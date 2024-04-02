Highlights Nate Wiggins excels in zone coverage, but also has exceptional mirroring ability and play anticipation.

Wiggins intimidates opponents with tight coverage, limiting production and forcing QBs to avoid testing him.

Although Wiggins gambles and lacks consistent tackling, his confidence, instincts, and play-making skills suggest future NFL success.

Despite the Clemson Tigers' disappointing 2023 season, the defense remained impressive, and a leader on that unit was Nate Wiggins. Now, after two seasons as a star cornerback for the program, he heads off for the NFL in the hopes of becoming one of the first defensive backs selected in the NFL Draft on April 25.

It won't be easy with such a competitive and deep cornerback class (Wiggins is one of four CB prospects in the top 15 on GMS' latest big board), but let's dive into the tape and see if Wiggins holds up under closer evaluation—or if his game starts to look funny under the light.

Strengths in Wiggins' Game

Wiggins is a master of zone coverage

Wiggins is a quick-footed and instinctual defender that baits throws then crashes on the football in order to generate turnovers or deflect balls. In zone coverage, he's capable of reading the play at a high rate, and allows very little production. He can also switch over to press and man coverage looks and demonstrate excellent mirroring ability.

In tight coverage, Wiggins is, quite frankly, a jerk to his assignment.

He won't hesitate to run his mouth in an attempt to intimidate or get his assignment off-balance and play after play, he backs it up. Against the boundary, he runs his matchup out of bounds or allows them very little room to make the catch, while across the field he remains glued on the receivers' pocket so that quarterbacks wouldn't dare test him.

Nate Wiggins 2023 Stats Category Wiggins CB Rank (Min. 250 Cov. Snaps) PFF Coverage Grade 83.9 28th Coverage Snaps 293 234th Targets 41 T-73rd Receptions 18 T-22nd Completion % 43.9 15th Yards 176 17th YAC 38 8th Passer Rating 44.4 16th Missed Tackle % 4.2 T-23rd *Stats courtesy of PFF

In addition to his coverage skills, Wiggins is a high-motor defender who puts a lot of effort into chasing down the ball carrier to make a stop, no matter where they are on the field. He also has some impressive big hits when crashing down on the running game behind the line of scrimmage.

That type of energy and willingness to contribute as a tackler despite being such a notable cover-corner should speak volumes to front offices around the league about what type of player they would be bringing in with Wiggins.

Weaknesses in Wiggins' Game

Wiggins is a gambler, and you have to live with it

One of the more notable concerns with Wiggins is that at the line of scrimmage he will often attempt to press, and when he doesn't offset his assignment, he can have trouble recovering when tracking his receiver. Having better discipline to react and recover with composure would go a long way in helping him become a more dependable cornerback.

In addition, Wiggins is a risk-taker with the football in the air. He will try to make a play on the football and trust his instincts, and it's something you have to live with as a coach. For the most part, it results in good moments, but there are times when it gives up a big play to the offense instead.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Clemson star also came in much lighter than anticipated. Some believe he did so just to run faster, but to weigh in at 173 pounds as an outside cornerback will create some legitimate concerns and doubts for some decision-makers around the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Make no mistake, Nate Wiggins coming in at 173 pounds at the combine is jarring: in 2023, there were only nine players that played an NFL snap who were lighter than Wiggins (Kevontae Turpin was the lightest, at 153 pounds)—and every single one of them were wide receivers, who can afford to be a little lighter.

Finally, while Wiggins is capable of laying down some big hits, he is still developing as a consistent wrap-up tackler, which should come along. But at such a low weight, there are likely to be overall play strength concerns.

Final Verdict on Wiggins

Wiggins has the makings of a star

With so many talented cornerbacks (there were five CBs taken in the first 27 picks in GMS' latest mock draft, with Wiggins the third off the board, at No. 22), it almost seems impossible that all of these players end up being great in the NFL. However, Wiggins feels like one of the safer bets to continue his success at the next level.

His confidence, play-making, instincts, and aggression are all top-tier traits that set him apart from the average cornerback. Regardless of where or how it happens, he should be able to find success in the league.

On draft night, Wiggins will likely be selected some time in the top 25 picks, along with other top CB prospects such as Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry, but the pecking order for how these defensive backs fall off the board is hard to determine at this time.

Expect him to draw interest from plenty of teams, but the best landing spots are likely with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams, or the Atlanta Falcons.

For a pro comparison, the Clemson cornerback has a build similar to Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who made two Pro Bowls as well as an All-Pro Second-Team appearance in 2016. If Wiggins can create similar success at the next level, whoever selects him will be more than thrilled with the payoff.

