The drama we get in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft always comes with watching players who were projected to be selected in the first round sweat out the hundreds of thousands of dollars they're losing as each pick goes by, and they're not drafted.

The 2024 NFL Draft was no different. For NFL teams, there is only joy as they scoop up players they can't believe have fallen into their laps—even though there's usually always a reason for the drop.

Here's a look at some second and third-round superlatives from this year's draft, including Biggest Steal, Biggest Reach, Best Overall Pick, Worst Overall Pick, and Biggest Surprise:

Biggest Steal: CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 2, No. 40 Overall)

Did injury concerns over broken leg drop Iowa's do-it-all star out of the first round?

You would have been hard-pressed to find a mock draft without Cooper DeJean slotted somewhere in the first round, although the run on offensive players—including the first 14 picks—probably sealed his fate.

One thing that had to be of concern for teams was DeJean missing the final four games of the 2023 season with a broken leg—an injury that required surgery. DeJean didn't work out at the NFL combine in February or at Iowa's Pro Day in March but was able to put together a workout on April 9 where he tested well, running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and registering a 38.5-inch vertical leap.

Here's the thing—April 9 is really late in the game as far as NFL teams going through the evaluation process. That amount of uncertainty regarding a workout, much less being able to play, is going to scare any team off.

If DeJean is healthy, the Philadelphia Eagles have a player who could possibly excel in three different spots for them—cornerback, safety, and special teams as a dynamite return man. First round value in the second round.

Biggest Reach: DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas (Tennessee Titans, Round 2, No. 38)

Sweat played at almost 400 pounds in 2023 and was arrested for a DUI weeks before draft

Even at almost 6-foot-5, it's impossible to see Sweat being effective in the NFL at 366 pounds. If there were some examples of him being able to carry that weight a little better, it might be a little easier to sell, but Sweat ran a slower-than-slow 5.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. At best, he's a two-down player right now.

You know what's not great for defensive coordinators in a close game? Constantly having to worry about swapping out one of your defensive tackles because he's gassed after two plays. The Tennessee Titans are about to find this out firsthand with Sweat.

It's amazing Sweat was still picked in the second round considering the red flags about his weight and stamina headed into the draft piled onto the fact that he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on April 7—not even three weeks before the draft.

Most Surprising Pick: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas (Indianapolis Colts, Round 2, No. 52 Overall)

Pre-draft report tanked Mitchell's draft stock, led to epic rant by Colts GM

It seems like one player every year is on the business end of a last-minute "confidential report" or leak that impacts their draft status in a major way—think University of Miami defensive tackle Warren Sapp in 1995 or Ole Miss offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil in 2015.

In 2024, that player was Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who seemed like a surefire first-round pick at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash and the type of bona fides that are hard to find. Mitchell won a pair of national championships at Georgia, then helped lead Texas to the College Football Playoff for the first time. Mitchell scored a touchdown in each CFP game he played in.

Adonia Mitchell's College Stats Stat 2021 2022 2023 Games 15 6 14 Receptions 29 9 55 Rec. Yards 426 134 845 Rec. Avg. 14.7 14.9 15.4 TDs 4 3 11

What sank Mitchell's draft stock were reports that he was "uncoachable" and, bizarrely, blamed his Type I diabetes, saying he didn't have the discipline to control his blood sugar, which could cause wild swings in his behavior. That seems grossly unfair to anyone with Type I diabetes—and to MItchell.

After the Indianapolis Colts ended his freefall in the draft, Colts general manager Chris Ballard went off on the "unnamed sources" who put out the report on Mitchell (via X:)

I read some of the (expletive) that was said on TV. Our typical league 'unnamed sources' ... Like, put your name on it. We tear these young men down. These are 21, 22-year-old men and if people out there can tell me they're perfect in their lives? It's crap! This is a good kid, and for those reports to come out? I said it last year, it's (expletive).

Best Overall Pick: DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois (Washington Commanders, Round 2, No. 36)

Dominant, nimble interior lineman will have veterans on edge

The Washington Commanders did a great job adding edge rushers in free agency, with Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell both coming in to add depth as they try to lift Washington out of dead-last in NFL team defense.

The Commanders addressed their biggest need on defense by shoring up the interior defensive line for hopefully the next decade with Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, who would have easily been a first-round pick in a year that didn't set the record for most offensive players taken in the first round.

If you see an interior defensive lineman with the type of numbers Newton put up, take note. The two-time Associated Press All-American capped his career by being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year with 52 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four blocked kicks, which was a school record. The Atlanta Falcons were apparently none too impressed, as they traded up ahead of Washington to grab a less highly-touted prospect at the same position in Ruke Orhorhoro.

Worst Overall Pick: WR Luke McCaffrey, Rice (Washington Commanders, Round 3, No. 100)

The Commanders hit home runs on five out of their first six picks ... this was the exception

Luke McCaffrey is the son of two-time Super Bowl champion wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and the younger brother of NFL All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey—that's only to say he has good NFL bloodlines.

As a prospect, you can't help but see that he put up decent numbers on bad teams—he played his first two seasons at Nebraska then transferred to Rice, where he had 723 receiving yards in 2022 and 963 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023.

In five seasons of college football, McCaffrey never played on a team with a winning record.

This wasn't a player the Commanders couldn't have drafted in the sixth or seventh rounds. Washington had a whopping six picks in the first two rounds and you can make an argument they nailed five of them—just not this one.

