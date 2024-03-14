Highlights Calvin Ridley's new contract has a higher AAV than his entire previous NFL career earnings.

The first week of free agency is nearing its end, as we've surpassed the third day of negotiations between teams and players. Plenty of dominoes are starting to fall ahead of the 2024 NFL season. In the past 24 hours, there have been some big-name signings, notable trades, and eye-catching transactions.

It can be difficult to stand out on a day filled with action, but these five did so positively. Thus, they are the winners of day three of 2024 NFL free agency.

Seattle Seahawks Make Shrewd Moves

Some great adds for even better value

While there were no 'fireworks' from the Seattle Seahawks, the team went out and found multiple players to sign at solid prices. Whether it was returning pieces like Michael Jackson and Darrell Taylor, or new additions such as Rayshawn Jenkins, George Fant, and Pharaoh Brown, the team filled out the roster with some quality contributors for 2024.

The group's headliner would be Jenkins, who is arriving from the Jacksonville Jaguars after tallying 105 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, and nine pass deflections to help an injury-riddled secondary. Now, the seven-year veteran arrives for a Seahawks safety unit that just lost Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs to cost-cutting moves. By getting Jenkins on the roster for nearly half the price of either, it appears the move will pay off.

It's also worth discussing Fant, who should serve as the team's swing tackle. Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross are very talented young tackles. Still, injuries saw both missing time during the 2023 season, so adding an experienced veteran to potentially step in at either spot is an excellent form of insurance upfront.

Calvin Ridley Pulls A Pump Fake, Gets a Bag

The wideout notched a big payday

Perhaps the biggest Wednesday signing would be the Tennessee Titans coming to terms on an agreement with wideout Calvin Ridley for four years and $92 million. The $23 million AAV of the agreement will be more than the 29-year-old has earned in his first five years in the league.

After serving a season-long suspension in 2022, Ridley ended up with the Jaguars for 2023 and produced 76 receptions, 1,016 yards, and eight touchdowns. There was growing sentiment that the receiver would end up back in Jacksonville, but he was waiting until the team could give off a later pick to the Atlanta Falcons, per their trade terms.

Instead, the Jaguars signed a Ridley knock-off in Gabe Davis, and the Titans came in and surprised the NFL world by signing Ridley to pair with DeAndre Hopkins in the passing game. That will be a fun duo to watch in 2024.

New York Jets Poach Pair of Ravens

Gang Green is successfully rebuilding their trenches

The New York Jets offensive line had to be fixed before 2024, and the front office was aware of it. After agreeing to a contract with former Baltimore Ravens guard John Simpson on Monday, the team has now added a second piece to their protection unit after agreeing to acquire Baltimore's right tackle, Morgan Moses, as well.

Official Trade Details New York Jets Receive: Baltimore Ravens Receive: OT Morgan Moses Round 4, Pick 12 (112th overall) Round 4, Pick 35 (135th overall) Round 6, Pick 42 (218th overall)

Moses has been a dependable blocker throughout his 10-year career in the league. Last season, he scored an 80.3 PFF grade, which ranked 11th among all offensive tackles in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Jets offensive line was abysmal in 2023: the team rushed for the 10th-fewest yards, and QB Zach Wilson had to deal with the highest pressure rate in the NFL, at a ridiculous 30.5 percent.

The team now has four o-line positions locked down, and will likely address the vacant left tackle spot by signing Aaron Rodgers' former teammate David Bakhtiari, and selecting a rookie with the 10th pick in the NFL Draft. Building up the front line is a great way to give an aging quarterback coming off a season-ending injury the best chance at success.

Mike Zimmer is a Happy Camper

Persuading a free agent flip from a rival is very impressive

Upon signing to become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, there was plenty of discussion about how Mike Zimmer wanted a bigger front seven than Dan Quinn operated with. So when free agent Eric Kendricks, a linebacker who starred in Zimmer's defense when both were with the Minnesota Vikings, was set to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, the 67-year-old convinced Kendricks to head south rather than west.

Kendricks agreed, and will join the likes of Damone Clark, DeMarvion Overshown, and others in the middle linebacker room for the Cowboys in 2024. While the signing alone is a solid move, flipping the 32-year-old away from one of the team's top NFC competitors is a great way to gain ground in the offseason.

Though the 32-year-old Kendricks is still a solid leader and tackler, he's not quite the do-it-all ace that he was last time he played under Zimmer, when he was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019, though surely the Dallas DC is aware of his new signal caller's limitations.

WR Needy Teams Saw Market Flooded

New weapons have become available

Day 3 could have been concerning for teams in need of wideout talent after Calvin Ridley signed with the Titans. However, four notable wide receivers have all officially become available, and will grant teams some veteran pass catchers to consider on the open market.

Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore's Odell Beckham Jr., Hunter Renfrow from the Las Vegas Raiders, and former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas were all released on Wednesday, helping replenish the wide receiver market.

Teams like the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, or Kansas City Chiefs could look into adding some of these veteran weapons in order to bolster their own roster.

