Highlights J.J. McCarthy's 27-1 record as a starter at Michigan showcases his ability to play winning football in the NFL.

McCarthy's struggles with touch and decision-making under pressure are areas for improvement.

The Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Rams are possible landing spots for McCarthy in the 2024 NFL Draft.

J.J. McCarthy was at the center of the revival of Michigan football. In his three seasons in Ann Arbor, two of which he was the starter, the Wolverines went from a struggling team to national champions. Having accomplished his ultimate goal, McCarthy opted to forgo his final year of eligibility and entered the 2024 NFL Draft.

Jim Harbaugh called McCarthy the best quarterback in Michigan history and looking at the numbers, he might be right. With McCarthy’s collegiate career in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look at what his future holds in the NFL.

J.J. McCarthy brings plenty of strengths to the 2024 NFL Draft

McCarthy has numerous NFL skills

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Referring to players as “winners” or “losers” based on their record is flawed, as it emphasizes team success over individual performance.

However, it’s hard to imagine McCarthy’s 27-1 record as a starter, the third-best winning percentage in college football history, doesn’t come up in discussions among NFL franchises. McCarthy proved time and time again that he could play winning football.

J.J. McCarthy Career Starts Season Yards TDs INTs Comp% 2021 516 5 2 57.6 2022 2,719 22 5 64.6 2023 2,991 22 4 72.3

McCarthy can get rid of the football in a hurry, which was essential in Michigan’s quick-hitting offense. He worked well with RPOs and demonstrated his ability to throw from different angles to avoid defenders.

As a junior, McCarthy showed significant improvement in the velocity department and routinely shot the ball between multiple defenders when facing zone coverage. He has a penchant for attacking the middle of the field, often trying to slip the ball through the smallest crevice to his receiver.

McCarthy is a good athlete and can use his scrambling ability to escape the pocket and throw receivers open. He has enough juice to be used in the design run game, similar to how he was at Michigan. Accuracy, athleticism, experience in a pro-style offense, and a winning pedigree are McCarthy’s most desirable traits and have given him first-round consideration.

McCarthy has weaknesses as well

McCarthy's had fewer opportunities to show off his skills

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

McCarthy’s college tape suffers from a lack of volume. He was very good when asked to air it out but was more of a game manager than a game changer. He threw for over 300 yards only once in 2023 and threw for under 200 yards seven times.

The small sample size makes McCarthy’s flaws challenging to interpret. It’s possible that these are major shortcomings, but it’s also plausible that his limited reps made it difficult for him to get into a rhythm.

Throwing with touch was a struggle for McCarthy. While he has no problem ripping it into tight windows, layering his passes has been a lingering issue. When putting arc on the ball, he tends to undershoot his target, if not miss him entirely.

Though mostly fluid inside the pocket, McCarthy can tense up when his first read isn’t there, often double-clutching or pausing before letting the ball out.

McCarthy’s first instinct when encountering pressure is to bail from the pocket instead of trying to climb it. This leads to some questionable decisions, as he overestimates his physical gifts, looking to make off-platform throws that are above his pay grade.

Final thoughts

McCarthy has enough to go in the first round



Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

​​​​​​​

McCarthy is one of the draft’s biggest wild cards. He didn’t have to do as much in college as others in this class, but his team also accomplished more than any of theirs did. How teams view McCarthy will come down to how confident they are in his ability to contribute in a larger role.

McCarthy played his entire career at Michigan with the training wheels on, and it’s now time to see if he can ride a bike on his own.

If Kirk Cousins leaves in free agency, the Minnesota Vikings become a team of interest. McCarthy will be surrounded by solid weapons and a respected offensive mind at head coach.

With Baker Mayfield’s future in limbo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be a good home for McCarthy. The tandem of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, accompanied by a good defense, could make Tampa a good destination.

The dream scenario for McCarthy is to go to an offensive guru who can mold him into a franchise quarterback. Matthew Stafford’s time in the league may be winding down, and if Sean McVay wants to find a replacement, McCarthy would be an enticing candidate for the Los Angeles Rams.

Pro comparisons: Daniel Jones, Ryan Tannehill

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.