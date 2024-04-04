Highlights Chop Robinson is an elite athlete who overwhelms linemen with his explosive speed and high motor.

Despite his tools, Robinson lacks consistency and his college production was poor compared to other edge rusher prospects.

Robinson is a boom-or-bust prospect who will thrive in the right situation, and will likely be picked in the latter half of the first round.

Penn State’s Chop Robinson is in line to be one of the first edge rushers selected in the upcoming NFL draft. Robinson has flashed brilliance, but also struggled for consistency. His potential is off the charts, but any team drafting him will get a project rather than a day one starter.

Robinson was a four-star recruit out of Maryland, and played his true freshman year with the Terrapins. A year later, the 21-year-old transferred to Penn State, recording 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for losses during his two years there.

Robinson could either end up being one of the best players in the draft, or a complete bust. What makes him so alluring to NFL teams? And what are his limitations? We’ll look at his player profile and which franchises could benefit from his services.

Chop Robinson's Strengths

Robinson is an elite athlete who overwhelms linemen

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson is one of the best athletes in this draft class. Per Next Gen Stats, he ran the fifth-fastest 40-yard-dash among 250+ pound edge rushers at the combine since 2003. He is incredibly explosive off the line of scrimmage with a deadly first step. He forces tackles to get depth a lot more quickly than they’d be comfortable with to counteract his speed, which disrupts their technique.

He frequently overwhelms blockers with his speed, and wins most of his reps around the edge, often timing the snap to perfection. He has underrated strength, and can overwhelm weaker linemen with a bull rush or when turning speed to power.

His best trait is his exceptional agility and bend at the top of his rush. He can turn tight corners very quickly to collapse the pocket and uses it to get around slower linemen. His agility is another trait linemen have to account for, and it forces them to get depth and make the pocket smaller than they’d be comfortable with. His athleticism was often too much for college lineman, and he had a pass rush win rate of 20.9% in 2023.

Chop Robinson's 2023 Stats Category Robinson Games 10 Tackles 15 Tackles for Loss 7.5 Sacks 4 QB Pressures 26 PFF Grade 90.8

His speed and burst would often lead to linemen oversetting to the outside, which he’d try to take advantage of by cutting back inside to get pressure up the middle. However, the execution of this move was inconsistent and would have to be developed further at the next level.

He combines his athleticism with a very high motor. He continues to work during the play even if his first move doesn’t work, and his persistence can lead to pressure on long-developing plays. He also uses his speed well on chase down plays.

While Robinson is mostly known for his pass-rushing abilities, he is not a complete liability in the run game. He sets the edge well and his high motor helps him impact the play. His 17.5 tackles for loss over the past two years indicate that he was effective at times against the run. His athleticism and quickness also make him comfortable dropping back and covering space if needed.

Chop Robinson's Weaknesses

Robinson's production has not matched his athleticism

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Robinson’s underlying numbers are strong, his actual production has been underwhelming. He has 11.5 sacks during his college career, and he often struggles to finish off a play even if he’s won the rep.

His biggest weakness is his consistency. His pass-rush moves vary in effectiveness, and he often seems stuck if he can’t beat his blocker with speed. He needs to develop more reliably effective inside pass rush moves to take advantage of the respect that linemen often give him on the outside. He rarely wins on the inside, and this is an exploitable weakness at the next level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The dilemma of Chop Robinson as a prospect is illustrated perfectly in his Next Gen Stats scores: his 84 athleticism score is 3rd among edge prospects, but his production score of 68 ranks 13th.

His inconsistency with his moves can be partially attributed to his sometimes poor hand technique. He needs to develop better timing with his hands and synchronize them with what his feet are doing more.

Robinson’s relatively slight frame can also hold him back. His height of 6'3" and weight of 254 pounds are below average for the position. While he’s a strong player, he’ll be getting blocked by guys nearly 100 pounds heavier than him, and he can be held up by bigger linemen.

Chop Robinson Measurables Category Robinson Height 6'3" Weight 254 pounds Arm Length 32.5" Hand Size 9.1" Vertical Jump 34.5" 40-Yard Dash 4.48 10-Yard Split 1.54 Broad Jump 10'8" 20-Yard Shuttle 4.25

His smaller than average size means he can get knocked off balance and off his rush by punches. Bulking up and improving his hand technique to more reliably chop through punches will mitigate some of these weaknesses.

He also has a very short wingspan for the position. His arm length of 32.5” is in the 12th percentile for edge rushers. He can be held at a distance and subdued by longer offensive linemen. Cleveland Browns tackle Dawand Jones, who has an arm length of 36.5”, dominated Robinson when Ohio State played Penn State in 2022.

Robinson will also likely struggle playing against the run in the NFL. He can often get stuck on blocks and taken out of the play. He also needs to improve his identification of run plays.

Final Verdict on Robinson

Robinson is a boom-or-bust prospect who could thrive in the right situation

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Robinson has a lot of tools that are very appealing to NFL teams, and will likely be one of the first edge rushers taken in the draft, with GMS' big board ranking him as a top 20 prospect overall and the second-best edge option after UCLA's Laiatu Latu. His athleticism and high motor are both very valuable traits, and he could be moulded into one of the best pass rushers in the league.

However, he needs a lot of development to become an every-down player. He will likely be used as a pass rush specialist until he bulks up and can become effective against the run.

Teams may also be concerned that his game won’t fully translate to the pros. Robinson often relied on his athleticism to overwhelm college linemen, something that’ll be a lot harder against NFL linemen. He is still an elite athlete, but he will be less dominant against other elite athletes. There is a distinct chance he could bust if he is not properly developed, and many teams may want to steer clear due to his lack of production.

Expect Robinson to be drafted in the latter half of the first round, by a team with the patience to develop a top edge rusher. The Los Angeles Rams at 19, the Philadelphia Eagles at 22, the Detroit Lions at 29 and the San Francisco 49ers at 31 would all be reasonable landing spots. The Rams need pass rushing help after Aaron Donald’s retirement, and the Niners and Lions both need an established sidekick opposite their main star.

The Eagles frequently take linemen in the first round and there is a need for another edge rusher after Haason Reddick’s departure to the Jets, although the Eagles already have several pass rushing specialists in Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, and Nolan Smith.

Robinson also reportedly met with the New Orleans Saints, who need edge talent to revive a pass rush that was near the bottom of the NFL in sacks in 2023 (34, T-28th). While offensive tackle is a more pressing need with Ryan Ramzczk's health issues, if there’s a run on tackles in the first 10 picks, Robinson would fit their needs at No. 14 as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.