of creating his own yardage by making defenders miss. His inability in the open field can be further illustrated by his lack of burst and long speed that often prevents him from turning in splash plays.

As a power back, Johnson is very consistent, but he has moments where he runs too straight up and sacrifices power while limiting his ability to shake off defenders for a chance at more production.

Verdict: Johnson may never be able to star in an offense, but his steady production and ability to grind out yardage on a consistent basis should earn him touches at the next level.

Most Likely NFL Landing Spot: Tennessee Titans

Expected Draft Range: 6th Round - UDFA

Closest NFL Comparison: BenJarvus Green-Ellis

11 Best of the Rest

Don't count out these rushers if a few dominoes fall in their favor

Mandatory Credit: Hannah Mattix/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The running back position is one of the hardest to project for NFL success because landing spot and volume play such a pivotal role, and those factors aren't known until the picks have been made. Here are some other top backs to keep an eye on for draft night that could make a splash with the right opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft RB Rankings 11-20 Rank RB College Height / Weight Expected Draft Range 11 Isaac Guerendo Louisville 6'0" / 221 Fourth - Sixth Round 12 Jaylen Wright Tennessee 5'10" / 204 Second - Fourth Round 13 Isaiah Davis South Dakota State 6'0" / 218 Fifth - Seventh Round 14 Audric Estime Notre Dame 5'11" / 222 Fourth - Sixth Round 15 Miyan Williams Ohio State 5'8" / 229 Sixth Round - UDFA 16 Kimani Vidal Troy 5'8" / 213 Sixth Round - UDFA 17 Rasheen Ali Marshall 5'11" / 206 Sixth Round - UDFA 18 Blake Watson Memphis 5'9" / 200 Sixth Round - UDFA 19 Cody Schrader Missouri 5'8" / 202 Sixth Round - UDFA 20 Daijun Edwards Georgia 5'10 / 213 Sixth Round - UDFA

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.