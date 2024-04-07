Highlights Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen is a sleeper prospect in the 2024 NFL draft class.

Allen's strengths include size, great feet, a strong stiff arm, and pass protection skills.

Despite fumbling issues and acceleration concerns, Allen is a promising mid-to-late round pick.

As the 2024 NFL Draft grows closer, a number of teams will be looking for running back help within the draft to bolster their rushing attacks.

Though this year’s draft class lacks the top-end talent that last year’s draft saw with Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs both going in the first 12 picks, there are a number of great options at running back in the 2024 draft class.

Near the top of that list is star Wisconsin running back, Braelon Allen.

Allen was a three-year starter at Wisconsin, declaring for the draft after his junior season, and was next up following a long line of great Wisconsin running backs. As Allen gears up for his next chapter, here are the strengths and weaknesses to his player profile going into the NFL.

Related 2024 3-Round NFL Mock Draft: April Update Edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

Braelon Allen's Strengths

Strengths of the Wisconsin RB's game

Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since 2021, Allen has been one of the best running backs in the country, eclipsing 1,200 yards in his freshman and sophomore campaigns before falling 16 yards short of a third-straight 1000-yard season in 2023.

Braelon Allen Stats at Wisconsin Year Attempts Yards YPC TDs 2021 186 1,268 6.8 12 2022 230 1,242 5.4 11 2023 181 984 5.4 12

Allen’s biggest strength is possibly his size, measuring 6’1", 235 pounds at the NFL combine, about 10–12 pounds lighter than his playing weight with the Badgers.

Along with his size, Allen has some of the best feet in the country regardless of weight, making quick cuts and shaking defenders with ease during his collegiate run.

Allen boasts a quick but effective stiff arm with a strong lower body to shed tacklers at all three levels of the opposing defense.

With this strength, Allen offers solid pass protection, with the ability to escape the backfield and catch a quick check down. Allen isn’t a sure-fire route runner by any means, but he saw an increase in receptions every season at Wisconsin and will look to continue his steady improvement as a pass-catcher.

Though Allen has the size and speed with cutting ability that most NFL scouts dream of, there are some weaknesses to his game that could turn teams off come draft time.

Braelon Allen's Weaknesses

Weaknesses of the Wisconsin RB's game

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

One of Allen’s biggest weaknesses is his ball security. In three years with the Badgers, Allen fumbled nine times, with four in 2021 and 2023. Allen has a tendency to carry the ball away from his body, causing these fumbles. Though this is a fixable issue, turnovers are something teams are very cognizant of when evaluating offensive players and running backs, especially.

Along with fumbling issues, Allen lacks immediate acceleration following cuts, allowing him to be chased down by defenders in the open field. Though he has the top-end speed scouts look for, the inability to accelerate quickly after cuts could turn some teams off from him.

A slower burst following cuts is a problem that teams may pass on Allen for, but with some development, this problem can be worked through, similar to running backs in the past like bigger backs in Derrick Henry and Najee Harris, who also were viewed as having acceleration concerns after cuts due to a larger frame coming out of college.

Another concern about Allen is his authority as a rusher, with many believing he could be more powerful as a tackle-shedder. This is another weakness scouts felt about Henry coming out of Alabama, but one that's fixable with some coaching at the NFL level from his team's running backs coach.

Overall, Allen's weaknesses can be developed and fixed, as we've seen with bigger backs in the past. These concerns could make him fall to the fourth or fifth rounds, but can be resolved in the long-term.

Final Verdict on Braelon Allen

How Allen's skill set could translate to the NFL game

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As a whole, Allen is an exciting, sleeper running back prospect with a great combination of size and speed with plenty of youth at just 20 years old. Allen is slated to land in the middle-to-late rounds and could be a great addition for a number of teams in need of a cheap option at running back. Currently, he doesn't make the cut for GIVEMESPORT's top 100 prospects big board.

Allen's experience and success in a pro-style rushing offense in I-Formations and singleback sets should translate nicely to the NFL level, as Wisconsin's 2021 and 2022 offenses were some of the most efficient pro-style rushing offenses in the country.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Braelon Allen averaged exactly one touchdown per game during his time as a Badger. He finished with 35 touchdowns and appeared in 35 of the 38 possible games during his tenure.

Plenty of NFL teams are in need of running backs and could look to Allen as a cheap, youthful option to fill holes in the backfield. Following the loss of Josh Jacobs, the Las Vegas Raiders could find themselves in the hunt for Allen in the middle rounds. Another possible destination for Allen are the running-back-needy Dallas Cowboys, who lost Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Allen has the potential and tread on his tires to be a feature back in the NFL with his size, speed, and skill. Allen could make a great addition to a number of teams in the draft and is one of the most NFL-ready running backs in this year's class.

With Allen's combination of size and speed along with the ability to make cuts and free himself up, a possible pro-comparison could be Brandon Jacobs. Though Allen doesn't carry the 264-pound frame Jacobs did, Allen's solid footwork, pass-blocking ability, and speed with his large frame make Allen comparable to Jacobs coming into the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.