Day four of this year's NFL free agent frenzy was another 24-hour period of big moves, exciting trades, and notable signings. While some appear to be building their roster for the better, there are also those who have whiffed on their moves ahead of 2024.

Not everyone is a winner, but there are certainly some who have made a better case than others. Here are the teams, players, and coaches who stood out most on each side of the coin during Thursday's open market.

Winner: Chicago Bears

A new weapon should elevate the offense

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last offseason, the Chicago Bears traded the first overall pick for a package that included wideout D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers, and his impact was easy to notice. This offseason, the Bears hit the trade market again to acquire Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen.

There is heavy speculation that the team will be bringing in a new rookie quarterback, most likely Caleb Williams. Getting a guy like Allen, an elite route runner who is always open (he was leading the league in targets and receptions before his injury late last season) and reliable as they come, to support a rookie QB is a dream scenario for Chicago's brass.

Surrounding the young passer with the best supporting cast possible is huge to ensure they find early success. An offense featuring Moore, Allen, Cole Kmet, and D'Andre Swift has the potential to be very exciting. The fact that it only required a fourth-round pick to acquire the 31-year-old makes the move even more impressive for Ryan Poles and company.

Loser: Justin Herbert

With both top wideouts gone, the weapons room in Los Angeles is barren

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason has been unkind to Justin Herbert, as the 26-year-old has lost his two best receivers with the trade of Allen and the release of Mike Williams, and will now rely on the likes of Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer to be primary targets in the passing game, at least for now.

The Allen trade was disappointing not only because it happened at all, but more so because of the minuscule return they got for the guy who was leading the league in receptions when he went down after 13 games last year.

Just a fourth-rounder? That's it? For context, the Bears traded a second-rounder for Chase Claypool in 2022. More likely than not, the Bears knew L.A. would have to cut Allen due to cap constraints, and were able to get a low-ball offer accepted because of the Chargers' desperation.

After the Thursday trade of Allen, it is evident that the Chargers are all in on a rebuild to restructure the roster in new head coach Jim Harbaugh's image. However, their star quarterback has to be disappointed to see the three weapons who caught the most passes in 2023 (Allen, tight end Gerald Everett, and running back Austin Ekeler) all joining new teams this offseason. Not to mention Williams, who likely would have made it his top four weapons if not for an injury sidelining him for all but three games last year.

The Chargers roster and cap sheet were a mess, and these moves may be better for the franchise's long-term success. But it is certainly not pretty to watch the roster be torn down to its foundation, and it puts Herbert in an unfavorable situation for the immediate future.

Winner: Marquise Brown

Pairing up with Mahomes is a great way to build up value

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Much of the discourse surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason was about how they would bring in another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Well, on Thursday night, we received our answer. Former Arizona Cardinals wideout Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chiefs struggled at WR in 2023, leading the league with 44 drops. Among qualifying wide receivers last year, K.C. employed the players with the highest drop rate (Kadarius Toney, 13.2), the ninth (Rashee Rice, 7.8), the 10th (Justin Watson, 7.5), and the 13th (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, 7.1).

The 26-year-old likely left some money on the table, but overall, this signing indicates that he didn't have the market he expected when he entered free agency. Luckily for him, he chose a destination that has proven fruitful for a receivers' image, and he will be able to restore his value before hitting the open market again next offseason.

Players such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman were able to score new deals last offseason after their time in Kansas City. And in 2021, Sammy Watkins did the same after his three campaigns with the franchise.

Brown is a speedy wideout capable of making big splash plays or finding space underneath. With Mahomes throwing his way, expect him to have a rebound year and earn much more in the 2025 offseason. Still, signing with the Chiefs on a 'prove-it' deal will benefit him in the long haul, and maybe get him some jewelry in the process.

Loser: Michael Penix Jr.

The draft prospect's first round chances just went down

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When the Washington Commanders agreed to send quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks, it cemented the likelihood that Seattle would not address the quarterback position in the draft, at least not with an early selection.

With former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb hired for the same role in Seattle, many had connected the dots and assumed the team would be willing to draft Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with their 16th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now that the team has two competitive passers on the roster in Howell and incumbent starter Geno Smith, it's unlikely they will draft the Southpaw quarterback, even on Day 2 of the draft.

Penix Jr. will have other interested teams, and his chances of going in the first round aren't entirely diminished. However, the Seahawks made the most sense as a potential landing spot, and now it appears more likely that the 23-year-old will be selected sometime on Day 2.

Winner: Los Angeles Rams

Rams get one of the top safeties in the league for great value

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have made plenty of notable moves this offseason, but signing safety Kamren Curl on the fourth day may have been the best. The 25-year-old safety signed with the team on a two-year deal worth up to $13 million, which is excellent value for one of the league's best up-and-coming secondary players.

Curl was part of a struggling Commanders defense that allowed the most yards per game in the NFL (388.9), but he has remained effective despite that. In 2023, the former seventh round draft pick contributed 115 tackles (top 10 among safeties), three tackles for loss, and five pass deflections.

Now a member of the Rams, the safety should be able to step into a stronger defensive unit and showcase the type of impact that he can have for a contending team. Los Angeles scoring a player with that level of impact at such a reasonable cost is a terrific way to improve the roster for next season.

Loser: Ejiro Evero

An all-out offensive approach could leave the DC with a tough gig

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY

The hire of Dave Canales made it clear that the Panthers were focused on making Bryce Young work, but the team is doing so at the cost of the defense. So far this offseason, the team has parted ways with Brian Burns, Donte Jackson, and on Thursday, the team also cut strong safety Vonn Bell.

When you are willing to trade a king's ransom to acquire the number one pick, there is no success if the quarterback busts. However, the cost of filling out the offense on a budget has led to numerous contributors departing from the defense.

Key Panthers 2024 Offensive Additions Player Contract/Trade Price Robert Hunt, G 5-year, $100 million Damien Lewis, G 4-year, $53 million Diontae Johnson, WR CB Donte Jackson

Ejiro Evero was a coach with aspirations of earning himself a head coaching gig sooner rather than later, and these transactions will give him a challenging 2024 season. While the defensive coordinator should help the team outperform expectations—they were somehow fourth in total defense last year despite going 2-15—more is needed to help the 43-year-old land his own head coaching gig next offseason.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.