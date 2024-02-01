Highlights Building an NFL team comes down to two things, getting a quarterback and getting guys who can get to the quarterback.

The 2024 NFL free agency class is loaded with talent at defensive end.

The Jaguars' Josh Allen may have made himself more money than anyone in the NFL during the 2023 season.

In the 21st century, NFL team building, in its simplest terms, is a game of two objectives: get a quarterback and get players who can get to the quarterback.

The rise of the air-raid offense has made defensive ends as crucial as ever. In a way, the position is the quarterback on the defensive side of the football. Everything a defense does is centered around getting to the QB, and there is no position that gets to the quarterback more than defensive end.

With the likes of Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons ruling the league today, teams that lack an elite edge run the risk of falling behind.

To avoid this, teams spend big in the offseason to ensure they have enough defensive firepower. For this list, we are including 4-3 defensive ends, as well as some 3-4 outside linebackers that primarily play on the defensive line.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 edge defenders in the 2024 NFL free agency class.

Related 2024 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Cornerbacks With 2024 NFL free agency on the horizon, here's a look at the 10 best cornerbacks who will be available.

10 A.J. Epenesa

The 2020 second-round pick could benefit from a more consistent role

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Epenesa’s role on the Buffalo Bills’ constantly rotating line gradually grew over the course of his rookie contract. He has had 13 sacks and 13 pass deflections in the last two years and has been a willing defender against the run.

It’s hard to project Epenesa’s production with another team because no one in the league uses a defensive line committee like Buffalo does. On one hand, he will get more reps, giving him more opportunities to record sacks and tackles for loss, but a higher usage rate would be more physically demanding and could make him less effective on a per-snap basis.

A.J. Epenesa 2023 Stats Tackles 20 Tackles For Loss 7 Sacks 6.5 Forced Fumbles 0 PFF Grade 80.3

Considering that many of the top options in this year’s defensive end class are likely to get franchise-tagged, someone like Epenesa could rise up free agency boards. The 25-year-old has respectable numbers and will be relatively cheap.

Epenesa finds himself grabbing the tenth spot on this list over more accomplished players because of his contract flexibility. He could work as both a short-term or a long-term signing. Teams looking to bolster their depth at defensive end, such as the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Rams, would be solid fits.

9 Josh Uche

Uche's pass-rushing prowess makes him an intriguing free agent

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Whereas most players on this list enter free agency coming off career years, Josh Uche hits the open market after a disappointing 2023 with the New England Patriots. He saw his production fall off a cliff, going from 12 sacks in 2022 to just three this past season.

In New England, Uche was almost exclusively used as a pass rusher. He made his money getting after the quarterback, which made up for his issues against the run and in coverage.

Josh Uche 2023 Stats Tackles 15 Tackes For Loss 3 Sacks 3 Forced Fumbles 0 PFF Grade 57.1

Uche is a very straightforward player. He can get to the quarterback and is a valuable piece on passing downs. He doesn’t have the every-down utility some teams may want in an end, but he could work well as a specialist.

This defined skillset and role makes Uche an easy player to project. Contending teams that like to rotate their defensive lines, like the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, seem like solid fits for his game.

8 Za'Darius Smith

The grizzly veteran still has something left in the tank

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Za'Darius Smith continues to age gracefully, as the 31-year-old put together another respectable season in 2023 with the Cleveland Browns. While Smith’s on-ball production took a hit, he was still an effective pass rusher, finishing the year with 60 total pressures.

Despite being one of the oldest players on this list, Smith is on an upward trajectory. His play from 2019-2023 is the best stretch of his entire career.

Za'Darius Smith 2023 Stats Tackles 27 Tackles For Loss 8 Sacks 5.5 Forced Fumbles 1 PFF Grade 82.6

To cushion Smith’s athletic decline, teams would be wise to limit his reps. His 580 snaps in 2023 were his fewest since 2017. With that said, not every team can afford that luxury.

Cleveland’s cap situation makes an extension unlikely. Smith could provide a jolt to a team like the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, who are both in dire need of a pass rusher.

7 Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney's career resurgence could earn him one more multi-year deal

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2022 was a low point for Jadeveon Clowney. So much so that many thought his midseason release from the Cleveland Browns marked the beginning of the end for the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick. He signed with the Ravens in August, a decision that may have saved his career.

It’s unclear what caused things to finally click, but they did. After years of underwhelming production and effort, Clowney delivered one of the best seasons of his career and arguably his best work as a pass rusher.

Jadeveon Clowney 2023 Stats Tackles 43 Tackles For Loss 9 Sacks 9.5 Forced Fumbles 2 PFF Grade 85.7

At 31, Clowney is on the older side of defensive ends. He could provide an immediate spark for a contending team. The key here is surrounding him with the necessary infrastructure to allow him to flourish. He’s not a one-man wrecking crew, but with the right complements, he can be a game changer.

The ball is in Clowney’s court. He could sign another one-year deal in hopes of securing a championship, or he could look for the biggest extension possible. Ultimately, Clowney serves the greatest purpose on contenders. Teams like the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and the LA Rams are teams to watch.

6 Jonathan Greenard

The other half of the Texans' pass-rush tandem is slated to hit free agency

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

While rookies C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson stole headlines for the Houston Texans throughout the season, they didn’t do it all alone. Jonathan Greenard was a bit of an unsung hero on the defense, recording a team-high 12.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Greenard is 26 and worked well with Anderson on the defensive line. He’s also coming off what was far and away his best season.

In his first three years with the Texans, Greenard had a total of 44 quarterback pressures. In 2023, he recorded 52. A career year right before hitting free agency has undoubtedly made him some serious money.

Jonathan Greenard 2023 Stats Tackles 52 Tackles For Loss 15 Sacks 12.5 Forced Fumbles 1 PFF Grade 78.2

The exponential growth suggests Greenard is a perfect fit for DeMeco Ryans’ defense, and it would be mutually beneficial for the two sides to reach an agreement. The Texans have a quarterback on a rookie deal, giving them more cap flexibility.

Re-signing Greenard would keep Houston's defensive ends locked up for the foreseeable future. If that isn’t feasible, the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Detroit Lions are teams to watch.

5 Bryce Huff

Huff's breakthrough 2023 campaign has put him on the league's radar

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bryce Huff had somewhat of a breakthrough in 2023. After compiling a total of 7.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the New York Jets, he collected 10 in the final year of his rookie contract. It’s no secret Huff makes his money as a pass rusher. He recorded a pass-rush win rate that was the eighth-highest in the entire league.

Huff has been a liability against the run, but if he continues to wreak havoc against the pass, it won’t stop him from being an impact player. Only one year of production and vulnerability against the run are some obvious caveats with Huff.

Bryce Huff 2023 Stats Tackles 29 Tackles For Loss 10 Sacks 10 Forced Fumbles 0 PFF Grade 79.7

Still, it’s difficult not to be impressed with the growth seen from him. He has gone from an undrafted free agent to one of the core pieces on an elite defense.

If the Jets are forced to choose between Carl Lawson and Huff, it will be no easy decision, but the recent surge from the latter may be enough to win over the front office. Most recently, however, Huff was projected to sign with the New York Giants.

4 Chase Young

Young's talent will cause many to overlook his middling production

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Through four years, Chase Young has yet to have the breakthrough season many have been waiting for. Though talented, he is rather one-dimensional as a pass rusher and has been inconsistent throughout his career.

This remained true with the San Francisco 49ers, as Young only had 2.5 sacks in his nine regular-season games with the NFC champs.

Chase Young 2023 Stats Tackles 25 Tackles For Loss 7 Sacks 7.5 Forced Fumbles 0 PFF Grade 74.4

Even with all of this considered, Young remains an intriguing free agent. He may never end up being the player the league thought he would be early in his career, but that doesn’t mean Young can’t help a team win football games. He’s still only 24 years old and could continue to develop in the right situation.

For now, he’s more of a fallback option. If the market isn’t kind to Young this spring, a one-year, prove-it deal is very much in the realm of possibility. Expect contenders like the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, or Buffalo Bills to be interested.

3 Danielle Hunter

Hunter has resolidified himself as one of the league's premier pass rushers

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Danielle Hunter’s return to form was one of the more wholesome stories of the last couple of years. After a record-breaking start to his career, Hunter was sidelined by injuries for all of 2020 and most of 2021. These health issues cast doubt on Hunter’s future, not just with the Minnesota Vikings but in the league overall.

In 2022, Hunter returned to action and registered 10.5 sacks. He took it up another notch in 2023, finishing with 16.5 sacks and a league-best 23 tackles for loss. Hunter has silenced all the doubters who questioned if he could be the same player after his injuries.

Danielle Hunter 2023 Stats Tackles 83 Tackles For Loss 23 Sacks 16.5 Forced Fumbles 4 PFF Grade 78

Hunter will turn 30 next season and is worse for wear, considering the injuries he’s accumulated over his career. But he still can get to the quarterback position as well as anyone, but teams should aim for a deal in the two- or three-year range. The Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Seattle Seahawks are teams to watch.

2 Brian Burns

Carolina's star edge is likely to cash out this offseason

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Had it not been for the next entry's monstrous season, Burns would find himself atop this list. He’s been a staple of the Carolina Panthers' defense, recording 46 sacks in five years. Burns has exceptional speed and bend for the position. He has a first step that allows him to blow past offensive linemen. The respect Burns gets on his outside rushes sets up other pass-rush moves.

There’s no question that Burns is a good player; it’s just a matter of degree. He’s talented, but is he worth breaking the bank for?

Brian Burns 2023 Stats Tackles 50 Tackles For Loss 16 Sacks 8 Forced Fumbles 1 PFF Grade 74.1

He’s never had fewer than seven sacks in a single season, but he’s also never had more than 12. The Panthers reportedly turned down multiple offers for Burns that included first-round picks. If this is the case, it makes little sense to let him walk.

If all else fails, expect a franchise tag from Carolina. If Burns somehow manages to hit the open market, teams across the league will be calling. Contenders like the Ravens, Lions, and Texans could sign Burns to give them extra juice on the edge, and less competitive teams like the Cardinals and Falcons could sign Burns to build their defenses around him.

1 Josh Allen

Allen's 2023 has left little doubt as to who should be the No. 1 free agent DE

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

There may not have been a single player in the NFL who earned himself more money in 2023 than Josh Allen. For years, film gurus claimed that Allen’s performance was not reflected in his sack numbers. While that might’ve been true, PFF grades and pass-rush win rate will only take a player so far in contract talks.

In 2023, fans didn’t have to squint or search for obscure metrics to understand Allen’s impact. He recorded career highs in tackles, sacks, tackles for loss, quarterback hits, and pressures.

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Tackles 66 Tackles For Loss 17 Sacks 17.5 Forced Fumbles 2 PFF Grade 89.5

The all-around dominance Allen displayed in 2023 dispelled all doubt about his ability to make plays on the ball. He’s always possessed the physical attributes to be one of the league’s premier pass rushers and finally has the numbers to back that claim up.

Expect the Jaguars to back up the Brinks truck this offseason, as their 26-year-old star is simply too valuable to the team’s future to let walk.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. PFF grades courtesy of Pro Football Focus.