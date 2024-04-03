Highlights Olumuyiwa Fashanu has excellent passing- and run-blocking technique, showcasing leverage, good footwork, and powerful hands.

Fashanu's main weaknesses are balance issues and lack of fluidity in lateral movement, which could limit his ceiling as a run blocker.

The Penn State star is expected to be a top-15 pick in a stacked offensive tackle draft class.

Heading into the end of the 2022 college football season, Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu started to pick up steam as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft with the chance to rise through the process.

Instead, he opted to return to the Nittany Lions to gain another year of starting experience and has now established himself as a solidified top tackle prospect.

In spite of this, the depth and talent at the tackle position have the All-American in the thick of competition, battling it out with other top offensive line prospects in order to be one of the earlier picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

With a closer look, will Fashanu prove to be the most worthy of them all?

Strengths in Olu Fashanu's Game

The Penn State product boasts excellent technique

In the passing game, Fashanu shows impressive technique. By getting low in his stance, he's able to utilize leverage well, and his accurate yet powerful hands allow him to make first contact in his engagements and gain an advantage in controlling his block.

His feet are light, and he picks up depth well when dropping in his sits but also has the ability to mirror and react to his defender in order to close them off all around the edge.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 312 pounds with 34-inch arms, Fashanu has a very nice build with good weight distribution throughout his frame. His strength and athleticism mesh well together, and his powerful hands give him a dependable presence on the blindside.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu 2023 Stats Category Fashanu PFF Grade 78.8 Run Block Snaps 340 Pass Block 382 Sacks Allowed 0 Hurries Allowed 0 QB Hits Allowed 10

As a run blocker, he operates better in his gap and does a great job of turning out defenders, but when moving into the second level, he has plenty of juice and discipline to land accurately on defenders and clear the path in the run game.

It's extremely evident the love and intelligence Fashanu has in regard to football, as he is constantly willing to talk and do interviews to further discuss film, technique, or schemes. He doesn't hold back on the chance to nerd out, and that kind of passion should take him a long way in the NFL with the traits and skillset he has.

Weaknesses in Fashanu's Game

Balance is still a work in progress

When engaged in blocks, Fashanu has footwork issues that can cause him to get off-kilter and lose his balance. As a result, there were times he would fall to the dirt, or the defender would be able to disengage and break into the backfield for a chance to make a play on the football.

While this should be smoothed out quite easily, it was an issue that has plagued Evan Neal and created some early struggles in his career to this point.

As a pulling blocker, he doesn't have the same level of fluidity in the run game as others in this class offer, which could push him down for some teams. He is a fine mover, but his overall lateral movement skills can be a bit stiff at times, and that hinders his overall ceiling if it's something teams don't think they can improve.

Final Thoughts

Fashanu has everything you could ask for

With a stacked draft class, Fashanu appears to be in competition with Notre Dame's Joe Alt to be the top tackle off the board on draft night. However, countless other competitors could make a push through the weeks of the process, including Taliese Fuaga (Oregon State), JC Latham (Alabama), Amarius Mims (Georgia), Troy Fautanu (Washington), and potentially others.

However, Fashanu offers left tackle experience and has looked excellent while doing it. Expect him to be a top-15 selection by the time the draft comes, with the most likely landing spots being the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, or New York Jets.

As far as an NFL comparison goes, Fashanu is very similar to former Indianapolis Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo, who was underrated but very reliable during his 10-year career in the league.

In a draft with a few overflowing positions, offensive tackle may be the most stacked of the bunch. But regardless of all the options on the board, teams will not be disappointed by their selection of Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.