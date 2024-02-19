Highlights Bo Nix excelled at pocket management at Oregon with low sack numbers and an impressive turnover rate.

Nix's game is solid but lacks intrigue due to late development and scheme reliance.

Despite his shortcomings, Nix has the potential to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bo Nix began his collegiate career facing Justin Herbert and the Oregon Ducks. Starting his five-year run at the college level at Auburn, the true freshman threw a game-winning touchdown in the waning moments to secure a 27-21 victory.

Over two years later, when the Arkansas native entered the transfer portal, the school that was once a foe became his new home. After some tough stretches at Auburn, Nix revitalized his career at Oregon and made massive strides in his development.

Now, entering the 2024 NFL Draft, Nix has first-round potential.

The strengths of Bo Nix

Nix's skillset gives him a solid base to work with

Above all else, Nix did an extraordinary job of limiting negative plays. His 1% turnover-worth play rate in 2023 was the lowest of any draft-eligible quarterback, per PFF.

In addition to his elite decision-making, Nix showed exemplary pocket management, taking just five sacks in 2023 and only 10 throughout his entire tenure in Eugene. Even when under duress, he was a smooth operator and managed to get the ball out.

Bo Nix Career Stats Year School Games Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Cmp% 2019 Auburn 13 2,542 16 6 57.6 2020 Auburn 11 2,415 12 7 59.9 2021 Auburn 10 2,294 11 3 61.0 2022 Oregon 13 3,593 29 7 71.9 2023 Oregon 14 4,508 45 3 77.4

Though his accuracy numbers were aided by the scheme, completing 77.4% of passes in any offense at any level is an impressive feat. Nix showed his snappy release on RPOs and screen passes, getting the ball to his receivers quickly and accurately.

He took on a managerial role at Oregon, but he has the tools to be more than just a quick-pass machine. He can push the ball downfield and throw to the numbers with pace.

The reigning Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year is a capable athlete, but as Nix has become more comfortable playing in the confines of the pocket, he’s shown less reliance on his rushing ability. With that being said, he has the requisite athleticism to scramble if needed.

Nix does bring weaknesses into the 2024 NFL Draft

Nix's game lacks the intrigue of other prospects

It's better late than never, but it took Nix some time to find his footing in college. As a result, he's on the older side of prospects, turning 24 years old this spring. It's fair to question if he has already maxed out his skill set.

This concern becomes increasingly alarming when you consider the fact that the offense Nix ran at Oregon doesn't directly translate to the next level. The number of short passes and predetermined reads is unlikely to have equipped him with the necessary processing and judgment calls required in the NFL.

The lack of experience as a true drop-back passer has led to some shaky fundamentals from Nix. His footwork can throw off his timing, and he will often double-clutch or hesitate when throwing in rhythm.

While he avoided sacks as well as anyone in the country his last two seasons, Nix's pocket presence could use some work. He can get flustered by pressure and can speed up his play clock more than he needs to.

Nix's pre-draft process isn't off to a great start as he had a rather shaky Senior Bowl performance. He could make up for it with a stellar combine and pro day, but as of now, he is falling out of favor with scouts.

Final thoughts

Nix is a seasoned prospect that could wind up going in the first round

Nix is the most experienced quarterback in this class and one of the most battle-tested in draft history. He started 61 games in college, an NCAA record that can only be broken with more than four years of eligibility.

Over 60 games and nearly 2,000 passing attempts provide Nix with a massive sample size for scouts to analyze.

Despite the excess reps, Nix's game is still a bit of a mystery. He worked well as a distributor of the football, but can he be more than just a facilitator at the next level? He will need to adjust his game and improve in critical areas to be a serviceable starter.

The New Orleans Saints haven't been enthralled with Derek Carr's performance, and Nix has a skill set that isn't entirely different from Carr's. Learning under a veteran like Carr for a year before taking the reins wouldn't be bad for Nix's development.

Don't count out the Los Angeles Rams making a quarterback play in the early rounds of the draft. Matthew Stafford is approaching the end of his career, and his wavering health could lead to him needing a replacement sooner rather than later.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton's grievances with Russell Wilson came down to style. He wanted a quarterback who could play with structure and embrace his scheme. Nix fits that description well and could continue to develop under Payton's tutelage.

Pro comparisons: Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield, Andy Dalton

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.