Highlights Amarius Mims possesses an impressive combination of size, speed, and skill ideal for the NFL.

Mims' inexperience and durability issues might deter some teams from considering him among the top linemen.

The Georgia right tackle has massive potential to surpass other linemen in this class if he remains healthy and focused.

Amarius Mims committed to the Georgia Bulldogs as a five-star recruit out of Cochran, Georgia. Despite being a highly anticipated contributor on the offensive line, he couldn't crack his way into the starting lineup full-time until 2023, when he stepped in as the team's right tackle.

Unfortunately for Mims, he missed half the season with an ankle injury that meant he got just eight starts in his college career. Still, his traits, upside, and skill set resulted in his declaration for the 2024 NFL Draft in the hopes of being one of the top tackles selected.

With such little tape to go off of, how does the Bulldog compare to the other top linemen of this class?

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Update Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

Strengths in Mims' Game

Every box is checked with Amarius Mims skill set

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Standing 6'8" and weighing in at 340 pounds, Mims is already an impressive specimen for his size alone, but with his 5.07 40-yard dash speed, Mims is a rare breed of athlete that blends size and athleticism into one and makes him an excellent fit for just about any blocking scheme.

In space, Mims can cover ground extremely well, and he gets to the second level with urgency that allows him to land on blockers early and get them cleared out in the run game for big gains. Additionally, that quickness also shows in pass protection, as the 21-year-old gets nice depth in his sets, and is able to mirror the edge rusher and keep the pocket clean.

Amarius Mims 2023 Stats Category Mims PFF Grade 75.5 Run Block Snaps 125 Pass Block Snaps 161 Sacks Allowed 0 Hurries Allowed 1 QB Hits Allowed 0

While his inexperience will tag him with some concerns, for a prospect like Mims, the overall ceiling is likely far from acquired yet. With his level of play already being so impressive, a healthy and promising amount of playing time early in his career could make the Georgia lineman not only one of the best tackles in this class, but one of the best in the league.

Weaknesses in Mims' Game

Durability and inexperience could cause concerns

Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coaches and front offices vary on how much they value experience from their lineman prospects, but with Amarius Mims tabbing just eight starts in his career, there will be teams much lower on the tackle than his consensus value.

After sitting as a backup in 2022, and dealing with an ankle injury for a large part of 2023, there is definitely a lack of experience that will likely result in growing pains for an NFL coaching staff.

Part of that comes in the form of his technique, as Mims shows plenty of moments where he gets way too high in his stance and sacrifices leverage in his blocks. Losing the leverage battle allows for his assignment to create a stronger base from his lower body in blocking engagements, so getting lower in his blocks will be pivotal.

Additionally, Mims should also operate with more aggression when working as a move blocker. Currently, he goes into contact hesitantly when moving upfield, and it allows defenders to get off of the block and find a way to the football. With the Georgia tackle's size and speed, he should be an absolute steamroller at the second level.

Final Verdict on Mims

For teams willing to swing, Mims could be a home run choice

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While Notre Dame's Joe Alt seems locked in as the first lineman who will come off of the board, Amarius Mims will likely be in contention with the other top tackles such as Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), Troy Fautanu (Washington), and JC Latham (Alabama) to be the second takcle picked on draft night.

Fashanu earned that distinction in GMS' latest mock draft, but it could truly be any of those five that follows Alt off the board.

In spite of there being so many high-quality linemen available to teams, it's hard to picture Mims going any later than the top 25 picks on April 25 in Detroit, assuming there were no red flags on his medicals.

Mims' closest NFL comparison would be former San Diego Chargers tackle Marcus McNeill, who was another dominant SEC lineman, but battled injuries throughout his career. Assuming Mims can stay healthy, he should outperform McNeill's career successes and become a stud offensive tackle for a team at the next level.

With the Georgia native likely going in the mid-first round, his best fits in terms of potential landing spots in the league would be the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, or Los Angeles Rams.

There are plenty of talented prospects in this year's class, and with each player comes a gamble. However, there may be no draft pick with a higher potential return than Georgia's Amarius Mims.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.