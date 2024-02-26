Highlights Spencer Rattler has clean mechanics and accuracy but limited physical traits.

Three years ago, Spencer Rattler was an early favorite to go first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He dazzled as a redshirt freshman at Oklahoma in 2020, exciting college football and NFL fans about his future.

But a slow start to 2022 that eventually led to his benching and a move to South Carolina delayed Rattler’s move to the NFL. After two years of playing SEC football, Rattler enters the 2024 NFL Draft with the chance of rising up draft boards in the coming months.

The strengths of Spencer Rattler heading into the 2024 NFL Draft

Rattler has the mechanics and accuracy of an NFL starter

Rattler has one of the cleanest throwing motions in the 2024 draft class, getting rid of the ball quickly and accurately. He showed good ball placement to all levels of the field and consistently gave his receivers an opportunity to come down with the ball.

Spencer Rattler College Stats Year Pass Yards Pass TD INT Cmp% 2019 81 1 0 63.6 2020 3,031 28 7 67.5 2021 1,483 11 5 74.9 2022 3,026 18 12 66.2 2023 3,186 19 8 68.9

South Carolina’s offensive line provided Rattler with suboptimal conditions. Though his production undoubtedly took a hit as a result, Rattler has a lot of experience dealing with pressure. He is a solid playmaker and can break the pocket to extend plays. Additionally, his accuracy doesn’t take a hit when throwing on the run, allowing Rattler to throw his receivers open.

Rattler possesses adequate athleticism and has legitimate scrambling ability. He won’t blow anyone away with speed or burst, but he’s mobile enough to make plays with his legs when needed.

Due to offensive line play, Rattler had limited opportunities to work through his progressions and make full-field scans. When given the necessary protection, though, he showed the ability to work to the backside of concepts.

Rattler has several weaknesses

Rattler has limited physical traits

When Rattler’s pre-draft buzz was at its peak in early 2021, it was largely due to his play style, which received comparisons to Patrick Mahomes.

What scouts later discovered was Rattler lacked the physical talent to pull off Mahomes’ style for a full 60 minutes. He’s good for a couple of impressive throws a game, but the results vary when he needs to rely on his physical talent for possessions at a time.

Rattler can suffer from irrational confidence. He gets overly aggressive and attempts tough throws across his body or into tight windows. Rattler just doesn’t have the arm to make these throws consistently, especially in the NFL.

He’s also on the smaller end of quarterbacks, which can show up when he tries to navigate the pocket. Rattler struggles to see the middle of the field when the pocket collapses and will also bail from clean pockets prematurely.

When grabbed by defenders, Rattler lacks the play strength and finesse to stay on his feet. He often went down on first contact in college, which will make it difficult for him to extend plays at the next level.

Final thoughts

Rattler projects as a backup

It’s hard not to feel for Rattler. He went from the next great Oklahoma quarterback to an afterthought in the college landscape. He’s a solid player, and his surrounding talent at South Carolina did him no favors. Still, it’s difficult to view Rattler as more than a Day 2 flyer once the 2024 NFL Draft gets underway.

He’s accurate and relatively clean throwing mechanics, but his size, age, and middle-of-the-road arm talent will turn a lot of teams away.

The New York Giants will be in the quarterback market this offseason, but Daniel Jones’ contract situation will make it difficult. Taking Rattler in the second or third round would give them a low-risk guy who could eventually step in.

The Los Angeles Rams have been rumored to be looking at quarterbacks in this class. Under McVay, Rattler could take the next step in his development and learn from Matthew Stafford.

After the Zach Wilson fiasco, the New York Jets are still in search of a long-term answer at quarterback. With Aaron Rodgers’ future beyond 2024 in doubt, taking a quarterback on Day 2 could be a worthwhile investment.

Pro comparison: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral

