Highlights Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton excels with range and power as a defensive tackle and uses excellent hand technique to get to the football routinely.

Concerns about Newton's size and consistency in timing could be seen as flaws by those considering selecting him in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Newton's play and profile suggest he likely goes in Round 1, with teams such as the Dolphins, Bengals, and Rams as potential landing spots.

Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton committed to Illinois as a three-star recruit out of Clearwater, Florida. After arriving in Champaign ahead of the COVID-affected 2020 season, Newton spent one year in reserve before earning a full-time role as a starter on the defensive line and spent the next three seasons as a high-impact leader of the defense.

During his time with the Illini, Newton received honors such as being named to the AP All-American Team, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors, and being named to the All-Big Ten First Team in both of his final two seasons.

After a decorated career where he proved to be one of the top defensive tackles in the country, Newton now heads to the pros with speculation of being a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and potentially the first of his position to be taken off of the board.

With a closer inspection into his tape, does Newton have the play and traits necessary to warrant a first-round selection? And how does he compare to others at the position battling to be first off the board on draft night?

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, ranked The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

Strengths in Johnny Newton's Game

Newton does it all from the interior

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being a defensive tackle, Newton flashes exceptional range, capable of not only covering multiple lanes inside the box but also getting out to the sideline in order to track down the ball carrier and put an end to the play. With his impressive burst and overall twitch, he works well laterally without having any issues that make him look out of place.

More than just finesse, though, Newton also has exciting play strength. He generates plenty of power and force when trying to break into the backfield, which makes him very difficult to maintain in one-on-one blocks for offensive linemen. Still, he also has a tremendous anchor to hold down ground in the run game and close out lanes as needed on the interior.

That same play strength can also be seen in his hands, as Newton has impressive force with his strikes on the opposing blocker but also uses his quickness to swipe away at any latched opponents to break free from the engagement and close in on the ball carrier. Even when having to operate off-balanced, his natural physicality and motor shine through, allowing him to recover and find a way to make a play.

Newton is productive on the stat sheet as well, consistently wreaking havoc on the opposition by getting after the quarterback and making him uncomfortable or bringing him down for the sack. In 2023, he recorded 7.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in just 12 games. His impressive hand technique and overall force as a rusher allow him to routinely shed blocks and get after the quarterback.

Weaknesses in Johnny Newton's Game

Size concerns will follow Newton to the league

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 304 pounds, Newton isn't ever going to be the biggest lineman, and that can be concerning at times when working against much bigger linemen, which will become more routine as he heads to the NFL. Newton may be limited in his overall versatility if his size prevents him from taking nose tackle snaps in the league.

From a play standpoint, Newton is inconsistent with his timing at the snap, and that can hurt him both with penalties or with a lack of impact on the play. He must do a better job of jumping the snap with instincts in the NFL in order to remain productive without drawing laundry from the refs.

Finally, Newton can stand to be better at identifying and tracking the football when working against blockers. There are examples on tape where he gets too invested in his engagement, which results in him working himself out of position to make a play, costing his team a chance to limit the opponent's yards on the play.

Final Thoughts

Newton lives up to the hype and should be a stud in the NFL

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The big debate right now for interior defensive linemen is between Texas' Byron Murphy II and Newton. While both have plenty of proven production and upside, only one can be the first of their position group to have their name called on draft day. As things stand, it appears Murphy has more momentum to be the one.

Still, Newton is likely to be a first-round pick as well and likely comes off the board within the first 25 selections. For best fits, the Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Rams all make sense. However, if he falls, there is very little chance he goes any later than the Arizona Cardinals at 27.

For a pro comparison, Newton is most similar to Grady Jarrett of the Atlanta Falcons, who also has a smaller frame but is so well-rounded and consistent that he's been able to thrive in the league as one of the most underappreciated defensive tackles in the NFL.

It's clear from the contracts handed out during this free agency cycle that interior defenders are gaining value within league circles, so landing one who can be productive while on a rookie contract could be huge. Illinois' Johnny Newton is a safe bet to achieve that for a team and deserves to be considered as one of the top defensive players in this class.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.