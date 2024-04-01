Highlights Toldeo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell impresses with physicality and speed on the outside.

He still needs to work on discipline in coverage and open-field tackling to be a star in the NFL.

Expect the Toledo defender to be the first cornerback off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.

There may not be a single NFL prospect who has done more to boost their draft stock this offseason than Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

With a great week at the Senior Bowl and an excellent showing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, plenty of people are hopping on the hype train, and it seems to be the right decision.

However, offseason success only means so much. With a closer look at his body of work, how will Mitchell hold up in what is looking like a stacked cornerback class?

Strengths in Mitchell's Game

You won't find a more physical cornerback prospect

Many in this year's cornerback class came in a little smaller or shorter than expected at the NFL Scouting Combine, but Quinyon Mitchell entered as advertised with a 6'0" and 195-pound frame, perfect for matching up with any type of receiver on the outside.

The rest of the combine continued to go Mitchell's way as he dominated testing with a 4.33 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical that showcased some very nice speed and explosiveness.

On tape, much of the same can be seen, as Mitchell has very nice foot speed and intelligence to mirror his assignment around the field both vertically and across the gridiron underneath.

Additionally, Mitchell is very physical in his coverage as he works his assignment toward the boundary and limits the opportunities at a throwing window for the opposing quarterback. One of Mitchell's biggest strengths is his ability to (legally) harry and harass receivers as they run down the field.

Quinyon Mitchell 2023 Stats Category Mitchell CB Rank PFF Grade 91.1 Coverage Snaps 411 Targets 59 Receptions 26 Interceptions 1 Pass Deflections 18

With 37 pass deflections and six interceptions in his final two seasons at Toledo, Mitchell has a proven knack for locating and making a play on the football in the air, which has become a point of emphasis for NFL defensive coaches in recent years, as generating a full turnover does more for a game's momentum than just stalling the opposing offense for a play.

As a smaller school prospect, many will question his ability to make the jump to the NFL, but when going against bigger schools and facing top prospects at the Senior Bowl, he consistently appeared to be the best player on the field.

It's not quite the same as real game action, but it's about as close as these pro scouts will get to seeing the top prospects in a game setting after the season's conclusion, and Mitchell came out smelling like roses and lavender.

Weaknesses in Mitchell's Game

Some discipline will be required in the NFL

As a physical defender in coverage, Mitchell can, at times, be baited when working vertically to where underthrown passes lead him to run into his assignment and draw a pass interference penalty, a strategy that is more commonly used by savvy veteran QBs in the league.

Many offenses try to pick on that, so cleaning up that aspect of his game will be crucial for him to stay on the field and remain dependable on his defense.

His tackling can also draw concerns in the open field, as it would be nice to see him crash with more urgency in run support. Many cornerbacks have this problem entering the league, but with Mitchell's physical playing style, it would've been nice for that to match with his tackling ability as well.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While the tape says Quinyon Mitchell needs to work on his tackling, he actually put up pretty solid numbers in that respect last year, tying for the sixth-lowest missed tackle rate (3.2) among CBs while also contributing a solid 11 stops, per PFF.

If he gets the right staff and teammates around him, adding open-field tackling to his arsenal is a simple enough task, as he already has the size and aggressive nature to thrive in that setting.

Final Verdict on Mitchell

Expect Mitchell to be the first cornerback off the board on draft night

With plenty of contenders to be the first cornerback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, no one has built up a better case this offseason than Quinyon Mitchell. He made a pretty darn good case on the field, too, giving top WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. one of his toughest games when Ohio State and Toledo met in 2022.

While other prospects like Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Nate Wiggins (Clemson), and returner/DB Cooper DeJean (Iowa) all have a strong case, the momentum and smoke seem to be riding with Mitchell as we enter the final month of the process.

Mitchell's skill set and ball-hawking ability is reminiscent of the Houston Texans' young star Derek Stingley Jr. While Mitchell likely won't go as high as the LSU cornerback did in 2022 (No. 3 overall), he should still be taken some time in the top 15, with a chance to go a lot earlier than people are currently expecting.

The most likely landing spots for Mitchell are probably teams such as the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, or Jacksonville Jaguars. However, as we've seen in recent drafts, top cornerbacks are often criminally underrated by consensus media, so don't be shocked if the Los Angeles Chargers or New York Giants pull the trigger in the top six.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.