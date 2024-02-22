Highlights The New York Giants are unlikely to franchise tag Saquon Barkley again, increasing the chance he'll enter free agency.

Potential landing spots for Barkley include the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Teams like the Cowboys and Chargers could greatly benefit from Barkley's talent due to issues with their current running backs.

Saquon Barkley's ongoing contract saga with the New York Giants has taken yet another turn. After the two parties failed to come to an agreement during the 2023 offseason, the Giants opted to use their franchise tag to secure the star RB for the 2023 campaign.

With Barkley nearing the end date of his one-year, $10 million deal, the time has come once again for the Giants to make a decision. From now until March 5, general manager Joe Schoen and the rest of the front office have a decision to make on whether they extend him or slap the franchise tag on him yet again.

However, it appears that they may have already made up their minds.

With the G-Men reportedly trending towards letting Barkley test the waters of free agency, it seems ever more likely that the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft will don a new set of colors in 2024.

With many of the NFL's contending teams reportedly evaluating the talented 2024 free agent running back market, there are some intriguing candidates for Barkley's next home. From surging contenders to the AFC's one seed, there are a lot of intriguing scenarios for Barkley right now.

Betting Odds to Sign Saquon Barkley Team Odds New York Giants -150 Houston Texans +225 Los Angeles Chargers +400 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Chicago Bears +1200 Philadelphia Eagles +1800 Baltimore Ravens +2000 Minnesota Vikings +2200 Las Vegas Raiders +4000 Cincinnati Bengals +4000 Tennessee Titans +4000 *Odds are courtesy of DraftKings and accurate as of Feb. 22.

Arizona Cardinals - Odds to sign Barkley: +7,500

Should James Conner make his exit, Barkley could fit in well with Arizona's scheme

Fellow RB James Conner has been a staple of the Arizona Cardinals' backfield since originally signing with the team in 2021. Unfortunately, for both Conner and the Cardinals, his health has increasingly faltered since then.

He may have finished the season on a high note, ranking as the RB1 in fantasy football thanks to 150 rushing yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in Week 17, but he also missed four games this past season and has missed multiple games in each of his seven NFL campaigns.

With the Cardinals likely to secure elite WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, they may opt for fresher faces in other areas of their offense as well. Arizona has featured a run-heavy scheme for a while now, dating back to at least 2015 when the team selected David Johnson with the 86th overall pick in that year's draft. Should the Cardinals forgo the idea of drafting Conner's replacement, a dynamic back like Barkley could fit perfectly into head coach Jonathan Gannon's scheme.

The Cardinals aren't the favorites to sign a RB this offseason by any means, but given the current build and focus of the team, in addition to Conner's never-ending injury issues, a move like this could reinvigorate the team.

Barkley may not have the best injury history, nor is he the youngest option available, but he would still be a drastic improvement over Conner in both categories. For a team that still believes that they have found their guy at QB, replenishing the run game while adding in a great safety valve option in the pass game could do wonders. This is the longest shot there is, but it's the most realistic of the long shot options by far.

Dallas Cowboys - Odds to sign Barkley: +1,000

America's team has a lot of uncertainty surrounding their RB room

Since releasing Ezekiel Elliott in March 2023, the Dallas Cowboys have struggled to establish a clear direction in the run game. Tony Pollard was believed to be the answer, having produced 1,007 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on just 193 carries in 2022.

However, despite receiving 59 more carries, in addition to the starting role, Pollard's productivity declined in 2023. He still managed to have a 1,000 rushing yard season, but saw his total rushing yards decrease by two. More worrying was the free fall he saw in terms of efficiency, going from 5.2 yards per carry in 2022 to 4.0 in 2023. He also scored three fewer rushing touchdowns.

Biggest RB Efficiency Drops (Min. 500 yards in 2023) Player 2022 YPC 2023 YPC Dropoff Josh Jacobs 4.9 3.5 -1.4 Breece Hall, NYJ 5.8 4.5 -1.3 Travis Etienne, JAX 5.1 3.8 -1.3 Tony Pollard, DAL 5.2 4.0 -1.2

The same can be said for his receiving numbers. Despite catching 12 more passes than he did the year prior, he produced 60 fewer receiving yards.

For a team that is as serious about competing as Dallas claims to be, this kind of drop off in production simply won't do. The Cowboys arguably know the talent of Barkley better than anyone else, given that they have had to deal with him twice a year in five of the past six seasons.

With rumors continuing to bubble with regard to Dallas finding themselves a better suitor in the run game, it may not be that surprising to see them hawk some talent from a divisional rival.

Given that the Cowboys have one of the better offensive lines in the league, both Barkley and the 'Boys could see their numbers go up as a result of a partnership. It's not the most probable bet on the board, but Dallas could be a good value play to be Barkley's next team.

Houston Texans - Odds to sign Barkley: +225

Signing a veteran RB could help improve Stroud's already impressive numbers

Rookie sensation, C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans were the surprise of the year in 2023. Stroud cobbled together one of the greatest rookie QB seasons in NFL history, drastically speeding up the team's rebuild. Having made the playoffs and won a postseason game, there is now an appetite for winning in Houston.

Incumbent starting running back Devin Singletary was a surprise in and of himself this past season, amassing 715 rushing yards on 167 carries after being named the starter in Week 8. However, Singletary will turn 27 prior to the start of the 2024 regular season, and is, respectfully, not the same caliber of player as the other RBs who are set to hit the market this offseason.

Giving a second-year Stroud a dynamic pass-catching back such as Barkley could help to improve upon his already insane numbers. Houston threw the ball to their backs (71) fewer times than any team but the Los Angeles Rams in 2023, which means Barkley, whose 288 receptions since entering the league in 2018 rank fifth among RBs, could fill one of the few glaring needs within the Texans offense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Saquon Barkley is fifth in RB receptions since 2018 (288), and the Texans targeted RBs the second-fewest times (71) in the NFL in 2023, making this a match made in heaven.

The Texans are expected to move on from WR Noah Brown this offseason as well, so there will be a need for another pass catcher of some kind. Given the surging status of this franchise, a talented and veteran rusher could be the exact thing to push the Texans ever closer to title contention.

For what it's worth, the Texans are the odds-on favorite to sign Barkley (+275 odds) should the Giants (-150) fail to do so.

Los Angeles Chargers - Odds to sign Barkley: +400

With Austin Ekeler slowing down, the Chargers could make a move

Father Time waits for no one and, in the case of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, it appears that Father has indeed caught up to the veteran rusher. After averaging 913 rushing yards, 12.5 rushing touchdowns, 684.5 receiving yards, and 6.5 receiving touchdowns a year in 2021-2022, Ekeler's productivity fell off a cliff last season.

In 2023, Ekeler only compiled 628 rushing yards, 436 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. Given that the Chargers just signed head coach Jim Harbaugh, a man who loves to run the football, Ekeler's decline should indicate that the team will be looking to find another option prior to kickoff in 2024.

Harbaugh 49ers Rush Offense 2011-2014 Category 49ers Rank Rush Yards 8,912 2nd Rush Attempts 1,965 3rd Yards/Attempt 4.5 T-6th Rush TDs 59 T-6th

Barkley would be a tremendous signing for both Harbaugh's scheme and their signal-caller, Justin Herbert. Barkley's dual-threat nature can complement a hard-nosed Harbaugh scheme, while also giving Herbert some familiarity.

With the young QB having become accustomed to a reliable receiver out of the backfield, Barkley seems to be the obvious choice for the franchise. Los Angeles still has plenty of time to make their decision, and they could even look to draft a back this offseason.

The preference will ultimately come down to Harbaugh and the front office, but given Barkley's skill set and the team's current needs and desires, this seems to be a match made in heaven. They also possess the third-shortest odds for signing Barkley, at +400.

Philadelphia Eagles - Odds to sign Barkley: +1,800

Eagles could have a new starting RB for the 3rd consecutive year

Miles Sanders, D'Andre Swift, and now, Saquon Barkley? It may not be what most NFL fans want to hear, but there's a legitimate probability that one of the league's best free agent RBs finds himself behind the league's best offensive line in 2024.

D'Andre Swift left the Detroit Lions to join the Eagles for the final year of his rookie contract, and the results were rather mixed. Despite having to earn a starting role at the beginning of the season, Swift was able to produce his first 1,000-yard rushing season.

Transversely, the Eagles opted to use Kenneth Gainwell in the passing game, limiting Swift's dual-threat upside. With Swift now due for a new contract, it's incredibly unclear whether the Eagles are willing to sign him to a long-term deal or not.

The market for RBs has taken a tumultuous turn in recent years, and the Eagles will have to spend some kind of money on somebody prior to the 2024 season. While there's no telling which direction the Eagles will go at this point in time, it's hard to ignore the possibility of signing as talented a veteran rusher as Barkley.

Given the sheer talent of the Eagles offensive line, just about any competent runner could thrive in their system. Barkley may have more mileage than Swift, but the upside for both parties is clearly there. It's incredibly tantalizing to imagine a scenario where a well-constructed rushing attack like Philly's hires one of the most proficient RBs in recent memory.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All odds courtesy of DraftKings.