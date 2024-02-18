Highlights Jayden Daniels is an electric playmaker with elite rushing ability and top-tier accuracy.

Concerns exist over Daniels' build and reckless playing style that could lead to injuries.

Look for Daniels to bring an explosive element to his NFL team, akin to Justin Fields or Robert Griffin III.

For quite some time, it looked like NFL draft prospect Jayden Daniels would be another case of a talented player who could never quite put it all together.

His three years at Arizona State were underwhelming and frustrating, but Daniels left Tempe for Baton Rouge following the 2021 season, a decision that may have saved his career. Two years and a Heisman Trophy later, the LSU standout is projected to go in the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The strengths of Jayden Daniels

Daniels is an electric playmaker

Calling Daniels a dual threat wouldn't do his rushing ability justice.

He doesn't just move well for a quarterback; his speed rivals that of most skill-position players. Even in the NFL, Daniels can win with his athleticism and break off big runs. There isn't a lot of dancing or wasted movement to the 23-year-old's runs; he has elite straight-line speed and is lethal in the open field.

Daniels has taken leaps and bounds in the accuracy department, going from a 60.7 completion percentage as a freshman with the Sun Devils to 72.2 for LSU in 2023. His accuracy numbers weren't inflated by the system, as he was one of the most accurate passers downfield in the entire class.

Jayden Daniels College Stats Season Games Pass Yards TD INT Comp% 2019 12 2,943 17 2 60.7 2020 4 701 5 1 58.3 2021 13 2,380 10 10 65.4 2022 14 2,913 17 3 68.6 2023 12 3,812 40 4 72.2

Daniels’ game has more nuance than some realize. Along with his explosive playmaking ability, he is a solid processor and can work through multiple reads. He’s also willing to work from the pocket, proving he’s more than just a pure runner.

Overall, Daniels is more polished than the traditional rushing quarterback. His explosiveness headlines his game, but he has additional skills to supplement it.

Daniels does have weaknesses

Daniels needs to adjust his play style to fit his frame

No one likes to play doctor in the world of scouting, but certain archetypes hold up better than others at the next level. Daniels’ frame lacks definition as he’s 6’4, but only 210 pounds. These dimensions would be worrisome regardless, but for a rushing quarterback, it becomes a significant concern.

What’s more maddening is that everyone seems to be cognizant of Daniels’ build except for Daniels himself. He welcomes contact, which resulted in numerous nasty collisions in college. Daniels is already more susceptible to injury because of how he’s built, and his reckless playing style doesn’t help.

While Daniels has good ball placement downfield, his throws lack the zip of other quarterbacks in this class. The ball can flutter on him from time to time, and fitting the ball into tight windows is still an area for improvement. On shorter developing plays, Daniels’ accuracy comes and goes. It isn’t as sporadic as it was at times at Arizona State, but it’s still a legitimate concern.

Final thoughts

Daniels will bring an explosive element to his team

There isn’t a more exhilarating film study in this draft than Daniels. He is an explosive play waiting to happen and can manufacture them in multiple ways. Despite being a fifth-year senior, he’s still rough around the edges, but the lethal combination of athleticism and deep accuracy makes Daniels an intriguing player.

It’s hard to imagine Daniels’ explosiveness dissipating in the NFL. What’s less certain is how he will look in between the splash plays. Taking the top off the defense won’t be as easy at the next level, and Daniels can’t just get by on massive gains. Avoiding sacks and hitting short and intermediate throws will be imperative to his pro success.

For what it’s worth, some scouts have Daniels as high as the second QB taken in the draft. While it’s unclear whether the NFL shares this sentiment, it’s too early in the process to rule out the Washington Commanders. They will almost certainly be going quarterback, and if Caleb Williams is gone, they may prefer the dynamic Daniels over Drake Maye.

The New England Patriots are one of the favorites to land Daniels. Assuming Williams and Maye go first and second, Daniels would be the only viable option at three. New England is in no position to run it back with Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones, so going quarterback early feels necessary.

The Atlanta Falcons are another team looking for an upgrade at quarterback. They’ve been rumored to be in the Justin Fields market, but going after a younger player with a full rookie contract may be more fruitful. Daniels with Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London would be nightmare fuel for opposing defenses.

Pro comparisons: Justin Fields, Robert Griffin III

