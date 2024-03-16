Highlights Troy Franklin fills the need for pass catchers outside of top WR prospects like Harrison Jr., Nabers, & Odunze.

Franklin boasts elite deep threat qualities with explosive-play potential & phenomenal speed.

Despite impressive abilities, Franklin lacks versatility & has room to develop as a more nuanced receiver.

Much has been made of the wide receivers at the top of the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze has fans across the league on the edge of their seats.

While these appear to be the cream of the crop, they will likely be selected early in the first round, meaning teams drafting outside the top ten will have to look elsewhere to fill their needs at pass catcher.

Oregon Ducks' wide receiver Troy Franklin is a player who could provide good value for teams who missed out on the big three in the position group. He’s currently slated to go on the second day of the draft and showed great improvement in his time at Oregon.

Strengths

Franklin is an elite deep threat

Franklin clocked a 4.41 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. Though this time is adequate for an NFL receiver, it doesn’t do Franklin justice. On tape, he displayed elite speed and was one of the premier deep threats in college football. He was an explosive-play machine and logged a 30+ yard reception in all 12 of the Ducks’ regular season games, and a 40+ yard reception in eight of them.

Troy Franklin College Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Reception Receiving Touchdowns 2021 18 209 11.6 2 2022 61 891 14.6 9 2023 81 1,383 17.1 14

Week in and week out, Franklin managed to slip by defensive backs and generate splash plays downfield. His deep speed commanded respect from opposing defenses, forcing corners to give up completions underneath.

Despite being a longer receiver at around 6’2", Franklin is a fluid mover with solid footwork. He used his combination of explosiveness and balance to win off the snap against press coverage. Franklin needs only a couple of steps to accelerate, allowing him to reach high speeds on shorter routes.

Having recently turned 21 years old, Franklin still has plenty of room to grow. He took major strides in each of his three seasons in Eugene, and it’s reasonable to think the best is yet to come.

Weaknesses

Franklin lacks versatility

The concern regarding Franklin’s game is that he lacks the refinement to be more than just an explosive-play guy. Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, and A.J. Brown are some of the best receivers in the league and often win off of speed and explosiveness, but they also have additional traits to supplement that speed, making them more nuanced players.

Of course, being a Hill or Chase-type player is a lofty goal for Franklin. The point, though, is that explosive plays won’t be as abundant at the next level, and its key that Franklin still manages to make a difference on the plays in between big gains.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Troy Franklin etched his name into the Oregon Ducks' history books during his stellar 2023 campaign. Franklin set the record for most single-season TD receptions (14) and most single-season receiving yards (1,383). He broke the previous record in week 11 of the regular season.

Franklin has a leaner frame, which makes him less equipped to absorb contact and win at the catch point. He had some nice reps against the press at Oregon, but there were times he had trouble disengaging from defensive backs and would get stopped dead in his tracks.

Franklin isn’t the most sure-handed target. He’s primarily a body catcher and had nine drops in 2023. While drops are a rather volatile metric, Franklin’s technique could lead to him being a higher drop player over the course of his career.

Franklin’s footwork and change of direction are satisfactory behind the line of scrimmage, but once he builds up speed, he struggles to move laterally. This can often lead to elongated routes and throw off the timing of pass concepts.

Final Thoughts

Franklin is a talented, but unfinished product

Franklin was a burner in college and has the speed to continue being one in the NFL. What’s less certain is he can transcend that label and be a more dependable player on a down-for-down basis. Spending an early selection on Franklin would be putting a lot of stock in his development.

The Buffalo Bills recently lost Gabe Davis in free agency and have yet to sign a clear replacement. Franklin offers a similar vertical element to Buffalo’s offense and could thrive with Josh Allen throwing him passes.

The Carolina Panthers decision to trade for Diontae Johnson went a long way in filling the hole at wide receiver, but the unit is still a work in progress. Franklin could be a good value player for a team that is without a first-round pick.

With Marquise Brown packing his bags for Kansas City, Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are in need of a high-flying vertical threat. Pairing Franklin with the Cardinals' fourth-overall pick, which will likely be a receiver, would give Arizona a new-look offense for 2024 and maximize Franklin’s game.

Pro comparison: Jalin Hyatt

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.