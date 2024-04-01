Highlights Alt combines size, speed, and agility, excelling in both run-blocking and pass protection.

Developing strength remains crucial for Alt to reach his full potential as an NFL left tackle.

Projected as a top 10 pick, Alt compares well to Taylor Lewan, offering a high floor with room for growth.

Joe Alt, son of former two-time Pro Bowler John Alt, committed to Notre Dame as a four-star recruit out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Upon joining the Fighting Irish, Alt played both offensive tackle and tight end but ended up starting the final eight games of his freshman season at left tackle.

After three years of play and 33 total career starts, Alt now heads to the NFL as the headliner of one of the most highly-touted tackle batches in NFL Draft history.

With a closer look at the 21-year-old lineman, does his play hold up? Where could he land? And how does he compare to the rest of this class? Without further ado, let's try to get some answers.

Strengths in Alt's Game

Alt's frame resembles a lineman that was built in a lab

Alt possesses a near perfect frame, standing over 6'8", weighing 321 pounds, and boasting arms over 34 inches. He uses that size to cover plenty of ground and is capable of sustaining blocks in and outside of his frame. Despite having gained nearly 40 pounds during his time in college, he still appears to have plenty of room to grow physically, which could further enhance his overall power profile.

As an athlete, the Notre Dame star has excellent burst and play speed that allows him to cover ground extremely well and get into the second level with urgency in order to clear out paths for the ball carrier. Additionally, he does a great job of progressing through his blocks in order to move defender to defender and open up lanes for the runner.

Joe Alt 2023 Stats Category Alt OT Rank PFF Grade 90.7 1st Run Block Snaps 344 T-108th Run Block Grade 86.5 5th Pass Block Snaps 368 T-155th Pass Block Grade 91.2 2nd Sacks Allowed 1 T-32nd Hurries Allowed 2 T-2nd QB Hits Allowed 2 T-75th *All stats courtesy of PFF

In pass protection, Alt does exceptionally well at getting proper leverage despite being such a tall prospect. He gets low in his attack, employs that positioning to take away his assignment's base, and uses that advantage to control blocks and drive out defenders from the football. In addition to that, his grip strength is impressive, allowing him to sustain his engagements long enough for his team to make a play.

Weaknesses in Alt's Game

Developing strength will be a major part of Alt reaching his ceiling

Alt has made tremendous strides over his career with the Fighting Irish, but his overall play-strength is still a work in progress. Initially a tight end in high school, Alt has been working to put on weight and learn the position, but is still relatively new to the role compared to some who have spent their entire football lives on the offensive line.

In relation to his overall play strength, Alt can have issues when it comes to punch power in his pass sets, which can leave him fighting for the duration of the snap rather than providing blows that potentially neutralize his assignment. On top of that, his overall anchor is still developing, and may create some issues early in his career against more powerful defenders.

From a technical standpoint, Alt could use some better footwork as well. His feet sometimes get too narrow in his stance, and he has a tendency to get off-balanced when trying to recover in his blocks.

These are small issues that should be ironed out by any competent offensive line coach in the NFL, but they are still notable enough to consider upon his arrival in the league.

Final Thoughts

A high-floor, high-ceiling prospect that should be a lock for the top 10

For all the hype surrounding Joe Alt, he certainly fits the billing as a true star left tackle at the next level. While there are still aspects of Alt's game that will need to be developed, his overall skill set and traits are easy to project for success in the NFL.

Surrounded by countless high-end offensive line prospects in this year's draft, he likely offers the highest floor of anyone, with plenty of upside to go with it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Joe Alt allowed just one sack, two QB hits, and five pressures with two penalties during the 2023 college season. For comparison, no NFL tackle would have matched those numbers during the 2023 NFL campaign.

With all the quarterback and receiver talent expected to fly off of the board on draft night, Joe Alt likely slips by a bit but remains within the first ten selections. The Tennessee Titans at seven seem to be the most popular landing spot, but the New York Jets at No. 10 and New Orleans Saints at No. 14 could also be in play to land the tackle.

Compared to other top tackles coming out this year, such as Alabama's JC Latham and Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga, Alt projects best as a heavier Taylor Lewan (another high draft pick of the Titans), who made three Pro Bowl appearances during his nine-year career with the Titans. With Alt's bigger frame and overall upside, he has the potential to outperform the success of the 2014 first-round pick.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.