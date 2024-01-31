Highlights The 2024 NFL free agency class has an unusual amount of talent available at cornerback.

Ten players in particular stand out due to a combination of their pedigree, upside, versatility, and experience.

Teams in need of cornerback help will be able to pick from zone corners, man-coverage mavens, defensive backs with slot, safety, and nickelback experience, and more.

It's becoming more and more difficult to stop opposing passing games in the NFL.

Wide receivers are bigger and faster than ever, quarterbacks have seemingly infinite rules in place to protect them, and brilliant offensive minds are reinventing the game with pre-snap motions, creative play designs, and unique formations.

Luckily for NFL teams, several quality defenders are hitting the free agent market, specifically in the secondary. Past Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore will be available, as will Super Bowl champion L'Jarius Sneed and Pro Bowler Jaylon Johnson.

Below, you'll find GiveMeSport's rankings for the 10 best cornerbacks in 2024 NFL free agency.

10 Sean Murphy-Bunting

Ex-Buccaneers cornerback had a solid bounceback season with the Titans in 2023

Sean Murphy-Bunting was originally a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, and he was sensational on their run to the Super Bowl in 2020 with three interceptions and five pass deflections in four games.

He ran into injury troubles in his final two seasons in Tampa, leading him to a one-year, "prove-it" deal with the Tennessee Titans. Though he didn't fully recover his top form, Murphy-Bunting did post some impressive stats while playing nearly every snap in all 14 games in which he was available.

According to PFF, Murphy-Bunting posted a solid grade in coverage when the opposing quarterback had less than three seconds to throw (63.2 PFF grade) but was a liability in single coverage (33.7). The Central Michigan alum has always been better in a zone than man-to-man and has the ability and experience to play both in the slot and outside the numbers.

Sean Murphy-Bunting 2023 Stats Snap% 88% Tackles 57 Interceptions 2 Pass Deflections 8 Rating When Targeted 91.8 Forced Incompletion Rate 8.8%

Murphy-Bunting will likely have to take another short-term deal to rebuild his value next year, as his health and performance are still uncertain after an uneven season in Tennessee. That being said, plenty of teams could use a soon-to-be 27-year-old corner with an impressive playoff pedigree.

Joining a team with an already-established CB1 will be for the best so that Murphy-Bunting can avoid opposing teams' best wide receivers and play to his strengths as a ball-hawk in zone coverage.

9 Adoree' Jackson

Giants' CB is versatile, with the ability to play outside the numbers and in the slot

When Adoree' Jackson first got to New York, he paired with James Bradberry to form one of the best one-two punches in any secondary in the league. Now, the New York Giants' top cover man is set for free agency once again, this time looking for a more stable situation than the ones he had with the Giants and Titans.

In 2023, Jackson was supposed to work as the Giants' primary slot corner (and moonlight as their nickelback), but that plan was quickly abandoned when the Giants were gashed for 28-plus points in each of their first three games this past season.

After moving back to the outside corner role, Jackson played his usual brand of football, always finding a way to be around the football without inducing too many turnovers.

Adoree' Jackson 2023 Stats Snap% 88% Tackles 63 Interceptions 1 Pass Deflections 8 Rating When Targeted 95.5 Forced Incompletion Rate 10.4%

Jackson has long been one of the more willing tacklers at the cornerback position, and he's also tremendous at reading a quarterback's eyes.

None of his counting stats particularly stand out, and his passer rating when targeted was the worst it has been for him since coming to New York, but Jackson is a surefire cover corner who posted nearly identical coverage grades with and without pressure from pass rushers in 2023 (65.1 with pressure, 62.8 without).

Jackson might not be the true CB1 the Titans were hoping for when they took him 18th overall in 2017, but his versatility to play both zone and man coverage in the slot and outside the numbers will not go overlooked this offseason.

There are better corners available, which will dim his market, but a two-year deal at the same average annual value he got on his contract with the Giants ($13 million per season) seems like a reasonable target to shoot for.

8 Steven Nelson

For the sixth consecutive season, Nelson logged 950+ snaps in 2023

Steven Nelson has been an iron man over the course of his NFL career, playing in at least 92% of his team's defensive snaps in seven of nine seasons. With the Houston Texans, Nelson has operated as a CB2 opposite Derek Stingley Jr. over the past two years.

His 2023 season was one of his finest, as he tied his career-high in interceptions and posted his best pass deflection and tackling numbers since 2018. New head coach DeMeco Ryans enabled Nelson to play more off-coverage this year, which unsurprisingly worked wonders for a corner with great instincts and closing speed.

Steven Nelson 2023 Stats Snap% 95% Tackles 63 Interceptions 4 Pass Deflections 12 Rating When Targeted 73.3 Forced Incompletion Rate 11.2%

Nelson's grade in single coverage this year was just 63.9, which is a respectable figure but far from the elites at the position. He isn't particularly "sticky" in coverage - he can be beaten, especially down the field in man coverage - but Nelson has improved tremendously in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown in coverage this season after allowing 12 touchdowns from 2020-2021.

Nelson is small for a true outside corner, standing at just 5'11". He struggles to jam receivers at the line and isn't elite in man coverage. All that being said, he's a proven veteran who's played in a ton of different defensive schemes with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, and the Texans, and can comfortably play zone or cover quicker, shiftier receivers.

Some team is going to hand the 31-year-old a contract commensurate with his talent, even if his age precludes him from receiving a long-term deal.

7 Kenny Moore II

The diminutive slot corner is a top-tier tackler and run defender

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY NETWORK



Kenny Moore was a Pro Bowler for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2021, and he's maintained a high level of play across the entirety of his seven-year career.

The true slot corner stands at 5'9" and 190 pounds, but he's a terrific tackler and always finds a way to be around the ball (four seasons of nine-plus interceptions and pass deflections). Moore is also adept at blitzing out of the nickelback spot, putting up at least one sack every season since his rookie year.

Kenny Moore II 2023 Stats Snap% 99% Tackles 93 Interceptions 3 Pass Deflections 6 Rating When Targeted 96.6 Forced Incompletion Rate 6.0%

Moore earned a career-high coverage grade in 2023 (79.3) and posted his sixth consecutive season with a PFF run grade over 65 (71.5).

PFF grades aren't everything (the Myles Garrett vs. T.J. Watt DPOY debate proves as much), but when a player can excel year after year in specific areas of the game, it points to a refined and reliable skill set. His missed tackle percentage in 2023 was a scant 5.1%, a minuscule figure for a defensive back.

Moore ceded a higher passer rating when targeted than the others below him on this list, a reflection of his weakness covering bigger receivers in man and zone coverage. Despite that, there are few players with Moore's experience playing slot cornerback, and his unique talent as a combo ball-hawk and run-stopper will appeal especially to teams that run Cover-3 or single-high safety defenses.

6 Ahkello Witherspoon

Following some down years in Pittsburgh, Witherspoon broke out with the Rams this past season

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After flirting with dominance but struggling with consistency in his first six NFL seasons, Ahkello Witherspoon finally broke out as a member of the Los Angeles Rams in 2023.

The 2017 third-round pick set career-highs across the board last season, including snaps played (1060), interceptions, pass deflections, and tackles. He posted his lowest passer rating allowed in a season where he started at least four games, and his forced incompletion rate was his best since his San Francisco days.

Ahkello Witherspoon 2023 Stats Snap% 94% Tackles 52 Interceptions 3 Pass Deflections 14 Rating When Targeted 75.7 Forced Incompletion Rate 13.9%

Witherspoon isn't flawless, as 2023 was his fourth season with a missed tackle percentage in the double digits (14.8% last year) and his fourth season allowing four-plus touchdowns as the primary defender in coverage (five allowed in 2023).

His strengths in coverage are his length (6'2") and hands, which allow him to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. Witherspoon doesn't jump or read routes particularly well, but his ability to prevent receivers from high-pointing deep balls makes him an asset in deep coverage (perhaps pointing to a move to safety down the line).

Witherspoon has valuable experience playing both as a left and right boundary corner (from his time with the San Francisco 49ers) and as a roaming corner (from his time with the Steelers), and he just spent all of last season proving capable of shadowing an opposing team's top receiver.

His age (29 by the start of next season) and inconsistency in the past will limit his suitors, but Witherspoon is one of the best bets this offseason to outplay the contract he receives in free agency.

5 Chidobe Awuzie

The Bengals' top corner hits free agency after making a strong comeback from his ACL injury

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Chidobe Awuzie has been a tremendous asset for the Cincinnati Bengals since signing as a free agent in 2021. He was their CB1 during their surprise run to the Super Bowl that year, and after tearing his ACL in 2022, he returned to form in the latter half of this past season.

Awuzie's coverage grade when the defense failed to apply pressure on the quarterback was a sterling 80.2 in 2023, pointing to a player who is still as sticky as ever in coverage. His passer rating allowed this year doesn't perfectly reflect his quality of play, though he did post a top-10 figure last year (53.4) before his injury.

Chidobe Awuzie 2023 Stats Snap% 73% Tackles 57 Interceptions 0 Pass Deflections 6 Rating When Targeted 113.5 Forced Incompletion Rate 15.6%

Awuzie has never been deft at forcing turnovers (just six interceptions in his seven-year career), and he showed plenty of rust when first returning from injury this year. Still, he's the first corner on this list with the bona fides to "lock down" an entire half of the field.

Awuzie has posted gaudy pass deflection totals in the past, and his interception numbers are lagging because teams have opted to throw away from him since he broke out with the Dallas Cowboys.

Now 28, Awuzie will be one of the most difficult-to-project players on the market. Some teams will look at his statistical regression this year and determine that his injury and age are too much risk to take on. Smarter teams will see one of the league's better man coverage cornerbacks and take a two or three-year gamble on his upside and resume.

4 Stephon Gilmore

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Even at 33 years old, Stephon Gilmore was one of the best cornerbacks in the league last season for the Dallas Cowboys. Following Trevon Diggs' injury, he stepped in as their CB1, playing impressive man coverage (77.7 single coverage grade) while shadowing the likes of A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, and others.

Gilmore has bounced around the last couple of years, plying his trade for the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Indianapolis Colts before joining the Cowboys via trade this past offseason. He's locked down half the field for all of those teams and has played the part of an outside, boundary corner regardless of the scheme he's playing in.

Stephon Gilmore 2023 Stats Snap% 94% Tackles 68 Interceptions 2 Pass Deflections 13 Rating When Targeted 82.7 Forced Incompletion Rate 14.7%

Though he's lost a step since winning DPOY in 2019, there are few cornerbacks with Gilmore's physicality and play recognition. He jumps routes as well as anyone in football, and he high-points the ball on contested catches better than most receivers do.

At this point, the only way wideouts consistently beat him is with top-end speed, and even that weakness is mitigated by Gilmore's elite jamming ability at the line of scrimmage.

Gilmore is only ranked fourth on this list because of his age, as he'll be playing most of next season at 34 years old. Though less talented corners than him have played into their late-30s, few (if any) have maintained an All-Pro level of play. He'll probably have to settle for another one-year contract, but Gilmore should provide his next team with a bona fide CB1 for at least a few more years.

3 Kendall Fuller

The versatile veteran provides a wealth of experience at all positions in the secondary

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders' only reliable cornerback in 2023, Kendall Fuller wasn't great while playing for the league's worst defense, but his track record speaks for itself.

Fuller was instrumental in the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl run, and his stretch in Kansas City has been sandwiched by two different stints in Washington. Though he allowed a 68.8% completion rate this year, he's just a season removed from a 55.4% completion percentage allowed, and his passer rating allowed when targeted was by far his highest since 2019.

Kendall Fuller 2023 Stats Snap% 100% Tackles 79 Interceptions 2 Pass Deflections 9 Rating When Targeted 120.4 Forced Incompletion Rate 9.4%

Fuller posted tremendous grades in quick and long coverage this year: he had an 87.4 grade when the defense failed to pressure the quarterback, and he scored an 85.2 in coverage when the opposing quarterback threw the ball in less than three seconds from the time of the snap.

He's deft in man coverage and has tons of experience playing in zone schemes, though Fuller's biggest strength is playing deep, off-coverage (similar to how a free safety plays in a Cover-2 scheme).

Fuller also has experience in the past playing slot cornerback and strong safety, which should appeal to teams looking to give him a long-term deal. A late-career transition to those less demanding positions shouldn't be difficult for a guy with Fuller's experience and instincts, which almost guarantees his contract will age better than most.

Joining a team with an up-and-coming CB1 is probably for the best (the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter stand out as a particularly strong fit), as Fuller can mentor the younger defensive back while shadowing an opposing team's WR2.

2 Jaylon Johnson

The lockdown corner has yet to allow a completion rate above 60% in his career

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears' CB1 has been one of the league's most underrated corners since he was drafted, and he finally got the respect he deserves this year with a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors.

There are few corners as technically skilled as Johnson, whose footwork, hand placements, and jam technique put most defensive backs to shame. He's got prototypical size at 6'0" and 195 pounds since he's light enough to move laterally with quicker receivers and tall enough to bang bodies with the vertical receivers down the field.

Jaylon Johnson 2023 Stats Snap% 91% Tackles 36 Interceptions 4 Pass Deflections 10 Rating When Targeted 50.9 Forced Incompletion Rate 16.7%

His forced incompletion rate ranked in the top five of all cornerbacks this season who played at least 300 snaps, and he allowed just 111 yards after the catch on 32 completions this year. In other words, it's almost impossible to complete a pass in his direction, and when it does happen, it never goes for a long gain. Offenses are basically incentivized to completely ignore Johnson's half of the field when he's available.

That availability isn't a guarantee, as Johnson has had injury issues in the past - he's missed 14 total games over his four-year career - which will leave some teams questioning his durability in free agency.

At just 25 years old, though, Johnson will be directly in the middle of his prime when his next contract starts, and unlike most players on this list, he should still have his best years ahead of him. Though he's unlikely to break Jaire Alexander's record of a $21 million annual salary, Johnson should break into the top 10 at the position on his deal this spring.

1 L'Jarius Sneed

The Chiefs' CB1 is headed for a big payday

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

L'Jarius Sneed had a banner year in 2023, shifting outside after spending his first three years in the slot with the Chiefs. He shut down numerous high-profile wide receivers this season, making him one of the biggest Pro Bowl and All-Pro snubs of the season.

As the Chiefs made yet another deep postseason run, Sneed is at the forefront of the defense's dominant year, playing as a tremendously physical corner to complement Chris Jones and company's tenacity in the pass rush.

Sneed posted career highs in a number of categories, including pass deflections and completion rate allowed (just 51.0%), all while seeing the highest average depth of target in his career (9.9 yards).

L'Jarius Sneed 2023 Stats Snap% 99% Tackles 78 Interceptions 2 Pass Deflections 14 Rating When Targeted 56.2 Forced Incompletion Rate 13.3%

Sneed's ability to play jam and off-coverage is special, especially since he's so sticky in coverage beyond the line of scrimmage. He didn't receive an amazing single coverage grade this year (just 47.7), but that's more of a reflection of just how much he was asked to do in the Chiefs' secondary this year than an actual indictment of his performance in 2023.

Sneed has long had issues with penalties, and his hyper-aggressive style of play won't jibe with more conservative defenses that try to grind offenses down. For teams that play a lot of man coverage and encourage their corners to play receivers rather than the ball, though, Sneed is as good of an option as any defensive back in football.

His fit may be more niche than Johnson's, and, as a result, he may receive a smaller contract, But Sneed is the most surefire CB1 set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.