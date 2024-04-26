Highlights A record-breaking 2024 NFL Draft saw the first defensive player picked at No. 15, as Laiatu Latu went to the Indianapolis Colts.

The 2024 NFL Draft set a record for the latest a defensive player has ever been taken, with the Indianapolis Colts finally ending the run of offensive players taken when they selected UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall.

The previous record was seven offensive players taken to open the 2021 draft.

The run on offensive players was spurred on by a record-tying run on quarterbacks. Six signal-callers were taken in the first 12 picks, tying the 1983 NFL Draft for the record for most quarterbacks taken in the first round. Three of the six quarterbacks taken in the first round in 1983 made the Pro Football Hall of Fame — John Elway, Jim Kelly, and Dan Marino.

Latu was compared to 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and six-time Pro Bowler T.J. Watt in the pre-draft evaluation process by NFL analyst Lance Zierlien (via NFL:)

Latu possesses the kind of rare maturity to his game that you usually see from NFL veterans. He rarely stays blocked by tackles as a run defender and dominates blocking tight ends on the collegiate level.

The Colts drafting Latu started a run of three consecutive defensive players coming off the board. The Seattle Seahawks selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy at No. 16, and the Minnesota Vikings traded up to select Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner at No. 17.

Latu will receive a designated 4-year, $17 million contract for being selected at No. 15 overall.

First Defensive Player Drafted in 2024 Almost Walked Away From Sport

Laiatu Latu was told his career was over after suffering a severe neck injury

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Latu started his college career at Washington before he suffered a broken neck in practice that kept him out for the next two seasons — a period that ended when the school announced he'd medically retired.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last five defensive players to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft have all been defensive ends — Penn State's Courtney Brown (2000), North Carolina State's Mario Williams (2006), South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney (2014), Texas A&M's Myles Garrett (2017), and Georgia's Travon Walker (2022).

Latu and his family sought out more medical opinions, and he was eventually cleared to play for UCLA, where he became one of the nation's top defensive players with 10.0 sacks in 2022 and 13.5 sacks in 2023. He also won the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top collegiate defensive end.

"Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising," Zierlein wrote. "Everything about Latu’s skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game."

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.