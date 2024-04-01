Highlights Taliese Fuaga is a top lineman in the 2024 draft class with elite foot speed and strength.

Although he excelled at tackle at Oregon State, some view Fuaga as better-suited for guard due to his length.

Fuaga should be considered among the top offensive tackles, and is likely to be picked in the first round.

After committing to the Oregon State Beavers as a three-star recruit out of Tacoma, Washington, offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga worked as a reserve for two years before bursting onto the scene in Corvallis.

After 25 starts over two seasons with high-end play at right tackle for the Beavers, Fuaga flew up NFL Draft boards and garnered attention as one of the top linemen in the country. Now, the 22-year-old (by draft day) enters his name into a position pool that is filled to the brim with talented prospects.

With a closer look at Fuaga's game, we'll try to figure out how he stacks up to the rest of the players available this year, and how he projects to the NFL with a closer look at his strengths and weaknesses for the next level.

Strengths in Fuaga's Game

The Oregon State tackle possesses some elite traits

When looking around the league at some of the best tackles, many possess the trait to get out in space and move at a rate that is terrifying for a 300-pound human to run at. Fuaga has that ability, as his footspeed is second to none and allows him to pull out toward the sideline and clear space in the second-level as a blocker.

His ability to fire into space with urgency, coupled with his 6'5", 332-pound frame, makes the right tackle the type of lineman that is utilized as the lead-blocker when operating to the outside on runs, and with him clearing out lanes in space, the ball carriers should have the chance at picking up big time yardage.

Taliese Fuaga's 2023 Stats Category Fuaga PFF Grade 88.2 Run Block Snaps 349 Pass Block Snaps 351 Sacks Alllowed 0 Hurries Allowed 10 QB Hits Allowed 2

With his stout frame, Fuaga continues to thrive in gap-blocking looks, as he generates plenty of force and power behind his blocks to turn out defenders and open up opportunities in the run game. His versatility to thrive in both gap and zone schemes should help him remain in play on each team's draft board, and limit his potential to fall on draft day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Taliese Fuaga played 1,510 combined snaps throughout the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and the tackle allowed a whopping zero sacks.

In the passing game, Fuaga continues to show impressive traits, as he has a great anchor and gets vertical quickly in his pass sets. His punches and overall athleticism remain prevalent on tape so that he can sustain blocks and recover after missteps against his assignment.

Weaknesses in Fuaga's Game

Some feel Fuaga is better-suited to play guard

Fuaga's short area burst can run hot and cold at times, which presents some issues for him when trying to reattach to his assignment in pass-protection. While he is excellent in the open field, the small explosive movements are still a work in progress in order for Fuaga to take that next step as a blocker.

Additionally, Fuaga has a tendency to get out over his feet when he is blocking, which can lead to him getting off-balanced and losing his lower base to generate force or falling off of his defender altogether. Ironing out this aspect of his game will go a long way for his play to play consistency at the next level.

Finally, Fuaga's arms are just over 33 inches, and his wingspan is just under 81 inches. Both measurements are below the 25th percentile for all offensive tackles to attend the NFL Scouting Combine. As a result, some feel that Fuaga would be a better guard than he would remaining at tackle.

Final Thoughts

Fuaga is highly-touted but still underrated

In a draft class filled with many highly-touted offensive tackles, it can be easy to blend into the crowd. As things stand, many seem to view Notre Dame's Joe Alt as the 'top dog' of this year's offensive linemen, with Fuaga falling in the second tier with the likes of Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), JC Latham (Alabama), Troy Fautanu (Washington), and Amarius Mims (Georgia).

All of those tackles and Alt have traits that are easy to sell teams on, and they should be able to find success in the NFL. However, Fuaga should be getting more consideration as the top blocker this year, because the NFL is adapting further toward getting the ball outside in the run game, and what Fuaga is capable of doing when pulling is something very few in the league possess. For that reason, his best pro comparison is Jason Peters, despite the 19-year veteran playing on the left side of the line.

Expect to see the Oregon State product selected sometime in the first round, and more likely than not, in the top 15 picks of the night. Teams such as the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints appear to be his most likely landing spots. However, no matter what team selects him, they should be thrilled with what they get.

