Highlights Mitchell has an impressive blend of size and speed that makes him perfectly suited to play outside receiver in the NFL.

Mitchell demonstrates good composure, pacing, and hands when the ball is in the air.

Mitchell faces criticism for inconsistent route-running effort and lack of yardage after the catch.

After bursting onto the scene as a freshman for the Georgia Bulldogs, wideout Adonai Mitchell injured his ankle and needed surgery to recover, holding him out for a large portion of his sophomore season.

Once fully recovered, the receiver opted to transfer to the Texas Longhorns for his junior season, where he demonstrated many traits that helped him establish himself as one of the top wideouts in this class.

With there being a large batch of other capable receiving threats available to teams this April at the NFL Draft, let's take a closer look at what Mitchell has to offer as he looks to make his case as a first-round pick on April 25.

Strengths in Mitchell's Game

Mitchell possesses plenty of traits to become a great outside receiver

Standing 6'3" and weighing in at 205 pounds, Mitchell has the perfect build to operate outside, but pairing that with his 4.34 40 speed and 39.5-inch vertical makes him even more dangerous out on the boundary, especially if his defender has no additional safety help over the top.

Mitchell plays in control, but uses that patience to deceive cornerbacks and create separation as needed, getting into space and finding openings over the middle.

That blend of size and fluidity allows him to win in multiple areas of the field, and as a result, he is capable of working through and against traffic in order to go up and make the reception. While he doesn't have a ton of contested catch experience throughout his college career, he's flashed the traits to succeed in that department as needed, and should be utilized in the red zone more when he arrives in the NFL.

Adonai Mitchell 2023 Stats Category Mitchell WR Rank Receptions 55 T-83rd Yards 845 60th Touchdowns 11 T-11th

With the ball in the air, Mitchell remains composed. He demonstrates excellent pacing and body control in order to get up high for the football, and has a nice catch radius thanks to his long limbs. With his natural hands and overall flexibility, Mitchell is able to reel in passes efficiently, and should continue to do so at the next level.

Weaknesses in Mitchell's Game

Some things are better kept secret

During the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine media interviews, Mitchell admitted that he never runs routes at full-speed. While that in itself isn't an issue, there are plenty of snaps it seems the wideout doesn't give full effort to running through the whistle, and that lack of motor will turn some teams off.

After the catch, Mitchell hasn't showcased much ability, as he isn't generally creating yardage in space or shaking off defenders with broken tackles. While he wasn't utilized a lot in the underneath game, there were also times that the wideout just wasn't very aggressive in trying to pick up additional yardage after the catch when he had an opportunity to.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adonai Mitchell really exploded on the scene in 2023, playing in 14 games and posting receptions, yardage, and TD totals that far surpassed his combined numbers from 21 games as a freshman and sophomore with Georgia.

Analytically speaking, the total production for Mitchell over his career raises plenty of red flags. However, he spent about six games during the 2022 season at Georgia recovering from a knee injury that shouldn't be counted toward his profile, so he only has two healthy seasons of work, each in his first season with both programs. With context, the numbers aren't as much of an issue.

Final Verdict on Mitchell

Mitchell's skill set is exciting and worth the gamble

While Mitchell will be competing with the likes of Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Troy Franklin (Oregon), and teammate Xavier Worthy (who worked out at Texas' pro day with Mitchell, with WRs coaches from 11 NFL teams looking on) for draft position, his blend of size, speed, control, and upside should land him in the first round.

If that doesn't pan out, though, the 21-year-old should be one of the first prospects selected on Day 2. With Mitchell's athletic profile, it's hard to find a great comparison in the NFL, but at his best, he shows flashes of Dallas Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb in his playing style.

While he may not match the Oklahoma product's 2023 production, that is the level of potential that Mitchell brings to the table, should a team properly unlock it. Landing spots such as the Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, or Dallas Cowboys all make sense for the receiver in the mid-to-late first round of the draft.

Adonai Mitchell captured plenty of attention with his play throughout the 2023 campaign, but with a stellar combine, the hype train is now full steam ahead. Now, all that's left to find out is where the final destination will be.

