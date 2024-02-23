Highlights Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines this class, but the top three quarterbacks still rank in the top 10.

This offensive tackle crop is very impressive, with seven ranking inside the top 30.

Quarterbacks like J.J. McCarthy and Bo Nix may be first round picks, but they aren't top 32 players.

The NFL Draft on April 25 gets closer by the second, and with each passing day, prospects will gear toward making the jump as collegiate stars in hopes of making a name for themselves in the NFL. Headliners like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., and many others are poised to hear their name called early when the draft kicks off, but there will be countless other prospects worth monitoring as they enter the league.

Positional value and team needs will play a pivotal role in how the pecking order of these top prospects shakes out on draft day, and if you'd like an idea of how the first round will go, our 2024 NFL Mock Draft should give you a pretty good sense of where your favorite team or player stands.

But without team-dependent picks, it's worth wondering how these prospects stack up when compared to one another. From the pristine names at the top of the class to some of the hidden gems you can expect to be selected on Day 3, here is GIVEMESPORT's 2024 NFL Draft big board, outlining the top 100 prospects set to hit the stage at Hart Plaza in Detroit come late April-early May.

Top 5

Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines the 2024 class

2024 NFL Draft: Top 5 Big Board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 1. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 6'3 / 205 2. Caleb Williams QB USC 6'0 / 215 3. Malik Nabers WR LSU 6'0 / 195 4. Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 6'6 / 332 5. Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State 6'4 / 315

The top of this year's class is filled with difference-makers on the offensive side of the football in all different areas. Whether it's quarterbacks, skill players, or blockers, you'll have your pick of the litter in finding contributors in all three phases when your team is on the clock.

However, the board begins with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., a truly elite wide receiver prospect who could step in and make an immediate impact on a team's offense and open up the passing game at varying levels of the field.

Following behind is the presumptive first-overall pick, Caleb Williams, who has all the tools and playmaking abilities to succeed at the next level. Despite constant chatter of 'character concerns' and 'attitude issues', Williams has very few, if any, legitimate red flags and should be a safe quarterback prospect.

Perhaps the most notable of these rankings is Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga earning the top offensive tackle spot. With the league shifting toward zone-blocking and offenses thriving behind linemen who can move out in space, Fuaga offers the perfect profile for today's brand of football and could elevate an offense from day one. Despite playing right tackle, his skill set is still on par with this class's other highly touted left tackles.

6-10

Offense owns the majority of the top 10 this year

2024 NFL Draft: 6-10 Big Board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 6. Rome Odunze WR Washington 6'3 / 211 7. Brock Bowers TE Georgia 6'3 / 240 8. Drake Maye QB UNC 6'4 / 230 9. Jayden Daniels QB LSU 6'3 / 200 10. Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama 6'0 / 195

The run of offense continues through the top nine, with both of the projected top-three picks falling into this group in Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels. The separation between both passers is minimal, and the debate between which quarterback goes No. 2 will likely run hot all the way through draft day.

Rome Odunze and Brock Bowers add to the weapons who sit atop this class, as both offer the chance to spark any passing offense looking to add some playmakers and increase production.

Kool-Aid McKinstry earns the top spot at the cornerback position in what will be a tight race, with the pecking order likely varying for each NFL front office. McKinstry took a huge step forward in technique this season and flashed NFL shutdown corner traits that allow him to step in and be a team's top secondary defender right out of the gate. He's been slipping down boards as of late, but those drafting should not overthink it; he has everything you could want out of a cornerback.

11-20

One of the best OT classes in recent years rolls on

2024 NFL Draft: 11-20 big board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 11. Joe Alt OT Notre Dame 6'7 / 322 12. Nate Wiggins CB Clemson 6'2 / 185 13. Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo 6'0 / 195 14. J.C. Latham OT Alabama 6'5 / 360 15. Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois 6'1 / 295 16. Cooper DeJean CB Iowa 6'1 / 209 17. Jared Verse EDGE Florida State 6'3 / 260 18. Terrion Arnold CB Alabama 6'0 / 196 19. Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama 6'4 / 242 20. Amarius Mims OT Georgia 6'6 / 340

With five offensive tackles in the top 20, this class has a large selection of trench help that would immediately boost any offense's front line. Players like J.C. Latham and Amarius Mims would generally be viewed as top prospects in most classes, but the caliber of the group this year will spread them out further down the board. Expect teams like the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, and Dallas Cowboys to potentially benefit from how talented this tackle crop is.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Cooper DeJean's scouting report says he's an elite athlete A three-sport letterman in high school, DeJean brings value not only with athletic versatility in the secondary, but as a punt returner as well.

21-30

The late-first round receiver group could be huge for NFL contenders

2024 NFL Draft: 21-30 big board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 21. Adonai Mitchell WR Texas 6'3 / 196 22. Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State 6'3 / 253 23. Xavier Worthy WR Texas 6'1 / 172 24. Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU 6'4 / 329 25. Graham Barton OT Duke 6'4 / 311 26. Byron Murphy II DL Texas 6'0 / 302 27. Kamari Lassiter CB Georgia 6'0 / 180 28. Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma 6'7 / 328 29. Jackson Powers-Johnson C Oregon 6'3 / 334 30. Troy Franklin WR Oregon 6'1 / 185

Wideouts like Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Worthy, and Troy Franklin all offer intrigue, and this receiver class could provide plenty of complimentary weapons to teams in the back half of the first round. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs should certainly be interested in beefing up their receiver rooms to pair with their franchise QBs, while the Carolina Panthers could be crossing their fingers for the chance to land one of these guys to kick off the second round.

31-40

Michael Penix Jr. sneaks into our top 32

2024 NFL Draft: 31-40 big board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 31. Jonathan Brooks RB Texas 6'0 / 207 32. Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington 6'2 / 212 33. Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA 6'5 / 261 34. Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU 6'4 / 201 35. Troy Fautanu OG Washington 6'3 / 315 36. T'Vondre Sweat DL Texas 6'4 / 346 37. Bralen Trice EDGE Washington 6'2 / 249 38. Ladd McConkey WR Georgia 5'11 / 187 39. Payton Wilson LB North Carolina State 6'4 / 234 40. Darius Robinson DL Missouri 6'5 / 286

Running back finally makes an appearance on the list, with Texas' Jonathan Brooks claiming the 31st spot on our big board. Consensus opinion usually underrates the position, so while many mock drafts at best have some backs going late in the second round, expect needy teams to reach and address the position earlier. The Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers could all benefit from infusing youth into their backfield.

National Championship finalist Michael Penix Jr. also makes our top 32 by the skin of his chinny-chin-chin. Penix Jr. looks like an ideal QB prospect with his size and his pure passing ability, but his age (he'll be 24 when the season kicks off), injury history, and inability to create on the fly mean he's still a relatively risky prospect.

Related 2024 NFL Draft prospects: Michael Penix Jr.'s scouting report says he's a risky prospect After a lengthy six-year career at the collegiate level, Michael Penix Jr. enters the NFL with his fair share of perks and drawbacks.

41-50

Bo Nix could be a cheaper alternative to the top 3 QBs in the class

2024 NFL Draft: 41-50 big board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 41. Keon Coleman WR Florida State 6'2 / 215 42. Kris Jenkins DL Michigan 6'2 / 285 43. Michael Hall Jr. DL Ohio State 6'2 / 280 44. Bo Nix QB Oregon 6'2 / 218 45. Christian Haynes OG UCONN 6'2 / 318 46. Blake Corum RB Michigan 5'7 / 210 47. Chris Braswell Jr. EDGE Alabama 6'3 / 252 48. Devontez Walker WR UNC 6'1 / 197 49. Mike Sainristil CB Michigan 5'9 / 182 50. Kamren Kinchens S Miami (FL) 5'11 / 206

Oregon's Bo Nix checks in at number 44 on the big board, and he'll be a name worth tracking. He could be the second round passer that teams are looking for in this draft should they address other needs in Round 1.

Nix found his groove when transferring from Auburn and joining the Ducks, but there are still questions about his offensive scheme and how he'll translate to the next level. Still, he cleaned up his inconsistency and has a live arm that should help him sell himself to plenty of front offices this offseason.

51-100

There is value to be had on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft: 51-100 big board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 51. Marshawn Kneeland EDGE Western Michigan 6'3 / 268 52. Junior Colson LB Michigan 6'2 / 235 53. Zach Frazier C West Virginia 6'2 / 314 54. Cole Bishop S Utah 6'2 / 209 55. Maason Smith DL LSU 6'6 / 315 56. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. CB Missouri 6'0 / 176 57. Ja'Lynn Polk WR Washington 6'2 / 190 58. Ben Sinnott TE Kansas State 6'4 / 254 59. Javon Bullard S Georgia 5'10 / 197 60. Leonard Taylor III DL Miami (FL) 6'3 / 304 61. Sedrick Van Pran C Georgia 6'3 / 310 62. T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State 6'1 / 185 63. Ray Davis RB Kentucky 5'8 / 220 64. J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan 6'3 / 202 65. Ruke Orhorhoro DL Clemson 6'4 / 295 66. Blake Fisher OT Notre Dame 6'5 / 315 67. Cade Stover TE Ohio State 6'4 / 251 68. Tyler Nubin S Minnesota 6'1 / 210 69. Jacob Cowing WR Arizona 5'8 / 165 70. Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas 6'4 / 252 71. Kiran Amegadjie OT Yale 6'4 / 318 72. Jermaine Burton WR Alabama 6'0 / 194 73. Zak Zinter OG Michigan 6'5 / 315 74. Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina 6'0 / 219 75. Edgerrin Cooper LB Texas A&M 6'2 / 227 76. Josh Newton CB TCU 5'11 / 195 77. Brandon Dorlus DL Oregon 6'3 / 272 78. James Williams LB Miami (FL) 6'4 / 230 79. Trey Benson RB Florida State 6'0 / 223 80. Calen Bullock S USC 6'2 / 190 81. D.J. James CB Auburn 5'11 / 170 82. Ricky Pearsall WR Florida 6'1 / 193 83. Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee 5'10 / 200 84. Xavier Legette WR South Carolina 6'1 / 223 85. DeWayne Carter DL Duke 6'2 / 308 86. Ty'Ron Hopper LB Missouri 6'2 / 221 87. Christian Jones OT Texas 6'5 / 318 88. Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri 5'11 / 173 89. Will Shipley RB Clemson 5'10 / 205 90. Eric Watts EDGE UCONN 6'5 / 277 91. Bucky Irving RB Oregon 5'10 / 194 92. Michael Pratt QB Tulane 6'2 / 216 93. Cedric Gray LB UNC 6'2 / 232 94. Roger Rosengarten OT Washington 6'5 / 311 95. Caelen Carson CB Wake Forest 6'0 / 190 96. Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 6'2 / 235 97. Jalen McMillan WR Washington 6'0 / 186 98. Patrick Paul OT Houston 6'7 / 333 99. Roman Wilson WR Michigan 5'10 / 186 100. Gabe Hall DL Baylor 6'6 / 290

The highlight of this group is no doubt Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, placing 64th on our big board. The former Wolverine is a divisive prospect, with many wondering where he falls in this quarterback class, and how he projects in an NFL setting.

In 2023, McCarthy played the role of game manager, helping guide the team to an undefeated season capped off with a national title win over the Washington Huskies. The tools are there, but plenty of red flags in decision-making and overall usage will keep opinions polarized throughout the process.

While headline prospects will always get the bulk of the attention, the draft is won through the middle rounds. This class is filled with contributors who could make an immediate impact and grow as they acclimate to the NFL. Even past these 100 prospects are names who will carve out roles in the league, so now, the onus is on teams to find them.

