Highlights Terrion Arnold became a starter at Alabama in 2022, and has developed into a top prospect.

Arnold has elite athleticism, and plays with a physicality that makes him effective against the run.

Terrion Arnold will need to work on his technique to reach his full potential.

Terrion Arnold entered his college career at the University of Alabama as a safety. The Tallahassee native ended up suiting Alabama's defense better as a cornerback, so he transitioned there and became the starter before the 2022 season. From there, the sky became the limit for Arnold, who was very impressive during his final two years at Alabama.

Arnold earned a Freshman All-American Award in 2022, his first ever year as a starter at the cornerback position. The next year, in 2023, Arnold won First Team All-American honors. Arnold's five interceptions in 2023 led the entire SEC, and landed him at sixth in the nation.

GIVEMESPORT's Top 100 Prospects: Top 5 Cornerbacks Overall Rank Player School Height / Weight 9. Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama 5'11" / 199 10. Quinyon Mitchell Toledo 6'0" / 195 13. Nate Wiggins Clemson 6'1" / 173 17. Terrion Arnold Alabama 6'0" / 189 31. Mike Sainristil Michigan 5'9" / 182 *Click on prospect's name for full scouting report

Arnold finds himself within the top level of cornerbacks in this NFL draft class, ranked by GIVEMESPORT as the fourth-best cornerback, and the 17th-best overall prospect in the class. Arnold could see some cornerbacks go before him in the draft, but with his athleticism, he has the potential to end up being the best cornerback in the entire draft.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Prospects: Top 100, ranked The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

Terrion Arnold's Strengths

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

To put it as simply as possible, Terrion Arnold is a freak athlete. Importantly, Arnold is also strong for his frame, and has shown good technique. The combination of these three allows him to be used in different ways. He's athletic enough to play zone and cover a lot of space, yet also strong enough and confident enough in his technique to play press-man.

Terrion Arnold Measurables Category Arnold Height 6'0" Weight 189 lbs Arm Length 31.6" Hand Size 8.9" Vertical Jump 37" 40-Yard Dash 4.50 10-Yard Split 1.54 Broad Jump 10'9"

Arnold is smart with the timing of his hands, and has good lateral agility. These two traits make him excellent in press coverage. His hands are quick and strong to initially knock the receiver off his route, and then once the receiver tries to go around him, Arnold has enough side-to-side quickness to mirror them.

He's fast enough to stay with receivers down the field in man coverage, and he can open his hips quick enough to stick with them on crossing routes.

In zone coverage, Arnold's speed and short-area quickness allow him to be a difference-maker. Arnold is able to plant his feet and change direction very quickly. He also understands zone concepts well, and knows when to pass a receiver off to a teammate, as well as when to jump routes that are coming into his zone.

Arnold also has great ball skills, which are one of the most important traits for cornerbacks. He's got no trouble turning around and quickly locating the ball, whether he's in zone or man coverage. Arnold high-points the ball well, resulting in many of these opportunities turning into pass breakups or interceptions.

Terrion Arnold's College Stats Year Tackles INTs PD 2022 45 1 8 2023 63 5 12

While Arnold isn't a game-changer when it comes to defending the run, he certainly gets the job done. He's able to shed blockers, and step up and make tackles consistently. His run defense has no real issues, and it can help keep him on the field if his coverage is lacking.

Terrion Arnold's Weaknesses

Patience and a lack of consistency in his technique are his biggest critiques

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold's main concerns revolve around consistency regarding his technique in both man coverage and zone coverage situations. Arnold has shown great technique before, but at this point for him, it's about polishing and trying to replicate that technique each snap, which he struggled with at times at Alabama.

In press coverage, Arnold can occasionally have lapses in his technique, which leaves him in the lurch and the receiver running downfield unharried. It's not clear if these are lapses in concentration, which could be a bigger concern, or if they are just normal lapses in technique.

At the end of the day, Arnold is only 21 years old and has played only two full seasons at cornerback. That could be a reason for the technique issues, as he's played far fewer reps than some of his peers at cornerback—he has played fewer coverage snaps in college than any other CB ranked in GMS' top 10 at the position.

Career Coverage Snaps For GMS Top 10 CB Player School Cov. Snaps Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama 1,285 Quinyon Mitchell Toledo 1,264 Nate Wiggins Clemson 846 Terrion Arnold Alabama 785 Mike Sainristil Michigan 789 Kamari Lassiter Georgia 1,034 Cooper DeJean Iowa 841 T.J. Tampa Iowa State 926 Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Missouri 1,066 Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri 1,166

Finally, Arnold particularly struggles to cover the short and intermediate areas in zone coverage. He does well deep down the field, where his athleticism can take charge, and he can make plays on the ball. However, within five to ten yards, when most routes are developing, Arnold occasionally gives too much cushion to the receiver, and allows openings underneath.

Final Verdict on Arnold

Arnold is one of the more physically gifted players in the entire class

Terrion Arnold will enter the NFL as a quality defender, and there's little worry about his game translating to the next level. He does have some technique issues he'll need to work on, but they're insignificant for the most part.

Arnold will get better the more he plays, as he's still new to the position in general. His quality in run defense will be important, and it will keep him on the field, even if he struggles in pass coverage to begin his career, as many young corners do.

GIVEMESPORT has projected Arnold to go to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 17th overall pick, which is perfect, because we also ranked him as the 17th-best prospect overall. Universally, Arnold is expected to go anywhere in the middle of the first round.

Some possible fits in that area include the Minnesota Vikings at 11 or 23, the Denver Broncos at 12, the Las Vegas Raiders at 13, the Philadelphia Eagles at 22, and finally, the Arizona Cardinals at 27.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.