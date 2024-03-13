Highlights The Houston Texans signed Danielle Hunter to a $49 million deal, strengthening their defense's pass rush.

The Baltimore Ravens acquired Derrick Henry for $16 million, aiming to solidify their run game with a better offensive line.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Darnell Mooney to a $39 million contract, expecting him to be an impact player.

The last day of the legal tampering window is now over, and the official start of the NFL free agency period begins at 4 p.m. EST on March 13. On the second day of negotiations, we saw some big-time signings, trades, and additional moves that will have an impact on the 2024 NFL season.

For some, the day was seized, and they've set themselves up well for next season. It's time to acknowledge them as the winners of the second day of free agency.

Houston Texans

Danielle Hunter should have AFC South QBs trembling in fear

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

With Will Anderson Jr. already a part of the team's defensive line, to go out and sign former Minnesota Vikings star Danielle Hunter to a two-year, $49 million contract is somewhat unfair by the Houston Texans.

The 29-year-old edge defender is coming off of a 2023 campaign in which he recorded career highs in tackles (83), tackles for loss (23), sacks (16.5), and pressures (41). With the addition of yesterday's signing of Denico Autry, the Texans may be the owners of the NFL's scariest pass-rush.

Danielle Hunter 2023 Stats Stat Hunter Games Played 17 Sacks 16.5 Combined Tackles 83 QB Hits 22 Tackles For Loss 23 QB Pressures 41

On top of the Hunter deal, the team also agreed to trade a conditional seventh round pick to acquire Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals. While the back has lost a step, he remains one of the more consistent producers in the league and should help the team replace Devin Singletary from last season.

Baltimore Ravens

King Henry has a new castle

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, the Baltimore Ravens had one of their most efficient offenses, but the run game constantly shuffled through various backs, all failing to fully solidify themselves as starters. Heading into an offseason filled with countless high-profile backs, the team decided to change their fate and signed Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract.

Henry's 2023 campaign wasn't as productive as many are used to, but that was likely in part to the offensive line continuing to struggle to sustain blocks up front. While the 30-year-old back may have lost a step, he should be set up for much more success running in the Ravens' offense behind a better unit in the trenches.

The soon-to-be ninth-year back was the team's first external free agent signing, but he should no doubt be an impactful one as the team gears up to make another postseason run and attempt to dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs as AFC champions.

Darnell Mooney

The wideout got a sweet deal from Atlanta

Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the offseason, Darnell Mooney was a receiver who many tabbed as a potential under-the-radar option and someone who could be had at a cheaper cost than he may produce.

However, he's now secured the biggest wide receiver contract on the open market this free agency cycle after signing a three-year, $39 million agreement with the Atlanta Falcons. The money just notches out Gabriel Davis's same-term contract with an additional $2 million in guarantees ($26 million in total).

Mooney wasn't paid like a receiver who could possibly surprise, he was paid like a receiver expected to make an immediate impact. The 26-year-old receiver hasn't outproduced 500 yards through the air in his past two seasons, but it appears the Falcons are chalking that up to the Chicago Bears' offense being inefficient, rather than Mooney.

With the signing of Kirk Cousins, it was assumed the team would be aggressive in pursuing another weapon to help elevate this offense. Still, this signing is certainly more than many expected at the beginning of the offseason.

Bryce Young

The Panthers paid a small price for a quality receiver

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryce Young's rookie campaign was not pretty, but there were flashes. Many gave him the benefit of the doubt, as Frank Reich seemed like a bad fit as head coach, and the team only had Adam Thielen as a viable weapon in the passing game.

Now, before the quarterback's second season begins, the team has already added another impact receiver to the offense that should help things gel in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: According to ANY/A (adjusted net yards per attempt), Bryce Young's rookie season was the 5th worst ever recorded by an NFL quarterback.

On Day 2 of the legal tampering period, the Carolina Panthers dealt CB Donte Jackson and a sixth round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wideout Diontae Johnson and a seventh round pick. Johnson is a shifty and savvy slot receiver who has been vocal about his frustrations with the Steelers offense, and now he lands in a new home for next season.

While the team isn't likely finished adding pass-catchers, they were able to acquire one who is, at worst, above average for a relatively cheap cost. Carolina's smart move helps set Young up to improve moving forward and potentially establish himself as the long-term face of the franchise.

Miami Dolphins

With a tight budget, the Dolphins made some quality additions

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After ending up on the day one free agency losers list, the Miami Dolphins bounced back with a strong day two, securing some solid veterans despite being on a tight budget this offseason.

The first signing on the day came with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Shaq Barrett, who joined the team on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million if specific incentives are reached.

After losing both Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips late last season to lower-body injuries, and Andrew Van Ginkel to the Vikings, the team was in dire need of pass-rush help. While Barrett isn't the player he once was, he can still be a valuable contributor for a team desperate to find production for the position at a low cost.

The other notable signing on the day was another one-year deal with former Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. The 32-year-old safety took a deal worth just $2 million to join the Miami defense, and while the price is low, the impact could be notable. Poyer was one of many very talented safeties on the open market, and as a result, many will be underpaid by the end of the offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.