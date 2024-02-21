Highlights DeJean excels with speed and agility and has the instincts to play multiple positions.

Iowa's off-coverage scheme limits DeJean's experience in man coverage.

DeJean's versatility makes him a valuable asset whether in coverage, run defense, or the return game.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have built a reputation as a gritty and disciplined football program that develops linemen and tight ends as well as anyone. At times, this approach to football has come under criticism, as the team has seemingly prioritized the trenches over the skill positions.

The secondary, however, has been an underrated part of defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s success. Cooper DeJean isn’t the first All-American corner to leave Iowa for the pros, but many believe he will be the best. DeJean enters the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the highest rated cornerback prospects.

Related 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl edition All eyes are set to shift to the 2024 NFL Draft. We predict several teams, including the Super Bowl champs, to be wheeling and dealing on Day 1.

Strengths of DeJean's game

DeJean wins with instincts and athleticism

© Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The term “freakish athlete” is often overused in the pre-draft process. In the case of DeJean, however, it’s warranted. He was the starting quarterback for a state championship team in high school, lettered in basketball and baseball, and was a state champion in the long jump and 100-meter dash.

This athleticism was highlighted by DeJean’s versatility at Iowa. He excelled at everything he did. He was a First-Team All-American cornerback, the Big Ten’s Special Teams Player of the Year thanks to his punt returning prowess, and one of college football's best gunners. The team even created an offensive package for DeJean shortly before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Cooper DeJean College Stats Year Solo Comb INTs PDs 2021 3 4 0 0 2022 56 75 5 8 2023 26 41 2 5

DeJean is more than fast enough to keep up with speedy receivers and has the closing speed to recover when he gets beat. DeJean’s burst also allows him to insert himself into plays. Playing in Iowa’s zone-heavy scheme, he would often read the quarterback’s eyes and make plays outside of his assigned zone.

DeJean’s ball skills are top-the-line. He has outstanding feel and attacks the ball like a wide receiver. While it is less important for a defensive player, he is truly electric with the ball in his hands.

He possesses a combination of speed and agility that even offensive players envy. Along with the twitch, DeJean can get physical. He’s one of the best run-defending corners in this class and is an excellent open-field tackler.

Weaknesses DeJean needs to work on

Iowa's scheme didn't require DeJean to play much man coverage

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa’s scheme had DeJean play a lot of off-coverage, so he has limited reps in press man. When he did, the results varied, as DeJean could get caught in a bad position and thrown off balance.

He can also get too aggressive and bite on double moves. When he had safety help, it wasn’t as much of an issue, but in true one-on-one matchups, it was more consequential.

For as great of an athlete as DeJean is, he has trouble flipping his hips when facing twitchier receivers, often taking him out of position to make a play on the ball or his man. This was especially noticeable when defending out-breaking routes.

Overall, DeJean appears to be more comfortable in coverage reading the quarterback than the receiver. He has the traits to improve in this area, but he isn’t currently the ideal guy for any defensive scheme that heavily utilizes man coverage.

Final thoughts

DeJean can make an impact in a variety of ways at the next level



© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Above all else, DeJean is a football player. He may not be a top five pick, but he has the athletic profile and instincts to play multiple positions. This gives the team that drafts him a safety net; if he doesn’t work out as an outside corner, he could play in the slot or maybe move to safety.

If all else fails, he projects as a high-level special teamer in both the return and kick coverage game. He just does too many things well not to carve out some role at the next level.

DeJean’s game would be a perfect fit for the Indianapolis Colts’ defense, which is where our early 2024 GMS NFL mock draft has him landing at No. 15. The Colts like to run a lot of zone coverage, specifically Cover 3, and will often work in an extra defensive back on obvious passing downs.

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting older at corner, and DeJean would offer some relief there as the unit begins to adapt to new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme. His willingness to defend the run, as well as his instincts in coverage, would make him an immediate difference-maker.

After drafting DeJean’s college teammate Lukas Van Ness in the first round of last year’s draft, the Green Bay Packers could use a spark in the secondary too, especially with top corner Jaire Alexander seemingly hinting at a departure this offseason. Green Bay's defense was one of the worst against the pass last season, and DeJean’s utility would be valuable.

Pro comparison: DaRon Bland

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.