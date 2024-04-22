Highlights The Cowboys may need to draft an RB to address the void in their backfield.

Financial constraints may limit their investment in the position and push them toward more affordable budget options.

Potential trade candidates like Williams, Herbert, and Mitchell offer value on a budget.

The Dallas Cowboys’ lack of free agency movement sparked a lot of public frustration, especially from outside observers biting fingernails over a perceived void in the running back room. Salary cap constraints will be a leading factor in how the Cowboys go about addressing their backfield as they go “all in” in 2024.

It’s natural to envision a scenario in which they call a running back’s name during the 2024 NFL Draft. Even in today’s age of the devalued running back, it’s difficult to imagine a “Super Bowl or bust” team leaning on the collection of runners the Cowboys currently have under contract.

It’s still worth considering the finances before banking on them adding to their backfield with one of their first three draft picks. The approximate 2024 salaries of the Cowboys’ first ($2.56M), second ($1.23M), and third ($1.03M) round picks offer loose parameters for how much they may be willing to invest in the position.

Current Cowboys RBs Under Contract Player Age 2023 Cap Hit 2023 Snap % 2023 Stats Royce Freeman 28 $1,134,500 18 319 yds, 2 TD Rico Dowdle 26 $1,255,000 20.9 361 yds, 2 TD Deuce Vaughn 22 $948,334 5.2 40 yds Malik Davis 25 $985,000 0 0 Snoop Conner 23 $915,000 0 0

We’re going to operate under the assumption that the Cowboys will not use their first-round pick on a running back this year. The potential to guarantee a first-round pick’s fifth year makes teams, in theory, less interested in using that capital on “non-premium” positions.

The first three backs on the list are specific to the Cowboys. One way or another, Jerry Jones and Co. may need to do some fancy salary cap accounting, but they can still make a relative splash on a budget. Each will command less in 2024 than the $2.56M guaranteed salary of the No. 24 overall selection.

The remaining backs are not highlighted as candidates for the Cowboys, but they’re worth watching as under the radar NFL trade candidates nonetheless.

1 Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos

2024 Base Salary: $1.869 million

Javonte Williams offers theoretical appeal as a well-rounded hammer in a Cowboys backfield rotation. He led the Denver Broncos’ ground attack in 2023 with 264 touches (33.5 percent share), and could serve as the clear lead in Dallas.

His efficiency was lacking—3.8 yards per touch—but that’s likely to improve as Williams moves further away from the serious knee injury he suffered in 2022.

Denver doesn’t have an obvious reason to remain attached to Williams if the promise of draft capital and/or financial savings is enticing enough as they enter a massive rebuild phase. Sean Payton acknowledges they need a quarterback, so every extra pick could come in handy as they contemplate a move up in the first round.

At just 23 years of age and with solid draft pedigree and experience carrying the load as a bell cow back, Williams would be the best-case scenario for the Cowboys. He would also be reunited with his former Broncos backfield mate, Royce Freeman, who recently signed a deal with Dallas.

2 Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

2024 Base Salary: $1.055 million

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Herbert may not be a household name, but he has five games with 100+ rushing yards across his young career. He also offers some support as an outlet in the passing game.

The Chicago Bears are in good shape at running back. They committed to D’Andre Swift with a significant financial pact and have 2023 fourth-round pick Roschon Johnson on his rookie deal. Meanwhile, Herbert will be a free agent after this upcoming season and is seemingly surplus to requirements, which makes him a viable trade target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Among RBs with at least 350 rushes from 2021-2023, Khalil Herbert ranks tied for 2nd in yards per carry, boasting a 4.9 yard clip over that span. Herbert is tied with elite RBs in Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Taylor, Aaron Jones, and Raheem Mostert. Nick Chubb sits atop the list at 5.3 yards per tote.

Herbert would not be a 300-touch type of back (Williams could fill that role for the Cowboys), but he could handle the heavier share in a committee.

3 Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

2024 Base Salary: $1.055 million

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eli Mitchell’s primary struggle is durability. He’s played 27 games in three seasons, but has demonstrated some explosive ability in spurts. As a rookie, he started 10 games and rushed for 963 yards and five TDs, and his 87.5 yards per game ranked him fifth among all RBs that year. In his second season, he put up 6.2 yards per carry, though he was limited to just five games because of the aforementioned health concerns and the arrival of Christian McCaffrey.

A backfield rotation with Mitchell would require more balance and a plan for how to fill the void in the likely event he misses time. But Mitchell’s profile includes playoff experience, a valuable intangible.

The San Francisco 49ers feature all-world back McCaffrey, and offensive guru Kyle Shanahan can seemingly extract production from anyone he calls upon when McCaffrey needs a breather, which isn't often anyway, as CMC played 81 percent of the offensive snaps in 2023.

Mitchell could easily wind up becoming an even more superfluous piece of the 49ers' roster than he was last year, when he managed just 75 carries for 281 yards. Therefore, it would behoove 49ers general manager John Lynch to start putting out feelers in the trade market.

4 Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

2024 Base Salary: $2.439 million

Najee Harris is no superstar, but he brings enough theoretical name value that he could be sold to a fan base as an upgrade and "win now" move. Not to mention that he's been as consistent as any back in the league since he was drafted in 2021: he is the only player in the NFL to rush for 1,000+ yards in each of the last three seasons.

Even if Harris lacks electricity and "juice", he does demonstrate durability, versatility, and the ability to handle large workloads. It doesn’t require a vivid imagination to envision Harris serving as a key piece of a backfield rotation or simply becoming a three-down, bell cow back. Harris has never missed a game and has fumbled just five times despite fielding 834 carries.

Najee Harris RB Ranks 2021-2023 Category Harris Rank Attempts 834 2nd Rush Yards 3,269 4th Rush TDs 22 10th 1st Downs 158 T-6th Yards After Contact 1,750 3rd Broken Tackles 81 1st Att/Broken Tackle 10.3 4th

Perhaps Harris would appeal to a team like the Washington Commanders, who have new ownership, a new coaching staff and front office, and the cap flexibility that will come with having a rookie quarterback. He makes a nice pairing on paper with free agent acquisition Austin Ekeler, who could play more of a third-down role if Harris were to come to town.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not made any indication that Harris, who is one of their cornerstone players, is available via trade. However, with the emergence of undrafted star Jaylen Warren last year, the more expensive Harris, who will be a free agent after next year if the team does not pick up his fifth-year option, could be on the trading block soon.

5 Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

2024 Base Salary: $3.116 million

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Rhamondre Stevenson demonstrated impressive versatility in 2022 when he reeled in 69 receptions and 1,461 scrimmage yards. He did so on 279 touches, a number that suggests he could serve as the primary back for any team in the league.

The New England Patriots are entering Year 1 of the Jerod Mayo era, which at least means new ideas will flow throughout the organization. Perhaps that includes shedding a little salary along the margins by replacing Stevenson in their backfield.

Affording Stevenson shouldn't be a problem for the Pats, who will likely draft a rookie quarterback in the draft, but it will be interesting to see how much they want to overhaul their roster. Stevenson is one of their few quality players on offense, so they may want to keep him, but that could also be an argument for why he won't fit the timeline of their rebuild.

6 Kenneth Gainwell, Philadelphia Eagles

2024 Base Salary: $1.055 million

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Gainwell was a 5th round (No. 150 overall) selection in 2021 and has since demonstrated some exciting versatility and ability in a part-time role with the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s logged 291 touches in three seasons and totaled 1,500 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns over that span.

Philly upgraded their backfield in a big way when they landed star running back Saquon Barkley this offseason. Barkley is the type of player who will command 300-plus touches in 2024, leaving little meat on the bone for Gainwell or other backfield leftovers.

Gainwell doesn’t profile as a lead back, but a team could eye him for an elevated role—perhaps the “lightning” in a power-speed partnership.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary cap info via Spotrac.