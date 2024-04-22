Highlights Teams may trade their 2021 first-rounders prior or during the 2024 NFL Draft due to fifth-year option decisions.

Players like Rashod Bateman and Najee Harris could be traded for fresh starts or due to subpar performance.

Considerations like player health, team needs, and draft capital could drive trades during the NFL Draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft will inject hope and optimism into 32 fan bases as they dream of their team’s draftees developing into stars. It will also spark trade rumors and player movement. Among the most likely trade candidates are players who were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft who have not had their fifth-year options exercised.

Teams have until May 2 to pick up the fifth year option on their 2021 first-round selections, and the process is often navigated deliberately. That even goes for top performers such as Trevor Lawrence and Ja’Marr Chase, who are locks to have their options exercised.

As of this writing, Miami Dolphins stars Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips along with Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith are the only ones to have had their options picked up officially.

Zach Wilson, who was in line for $22 million on his fifth-year option, is just one example of a guy whose team preferred getting some late round draft capital for a guy they don't plan on keeping long-term. Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos for a sixth-rounder on Monday afternoon.

It makes sense on a theoretical level. The fifth year option can be relatively lucrative—and prohibitive—depending on the team, player, and overall situation. There are any number of factors that internal stakeholders consider when making these decisions: is the team contending? Does it have/need/want additional draft capital? Is there a new coaching staff and front office?

The old adage “it takes two to tango” applies when considering trade matches, and the 2024 Draft is a setting in which teams will find extra motivation to meet on the dance floor. Perhaps exchanging one of the following five trade candidates in the process.

1 Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Approximate 5th Year Value: $6.8M

Najee Harris fits the brand of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s a bruising, powerful, versatile back, who has demonstrated the ability to handle a sizable workload. However, his production has waned slightly since a promising—albeit inefficient—rookie season.

It’s not difficult to find someone who will express the belief that Jaylen Warren is the superior backfield option to Harris. Warren’s 5.5 yards per touch outpaces Harris’ 4.2 mark, but the undrafted back has only averaged 157.5 touches per season compared to Harris’ 326.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Najee Harris has quietly been one of the best RBs in the league since he was drafted, as he sits 2nd in attempts, 4th in yards, and 1st in broken tackles among running backs since 2021.

The Alabama product can clearly carry the load considering he has yet to miss a game despite handling so much work week-to-week. While Harris has not been electric or exciting (other than when he's stiff-arming defenders into oblivion), he has gone about his work like a professional, putting up three 1,000-yard seasons over the last three years; he's the only RB to achieve that feat from 2021-2023.

Still, even if the Steelers deem Warren best in a change-of-pace role, it may be difficult for Steelers brass to commit nearly $7 million to a running back who has been solid but not impressive.

2 Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Approximate 5th Year Value: $14.4M

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kadarius Toney always seems to make headlines—or at least blurbs, since he’s far from a “headliner”—for the wrong reasons: an injury, a mental mistake, a drop, knucklehead behavior, etc. Yet, the Chiefs still managed to win two Super Bowls with him on the roster.

What happens when the Chiefs are faced with the prospect of shelling out a significant raise to the talented but mercurial wide receiver? It will be difficult to rationalize picking up Toney's option based on his track record with K.C., but even more so after the signing of Marquise Brown and with another deep class of receiver prospects available in the upcoming Draft.

Toney has the physical tools to be successful in the NFL and is still only 25, so the Chiefs could get a late-round pick in exchange for the underachieving wideout.

3 Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Approximate 5th Year Value: $14.4M

Rashod Bateman is on the verge of becoming yet another Baltimore Ravens wide receiver cast off after failing to form a connection with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

It’s not all on Bateman. Yes, injuries have hampered him, but his career hasn’t taken off for a variety of reasons. He was overtaken in the wide receiver pecking order by rookie Zay Flowers, who drew 108 targets in 2023 compared to Bateman’s 56.

The Ravens have nine total selections in a quality wide receiver draft and aren't opposed to the idea of adding more. If there is someone willing to surrender draft capital to take a mid-round flier on Bateman, it’s not difficult to envision him being traded.

4 Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

Approximate 5th Year Value: $12.5M

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

There are a variety of factors supporting the idea that Jaycee Horn could be traded during the NFL Draft, some of which are not in his control.

The primary factor that is in Horn’s control—to some degree—is a lack of durability. He played 22 of a possible 51 games over his first three seasons in the NFL, a damning stat when weighing the value of an eight-figure commitment in 2025. And a new Carolina Panthers front office and coaching staff with no ties to the young corner may be willing to exchange Horn’s unrealized potential for another mid-round pick.

A win-now team with a little extra draft capital may be motivated to assume the presumptive risk of taking a shot on Horn, a big (6'1", 200 pounds), physical, and young outside corner with a ton of potential and impressive NFL pedigree.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.