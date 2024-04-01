Highlights Rome Odunze shines in terms physicality & catch-point ability, offering a 70.8% contested catch rate.

The Washington wideout offers a blend of size, athleticism, and tracking skills for high production.

Despite being a stellar prospect, he needs to improve his separation ability, and overall explosiveness.

The Washington Huskies were the darlings of the 2023 college football season, and a large part of their success was due to the potent passing game that centered around quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wideout Rome Odunze, who led all players in college football with 1,640 receiving yards on the year.

Now, he heads to the NFL hoping to continue his success and hear his name called early on Day 1 of the NFL Draft. Odunze joins Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU's Malik Nabers as the perceived top tier receiving threats in this year's class (all three rank as top five prospects on GIVEMESPORT's big board).

With a closer look at the tape, though, does Odunze live up to the hype?

Strengths in Odunze's Game

The Huskies WR is a physical as they come

Odunze offers a rare but highly sought-after trait: his impressive ability to win at the catch-point. Whether it's on vertical throws or trying to get to the football through traffic in the middle of the field, Odunze offers plenty of physicality and size that allows him to go up and reel in the catch with ease.

50/50 deep balls are more 70/30-type passes for Odunze; contested throws to the 21-year-old underneath are likely going to result in the Las Vegas native finding a way to get his defender boxed out from making a play on the ball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Rome Odunze's elite contested catch ability is not just a myth you can see on film, there's tangible evidence too: according to PFF, the Washington wideout led the nation with 17 contested catches in 2023. He also came down with 70.8 of his contested targets on the year, which was fourth in the country.

Being big-bodied isn't all Odunze brings to the table though, as the wideout posted a 4.45 40-time with impressive agility and explosiveness measurements during his testing as well. At 6'3" and 212 pounds, the combination of frame and athleticism with the addition of his polish and dependability as a receiver makes him a true threat to produce no matter who's on him.

Rome Odunze 2023 Stats Category Odunze NCAA Rank Receptions 92 T-6th Yards 1,640 1st Touchdowns 13 T-6th ADOT 16.2 4th Contested Catch Rate 70.8% 4th Drop % 3.9% 21st

Odunze is also extremely efficient in terms of tracking the football. With naturally soft hands, he locates the throw with ease, reeling in passes outside his frame at an efficient rate. His pacing and control allow him to adjust to the throw both in the air or while in motion, and he does so without losing much momentum.

Once the ball is in his hands, he is more than capable of breaking off from defenders and generating additional yardage on the play after the catch.

Weaknesses in Odunze's Game

Odunze wins more with physicality than technique

There are different prototypes for outside receivers, and when it comes to Odunze, he's the type to win at the catch-point by outmuscling the defender rather than generating a ton of space for himself.

That isn't necessarily an issue, but when looking at a top receiver prospect, Odunze's ability to generate separation from his defender isn't as consistent compared to some of the other top wideouts that have been drafted early in recent years.

Additionally, Odunze was used largely as a vertical threat in college football. While that ability should translate to the NFL, it's not a method that can be used if his team hopes to maximize his potential.

Instead, he will need to switch up his usage-style and become more of a threat in the short to intermediate receiving game, working over the middle and dominating in traffic, while generating yards after the catch. He showed this ability with the Huskies, but switching to this type of play as his primary form of contribution could result in some growing pains.

Odunze 2023 Production By Depth Depth Target % Receptions Yards Rating Behind LOS 6.1 7 69 147.3 Short (1-9 Yards) 29.8 25 255 114.2 Medium (10-19 Yards) 28.9 23 402 125.3 Deep (20+ Yards) 35.1 18 599 100.0 *All stats provided by PFF

Lastly, Odunze doesn't offer as much explosiveness and twitch as some other receivers in this class. While he is an impressive athlete, if you are looking for finesse and game-breaking speed, Odunze may not be your guy. He is more of a smooth operator than a speed merchant.

Final Verdict on Odunze

Odunze profiles extremely well for today's NFL

Despite Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers being quite the receiver specimens themselves, Odunze holds his own in the debate about the top wideout in this class. In a league that has countless offensive-minded coaches thriving at generating separation for their weapons, a player like Odunze, who can combine that with his physicality, likely dominates at the next level.

Usage-wise, Odunze will take on a similar role to Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase. While Odunze likely won't produce quite to the three-year superstar's level, he should be able to carve out plenty of success right out of the gates in the NFL.

With quarterbacks and some of the other wideouts clogging up the top five picks of the draft, Odunze is likely to hear his name sometime between the sixth and 10th pick at the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25 in Detroit.

Organizations such as the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Jets would all greatly benefit from adding the receiver to their offense, but where he'll land on draft night shouldn't have much of an impact on his capacity for success at the next level. (GIVEMESPORT's latest early April mock draft has Odunze landing with the Colts at No. 9 following a trade with the Bears.)

Regardless of where Odunze lands, he is going to make an impact. Now, all there is to do is wait until we find out which team decides to take advantage of that opportunity.

