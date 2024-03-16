Highlights Aaron Donald retired after 10 seasons in the NFL, and his shoes are seemingly impossible to fill.

The opening weekend of free agency is approaching, but we've seen plenty of fireworks throughout the first five days. Day five was no different, as some significant transactions have shaken up the NFL hierarchy, which is bound to affect the 2024 season.

In a day full of action, some benefitted from all the movement, and others got hit hard by the chaos. It's time to closely examine who ended up in each category.

Winner: New York Jets

The offensive line continues to improve

Rumors surrounding the Tyron Smith signing are that the New York Jets were shocked the former Dallas Cowboys star lineman even accepted the offer to begin with. The team was able to acquire Smith on a one-year, $20 million deal that only guaranteed $6.5 million to the veteran.

As a result of the signing, both tackle spots have been successfully filled, and Aaron Rodgers can drop back confident, knowing he has plenty of protection on each bookend.

Now the attention turns to the NFL Draft, as the Jets own the 10th overall pick. Many believed the team would take their preferred tackle, which is still on the table. However, both tackle acquisitions have made it so that the front office can take a 'best player available' approach and have more flexibility with what position they address.

Loser: Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald retires after 10 years in the NFL

It's never easy to lose a superstar, but when the superstar is one of the all-time greats, it can be detrimental. The Los Angeles Rams likely weren't blindsided by this move; they had to be keeping a pulse on this situation since rumors started swirling last offseason. But now that their franchise legend has officially hung his cleats, the team is certainly getting the short end of the stick on the day.

Aaron Donald officially retired after 10 seasons with the team. In 2023, he produced 53 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and 31 pressures. Coming off a 10-7 season in which the team made it into the playoffs, the loss of their best player is sure to sting.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Aaron Donald is the only defensive tackle in NFL history to record 100+ sacks, 500+ tackles, 20+ forced fumbles, and 20+ batted passes.

With his retirement, the team restructured his contract to open up $9.2 million in cap space. However, they cannot sign someone in free agency who will provide the level of impact that Donald had on the team. Hopefully, Kobie Turner can build on his stellar rookie campaign to help fill the shoes of No. 99's absence, but the team will need to do a lot more to replace him.

Winner: Vikings' Pursuit of a QB

Something is brewing in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings traded up from their second-round selection to acquire a second first-round draft pick from the Houston Texans on Friday night:

Usually, when trades are made this far in advance, a team has specific intel on the type of package they'd need to offer another organization to trade up.

Perhaps this is a move to jump from 11 in order to get the fourth or fifth overall choice. However, if the team is willing to throw in a future first-round pick, then they could be eyeing the Washington Commanders or New England Patriots' draft choices to break into the top three.

This year's draft is highly-regarded at the quarterback position, but there is a clear top three as things stand: USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, and North Carolina's Drake Maye. While many media analysts tend to favor Maye as the second-best passer in this class, those with direct NFL experience seem to favor Daniels and don't view the former Tar Heel as highly.

So, as a result, could the Vikings be in love with one or both passers and be trying to collect the assets required to trade into position to draft either? There is certainly bound to be plenty of smoke and speculation regarding Minnesota until we get real clarity. But unless that happens, it's anybody's guess.

Loser: Kenny Pickett

The 2022 first-round draft pick is stuck with clipboard duty now

As the season ended, Mike Tomlin made it well known that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be bringing in another quarterback, but there was said to be competition. However, when the team signed Russell Wilson to a contract, the next conversation between the head coach and Kenny Pickett did not appear to go over well:

While the young passer was frustrated by being demoted, he will assuredly be stuck on the sideline so long as Jalen Hurts is healthy with the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett had a right to be frustrated about the decision and believe in himself as a franchise-caliber quarterback. However, the heat of the moment sent him to a situation with less opportunity for playtime, and that can't be what he had in mind when he requested the trade.

Winner: Houston Texans

Truly a win-win trade for both parties involved

As referenced earlier, the Texans struck a deal with the Vikings on Friday. They agreed to send off the 23rd and 232nd picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, and in return, they received the 42nd and 188th choices, plus a 2025 second-round selection.

While the flash of a first-round prospect is always fun, it's important to get strong returns on your assets. With the Vikings likely picking early next season with a rookie passer under center, the Texans won this trade by a large margin from a value perspective.

Houston had an impressive 2023 campaign and the team should feel confident that they have a chance to contend next year. Still, the process of adding top 50 draft picks and a chance to further build on the roster a year from now will go a long way in helping the organization sustain their success long-term.

Loser: New England Patriots

Inaction on the market could haunt them

Entering the offseason, the Patriots had three obvious needs on their roster: quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle. The team has brought back some solid pieces of their 2023 squad, but on the open market, they have failed to make a splash with any external additions.

The team has added former Steelers' tackle Chukwuma Okorafor at offensive tackle, but it would be better for the team if he was the swing tackle rather than starting to kick off the 2024 season. New England still has the draft to add talent, but relying on immediate, dependable contributions from draft picks and pigeonholing your selections is a poor way to go about rebuilding a roster.

The team has sat by while premiere names at their most significant weaknesses sign elsewhere. Mike Williams is still on the market, but the receiver is visiting the Jets and Carolina Panthers, while no word has been said about the wideout making a trip to Foxboro.

