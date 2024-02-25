Highlights Georgia TE Brock Bowers excels in athleticism, ball skills, and versatility.

Few positions have benefited more from the rise of the air raid offense than tight ends. Once an afterthought in the team-building process, tight ends have become increasingly important for winning NFL offenses.

It’s no coincidence the final four teams standing in this past season’s playoffs all featured elite tight end play. With tight end becoming a more coveted position, teams scour the NFL Draft hoping to find the next great one. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has the chance to be just that.

Brock Bowers has several strengths

Bowers wins with athleticism and physicality

Bowers is a superb athlete with extraordinary after-the-catch ability and contact balance. Georgia made a concerted effort to get Bowers the ball, trusting him to manufacture his own offense. One of the staples of the Bulldogs' passing attack in 2022 and 2023 was to get Bowers the ball in space and let him do the rest.

Brock Bowers College Stats Year Receptions Receiving yards YPR TDs 2021 56 882 15.8 13 2022 63 942 15.0 7 2023 56 714 12.8 6

This mainly took form in screens and passes to the flat. Georgia even sprinkled in some end-arounds, giving him a total of 19 carries during his time in Athens. Georgia viewed Bowers as a ball carrier rather than a traditional tight end, which allowed him to showcase his athleticism and versatility.

In addition to his athleticism, Bowers has high-end ball skills and body control. He has a large catch radius and can make catches over defenders when necessary. As a freshman, the California native was the ultimate red-zone weapon, scoring 13 touchdowns. He didn’t get into the end zone at the same rate in his final two years, but his ability to contribute in that area remains.

Bowers showed good instincts when facing zone coverage, routinely altering his route to find soft spots. All in all, Bowers is a dynamic receiver with the traits and skills to help any quarterback.

Bowers does bring some weaknesses to the 2024 NFL Draft

Bowers' smaller frame for the position has some scouts concerned



Bowers is slightly undersized for the position. While scouts await the combine to receive official measurements, all indications are that Bowers will be on the smaller side of NFL tight ends. Although this doesn’t have to limit his game at the next level, there are questions regarding how his game will translate.

He bullied opposing defenders because he was bigger and stronger than them in college. In the NFL, where he won’t always be bigger and stronger, that physicality may not hold up as well. As a run blocker, Bowers is nothing special. He has solid strength and technique, but he doesn’t have the ability to take defenders out of the play like some teams would like.

Watching Bowers’ college film, it’s apparent Georgia went out of its way to get him involved. In the NFL, Bowers will need to create for himself more. He’s unlikely to get the same rate of screens and easy completions; he’ll need to rely more on in-breakers and vertical routes to get touches. He has the skill set to do so, but there may be a learning curve.

Final thoughts

Bowers has the makings of an elite tight end

Bowers is one of the cleaner prospects in this class. His production and athleticism are among the best scouts have seen from a tight end entering the league. Taking a tight end early in the first round isn’t for everyone, but there will undoubtedly be teams jumping at the opportunity to add Bowers.

There is a chance a player such as Bowers could slide due to other positions taking priority. However, Bowers’ game seems to offer too much upside to slip out of the top half of the first round.

The Los Angeles Chargers, who currently hold the No. 5 overall selection, are likely the earliest landing spot for Bowers. The team wants to add more pass catchers to support Justin Herbert, and Bowers would add a new dimension to what has been a stagnant offense.

At the 10th spot, the New York Jets could use a tight end. Outside of Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver room is lacking, and with the top three receivers projected to go before the Jets’ selection, Bowers might be the best pass catcher available.

Picking 15th overall, the Indianapolis Colts would probably need to trade up, but acquiring Bowers could be worth it. Michael Pittman Jr. could be suiting up for a new team next year, and giving Anthony Richardson a reliable target is crucial for his development.

Pro comparison: George Kittle

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.