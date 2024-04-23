Highlights Laiatu Latu proved his edge rushing prowess but faces red flags due to a serious past neck injury.

Quarterback prospect Michael Penix Jr. has twice torn an ACL.

Texas running back Jonathan Brooks is coming off a torn ACL but could still be the first rusher off the board.

A handful of elite names in the 2024 NFL Draft should be higher on draft boards, but a single word attached to them could send some scouts running for the hills: injuries.

Football is a contact sport, and injuries are simply part of the game. That said, injuries are looked at as a major red flag in the draft process, and if a player is coming off an injury or has a history of injuries, it is likely to appear at the top of a scouting report.

It is one of the worst things to see in the "weaknesses" section of a scouting report because it is something a player has no control over. A coach can teach a player how to use better techniques, but a franchise will have to undertake the consequences that come with drafting a player other teams passed on because their team doctors gave the big thumbs down.

Here are five NFL draft prospects that would be considered top-tier if not for the injuries.

Laiatu Latu

Latu was one of the most productive edge rushers in the nation last season

UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu was a game-wrecker for the Bruins and looks the part of an NFL pass rusher. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 259 pounds, he was a menace on the edge, recording 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in the 2023 college football season.

Latu was a transfer from Washington, where he was told by doctors not to play football anymore due to a severe neck injury that kept him sidelined for two seasons.

His "retirement" didn't last after he transferred to UCLA, where he proved to be one of the most technically gifted edge rushers in the nation.

Laiatu Latu Combine Numbers Category Result 40-yard dash 4.64s 10-yard split 1.62s Vertical Jump 32" Broad Jump 9'8"

If not for the neck concerns, Latu would most likely go ahead of Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner. And although his NFL Combine numbers didn't wow anyone, his production alone should still land him in the middle of the first round. He has stated that "no teams have talked about any kind of concern" over his neck injury, but if he slides further than projected, the injury history will likely be the reason.

Amarius Mims

With an elite frame, Mims would be a top-10 selection any other year

Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims is a large human being. Standing at 6-foot-8 and weighing 340 pounds, he has elite size for the OT position. He played for a championship school, and his tape shows that he has unbelievable leverage and drives behind every block. So why is he not in the top three offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft class?

Injuries have been a concern with Mims throughout his collegiate career. He only had eight starts in college. Health had been a concern at the start of the draft process, but after he injured his right hamstring during the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, it is the major discussion when his name comes up.

Amarius Mims Combine Numbers Category Result 40-yard dash 5.07s 10-yard split 1.78s Vertical Jump 25.5" Broad Jump 9'3"

Whoever drafts him is taking a massive risk, but the reward will be raw talent that can be developed into an elite blocker.

Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. is a talented QB prospect with the ability to push the ball down the field

There is plenty of quarterback talent in this year's prospect pool, but few have the NFL-ready qualities that Michael Penix Jr. possesses. Probably the most recognized name on this list, Penix helped lead Washington to the 2024 College Football National Championship Game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Michael Penix Jr. led the nation with 4,903 passing yards in 2023 and tied for third with 36 touchdown passes.

He won the 2023 Maxwell Award (the nation's top player) after leading the FBS in passing yards with 4,903 and 36 passing touchdowns. The lefty quarterback has earned Tua Tagovailoa comparisons and had one of the most impressive days at the NFL Combine.

There's obviously a "but" if he's on this list.

But Penix suffered a torn ACL twice in his time at Indiana before transferring to Washington.

Michael Penix Jr. Measurements Category Result Height 6'2" Weight 216 Arm 33 5/8" Hand 10 1/2"

He's turning 24 in May, and although plenty of teams are willing to reach for a QB, it is highly doubtful he will be drafted in the top 10 like Tagovalioa was in 2020. If he falls out of the top 20, his ACL history will be the reason quarterback-needy teams aren't willing to trade up.

Payton Wilson

Wilson is an athletic linebacker with the speed of a wide receiver

It'd be hard to find a better prototype for linebacker than North Carolina State's Payton Wilson. Winner of both the Chuck Bednarik Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Butkus Award, Wilson had a terrific 2023 season, starting 12 games and recording 138 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss. His NFL Combine performance stole the show after he ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

Although athletically gifted, Wilson's career outside 2023 was plagued with injuries. It all dates back to high school, where he missed spring games in college due to a knee injury suffered during his senior year. He went on to have two more season-ending injuries after that.

Payton Wilson Combine Numbers Category Result 40-yard dash 4.43s 10-yard split 1.54s Vertical Jump 34.5" Broad Jump 9'11"

The past two seasons have been solid, and if he can stay healthy, he has a chance to become a top linebacker in the NFL. But don't expect any team to draft him in the first round, even if his numbers are first-round worthy, which makes him one of the most fascinating prospects in this year's draft.

He is projected to be a Day 2 selection.

Jonathan Brooks

Brooks is an NFL-caliber running back coming off a torn ACL

Texas running back Jonathan Brooks tore his ACL at the end of the season last year. His draft stock is interesting because the need for a running back in the first round has drastically gone down over time.

Brooks had impressive numbers before his injury, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns. His ability to run outside was on an elite level, and he is still so fresh to the game of football, only carrying the ball 238 times in his entire collegiate career.

The torn ACL happened in November of last year, so the timetable for a return must have scouts and general managers sweating.

Jonathan Brooks Measurements Category Result Height 6'0" Weight 216 Arm 31 1/2" Hand 9 1/4"

Even coming off of a torn ACL, Brooks is expected to be the first running back taken off the board. But had he not been injured, his name could have been called in the first round by a playoff contender that believes their running game is the one missing piece.

Maybe a team still rolls the dice because the NFL Draft is one of the most unpredictable sporting events.

