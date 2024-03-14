Highlights The 49ers cut Arik Armstead and lost Eric Kendricks after the two parties agreed on a deal.

D.J. Humphries faces an uncertain future after an ACL tear and competition from NFL draft prospects.

The Jaguars & Patriots have to be disappointed after swinging and missing on WR Calvin Ridley.

The NFL free agency period officially began on March 13. Wednesday was filled with plenty of big signings, deals, and additional transactions that have captured the attention of many across the NFL.

Free agency is a great opportunity to improve a team's standing, but with each move, there is a chain reaction. Some end up with the short end of the stick, and these five seem to fall into that category for the third day of negotiations.

San Francisco 49ers Cut Longest-Tenured Player

The search for a linebacker continues

To begin the official NFL free agency period, no team had a tougher day than the San Francisco 49ers, who decided to part ways with star defensive tackle Arik Armstead—who had been with the team since 2015, longer than anyone—to preserve cap. On top of that, the team had an agreement with linebacker Eric Kendricks, but he was persuaded by his former head coach Mike Zimmer to sign with the Dallas Cowboys, where he is now the DC, instead.

The 49ers were hoping to sign Kendricks to fill in for linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who suffered an Achilles injury during Super Bowl 58 and will likely miss significant time in 2024. The team will now pivot to other options on the market, and there are still some quality players available. However, losing your preferred choice, especially to another NFC contender, is never a good thing.

D.J. Humphries Was Cut

It could be a tough market for the veteran tackle

The Arizona Cardinals made the decision to cut D.J. Humphries on Wednesday, and immediately went and signed former Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jonah Williams to step in on the right side opposite rookie Paris Johnson.

2023 was looking promising for the nine-year veteran, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but the Arizona left tackle went down in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ACL tear that will likely keep him out for a chunk of 2024.

It'd be one thing to get cut while healthy, then have a chance to find a new team on the open market. But instead, the 30-year-old will now have to either find a deal where the team is willing to wait for him, or get healthy before signing. Working against him is the fact that this year's NFL Draft class is filled with intriguing prospects at his position, so while he could've been a sought-after veteran, now he could be passed over for more durable or younger players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With eight offensive tackles in GIVEMESPORT's Top 30 prospects, the 2024 class could be the strongest the position has ever seen. If all eight of those tackles are taken in the 1st round, it would set a new NFL record (2008, seven tackles).

Still, potential good fits who can wait for the tackle to get healthy may be teams such as the Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints, so keep an eye out for them to potentially pursue Humphries now that he is a free agent.

Jacksonville Jaguars Play the Patsy

Jags never made the Calvin Ridley trade with foresight

When Calvin Ridley made it to the third day of free agency, it seemed he and the Jacksonville Jaguars likely had a silent agreement on a deal that they'd wait to announce once the deadline on the conditional draft pick had passed. Instead, Wednesday came along, and the 29-year-old receiver signed with the division-rival Tennessee Titans for a whopping four-year, $92 million deal instead.

The Jaguars acquired Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons after he was suspended for the entire 2022 season, and in the process, the team parted with two conditional draft picks that have since settled as a 2023 fifth rounder and 2024 third rounder.

While the price was reasonable, and Ridley produced over 1,000 yards in 2023, Jacksonville became losers of the third day at the final conclusion of this trade: the five-year vet will have spent just one season with the team, and they still had to fork a third-rounder over to Atlanta. Tough bounce.

New England Patriots Can't Corrall Calvin

Patriots swing and miss on Ridley

While the New England Patriots didn't lose any picks, they still went all in on trying to acquire Ridley and eventually ended up being outbid by the Titans. The team will now have to attempt to pivot to other veterans on the market, such as Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, or Curtis Samuel.

Still, the effort to acquire Ridley and failure to make it happen will sting for a team that will almost certainly be drafting a quarterback with the third overall pick.

The team has made a reasonable effort in building up the roster and seemed to want to make their last offensive splash of free agency with a top receiver for the offense. Now, the team will have to recalibrate and decide whether they want to invest the money at wideout or offensive tackle, likely addressing the other position with the 34th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Bobby Wagner's On the Move Again

Wagner left the Rams to contend in 2023, what changed?

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams parted ways with countless veterans who wanted out because they believed the team could not quickly turn things around following their ugly Super Bowl hangover. Bobby Wagner was one of them, and he returned home to the Seattle Seahawks.

2023 showed that 2022 was just a blip for L.A., as the Rams found a way into the playoff field, while the Seahawks went 9-8 and missed out. Now, this offseason, Wagner returned to free agency for a chance to find another contender but instead agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Washington Commanders, a team many believe to be rebuilding.

The likely cause of this was that the 33-year-old was not going to receive similar money from other teams around the league, and was forced to go to Washington as a result. Despite the 12th-year linebacker being named to the AP All-Pro Second Team and the Pro Bowl in 2023, he has become a bit of a liability in pass coverage, hurting his overall impact on defense.

Perhaps this is all wrong, and the nine-time Pro Bowler was just drawn to the Commanders. However, it isn't in line with his previous sentiments, which makes it seem as though this offer was in a field of its own.

