After the Los Angeles Chargers began a new era under Jim Harbaugh, the team moved on from its core of playmakers alongside Justin Herbert in an effort to overhaul the roster with a new head coach.

Running back Austin Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears and Mike Williams was released and signed with the New York Jets, as Los Angeles looks to retool their offense to fit Harbaugh’s scheme with Herbert.

For the Chargers to bolster their weapons for Herbert, the front office will need to nail the upcoming NFL Draft, where they hold the fifth-overall pick in a loaded receiver class.

The Chargers' 2024 Offensive Production is Gone

43% of Chargers production from 2023 needs replaced

The Chargers’ big three tallied 2,565 total yards despite Williams suffering a season-ending injury during a Week 4 matchup.

On the season, Williams tallied 249 yards in three games, adding a touchdown for his efforts. Allen posted a career-year at age 31, notching a career-high in receptions with 108, piling on 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. Ekeler led the Los Angeles backfield with 1,064 total yards on 230 touches with six touchdowns on the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Losing Mike Williams is going to sting the Chargers' big-play potential. Williams is the king of the contested catch, finishing in the top 10 in that category for five straight years from 2018-2022.

These three accounted for roughly 43% of the Chargers’ yardage offensively, and totaled 40% of their touchdowns between the three of them, a lot of production for the Chargers to replace as they look to bolster their offense around Herbert via the draft.

Best Wide Receivers for L.A. To Target in the 2024 NFL Draft

Guys like Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers could provide instant relief for Herbert

Holding the fifth-overall pick allows the Chargers to have their selection of the top receivers in a loaded draft class at the wideout position.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze could all be in the running for Los Angeles’ top pick to give the Chargers a new top option to pair with Herbert. All three receivers are among the best in the class and are all mocked in the top ten picks of the draft.

The Chargers are expected to target a wideout with their fifth pick after losing their three main contributors over the last several seasons.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Possibly the best receiver prospect in the last decade, Harrison Jr. is the complete package at receiver with elite route running ability, phenomenal hands, and catch radius to go with a solid 6’3", 209-pound frame.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2023 Stats Category Stat Receptions 67 Yards 1,211 Touchdowns 14 Yards/Catch 18.1

Harrison Jr. is a top-of-the-line route runner who can shake a press and win a contested catch to extend the field at any given moment. He has arguably the best hands in the draft with one of the most impressive catch radiuses of any prospect we’ve seen.

Malik Nabers, LSU

An athletic monster with arguably the best explosiveness of any player in the draft, Malik Nabers offers elite athleticism and top-line speed with the ability to put a move on to shake coverage.

Malik nabers 2023 Stats Category Stat Receptions 89 Yards 1,569 Touchdowns 14 Yards/Catch 17.6

Nabers oozes potential and has elite acceleration to stop and start while running routes and picking up yards after the catch. His strong hands and elite traits make him an enticing prospect for the Chargers at No. 5.

Rome Odunze, Washington

A silky-smooth route runner with great size and a solid catch radius, Rome Odunze offers big-time route running ability with the athleticism to beat coverage over the top and make the necessary contested catches with an eye-popping 6’3, 212-pound frame.

Rome Odunze 2023 Stats Category Stat Receptions 92 Yards 1,640 Touchdowns 13 Yards/Catch 17.8

Odunze could step into Los Angeles as an elite playmaker on the outside with the speed to make defenses pay with yards after the catch. Odunze is projected as a complete package at receiver with the potential to anchor the Los Angeles' offense for years to come with Herbert.

