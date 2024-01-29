Highlights The 2024 NFL free agency class is full of talented defensive tackles.

With all the glitz and glam of the skill positions in today’s NFL, it’s easy to overlook the trenches. Defensive tackle may not be the flashiest position, but it's as important as ever. They've traditionally contributed more as role players, filling gaps and drawing double teams to allow edge defenders and second-level players to make plays on the ball.

However, the success of Aaron Donald has led to a new era of interior linemen, as there are more and more tackles that pride themselves on their ability to get to the ball carrier. This paradigm shift has changed not only how teams view the position but how they compensate these players as well.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 defensive tackles in the 2024 NFL free agency class.

10 Javon Kinlaw

The talented yet inconsistent Kinlaw is one of the more intriguing free agents in this year's class



Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Javon Kinlaw is one of the most fascinating defensive players in the league. He has incredible athleticism and power for his position but is still unpolished four years into his NFL career, all of which have been spent with the San Francisco 49ers.

The explosiveness is enough to make Kinlaw a productive pass rusher, but against the run, he’s almost unplayable. The South Carolina alum is a prime example of how elite physical traits can actually hinder development.

Javon Kinlaw 2023 Stats Tackles 25 TFL 4 Sacks 3.5 QB Hits 6 PFF Grade 49.6

His ability to win with explosiveness has led him to neglect the technical aspect of his game. Still, Kinlaw is athletic enough to get away with this over-dependence. He has the juice for pass-rushing downs, and if he can just learn to be serviceable against the run, he is a quality tackle.

Kinlaw would work well on a defensive line that has some depth. The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are two teams that come to mind.

9 Calais Campbell

The seasoned veteran isn't done yet

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Calais Campbell’s performance at this point in his career defies all logic. He'll be 38 by the time Week 1 of the 2024 season rolls around, and playing such a physically demanding position in such a grueling and punishing sport should make maintaining high-level performance impossible at this age.

Calais Campbell 2023 Stats Tackles 56 TFL 10 Sacks 6.5 QB Hits 17 PFF Grade 80.0

However, that hasn’t been the case for Campbell. He has 12 sacks over the last two years with the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons and still moves very well, especially for someone his age. One of the ways Atlanta helped cushion Campbell’s athletic decline was using him as a defensive lineman who saw reps on the inside and outside, as opposed to being used as an end.

While it’s certainly worth questioning how much longer the six-time Pro Bowler can fight off Father Time, his experience makes him an intriguing signing for a team that struck out on the high-end defensive tackles.

Going to a contender would seem to make the most sense, given Campbell’s age, but his recent stint in Atlanta suggests he’s willing to take on anything. Everyone from the Arizona Cardinals to the Kansas City Chiefs is in play.

8 Fletcher Cox

The Eagles great may be looking for a change of scenery

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox is another player who may have more of a past in this league than a future. Still, he has enough left in the tank that he could provide value for a contending team. He signed a one-year/$10 million dollar deal with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason, turning down more lucrative offers to stay with the only team for whom he's ever played.

Fletcher Cox 2023 Stats Tackles 33 TFL 3 Sacks 5 QB Hits 17 PFF Grade 75.7

Whether Cox would be willing to leave The City of Brotherly Love is unclear. But with his career winding down, Cox needs to think about what he wants to get out of his final years.

Given the Eagles’ financial situation, he’d likely need to take a pay cut. The New York Jets offered Cox a deal last offseason, and the opportunity to play in Robert Saleh’s defensive scheme could be enticing if Cox is willing to test the market.

7 Sheldon Rankins

Rankins' unique skill set makes him a quality free agent

Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sheldon Rankins has slowly morphed into a pass-rushing specialist. Playing this past season on a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, he’s coming off possibly the worst run-defending season of his career and has some ugly missed tackles on his tape. But when it comes to getting after the quarterback, he still excels.

Sheldon Rankins 2023 Stats Tackles 37 TFL 9 Sacks 6 QB Hits 10 PFF Grade 64.2

On Houston’s stout line, Rankins got away with a one-dimensional game. Elsewhere, he may not be afforded that luxury. It is worth noting that Rankins was a formidable run defender early in his career.

He’s surprisingly nimble for a 305-pounder and has a wide range of moves in his arsenal. Rankins is more of a finesse player; he can outmaneuver guards and centers but also get overpowered by them.

Of Houston’s pending free agents, Rankins is one of the most likely to leave town, as he was good for them but not indispensable to their operation.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old could be a nice backup plan for teams that miss out on the Chris Jones sweepstakes. Teams like the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Tennessee Titans could be interested.

6 Leonard Williams

Williams looks to ink another big contract in NFL free agency

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t too long ago that Leonard Williams signed a historic deal for a defensive lineman in the 2021 offseason, inking a three-year/$63 million deal with the New York Giants.

Three years later, after being traded midseason to the Seattle Seahawks, he’s looking to cash in yet again.

Williams will forever be chasing his 2020 season, when he recorded 11.5 sacks, but even when he isn’t producing at that level, he’s still a valuable part of the line. He has surprising range for a player his size and manages to make a lot of plays on the ball.

Leonard Williams 2023 Stats Tackles 41 TFL 9 Sacks 4 QB Hits 11 PFF Grade 76.2

As a recently converted tackle, Williams lacks some of the feel for the position desired in an interior lineman, but he makes up for it with his athleticism. He’s still only 29, and the move to defensive tackle is likely a career-extender.

A return to Seattle is unlikely, but teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacksonville Jaguars will be interested.

5 Grover Stewart

The second half of the Colts' interior defensive line looks to cash out this offseason



Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The tandem of Grover Stewart and Deforest Buckner has been nightmare fuel for opposing offenses. While Buckner is the flashy one with the sack and pressure numbers, Stewart is the one shooting gaps against the run.

Both Stewart and Buckner have been incredibly valuable to the Indianapolis Colts' defense, leading to a difficult contract situation. Buckner has been compensated handsomely for his performance, but a player like Stewart is more challenging to assess.

Grover Stewart 2023 Stats Tackles 41 TFL 5 Sacks 0.5 QB Hits 8 PFF Grade 76.2

Players who do the dirty work aren’t usually the ones to cash in during free agency. The Colts will seemingly try to keep him, but the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Chargers are teams to watch.

4 D.J. Reader

Reader's simple but effective game makes him a coveted tackle

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

D.J. Reader is more of an old-school tackle in the sense that he creates more opportunities for others on the defensive line than for himself.

This is why going off raw sack and tackle numbers doesn't come close to capturing Reader’s value. Without him, the Bengals' defense wouldn't hold up nearly as well as it has in recent postseason runs.

D.J. Reader 2023 Stats Tackles 34 TFL 2 Sacks 1 QB Hits 7 PFF Grade 82.2

Reader is more of a role player than a playmaker on the defensive line, but he knows it. And his willingness to embrace such a role has made him incredibly valuable to the Bengals' front. Cincinnati won’t let go of Reader without a fight, and teams that are interested, like the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, will have to pay a hefty price.

3 Christian Wilkins

Wilkins' price tag may force him to find a new home



Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After playing through his fifth-year option without a long-term deal, Christian Wilkins is set to hit NFL free agency for the first time. He’s been a driving force on the Miami Dolphins’ defense since entering the league and has developed a reputation as one of the NFL’s premier run defenders.

If Wilkins wasn’t viewed as a priority free agent before the 2023 season, he certainly is now. He registered career highs in both sacks and pressures, showing he can get it done on both pass and run plays.

Christian Wilkins 2023 Stats Tackles 65 TFL 10 Sacks 9 QB Hits 23 PFF Grade 74.9

It’s hard to quantify the impact Wilkins had on the Dolphins. He was a leader on the defensive side and played with a level of energy that was almost infectious. If it weren’t for the Dolphins' gnarly cap situation, they would be inking a deal with Wilkins right now.

Unfortunately, cap constraints make for a more convoluted discussion. Letting Wilkins walk may be a necessary evil of the team’s roster construction.

2 Justin Madubuike

Madubuike will enter free agency coming off a career year

The Baltimore Ravens' plethora of talent on the defensive side of the football can cause someone like Justin Madubuike to go overlooked. But make no mistake; he’s become an integral part of the high-performing unit.

Madubuike isn’t satisfied with just filling his gap; he has an unquenchable thirst for making plays and pursues ball carriers with a level of intensity that is almost scary.

Justin Madubuike 2023 Stats Tackles 56 TFL 12 Sacks 13 QB Hits 33 PFF Grade 75.1

In addition to the high-motor and effort plays, Madubuike has improved as a technician since entering the league in 2020.

With an elite group of players around him, isolating Madubuike’s performance is rather difficult. It’s hard to argue he benefited from playing alongside so many incredible players. Still, it takes a lot more than just a favorable situation to record 13 sacks as a defensive tackle.

The Los Angeles Chargers stick out as a good fit for Madubuike's game, as Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack would allow Madubuike to take on a similar role as the one he currently has with the Ravens. The Texans and Raiders could provide similar upside as well.

1 Chris Jones

The star of the Chiefs' defense is set for a massive payday

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Players of Chris Jones’ caliber seldom reach free agency. If it weren’t for Aaron Donald, Jones would likely be lauded as the greatest defensive tackle of this generation, as he's one of the few interior defenders who can get to the quarterback with consistency.

In addition to his pass-rush prowess, Jones is a respectable run defender, though his effort early in games has been questionable at times.

Chris Jones 2023 Stats Tackles 30 TFL 13 Sacks 10.5 QB Hits 29 PFF Grade 84.1

Jones isn’t a traditional defensive tackle, but that’s far more a perk than a drawback. He's lined up all over the defensive line with the Kansas City Chiefs, creating mismatches for opposing offenses. Jones is 29 and in the prime of his prime and is easily one of the most valuable defensive players in all of football.

The market for Jones’ services will be truly massive, so much so that it would be far easier to list the teams that won’t be interested than the ones that will.

Knowing how important defensive tackle is to Matt Eberflus' defense, the Chicago Bears could make use of their excess cap space to sign Jones. Additionally, the Seahawks, Raiders, and Texans would be solid fits.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. Contract info courtesy of Spotrac. Ratings courtesy of Pro Football Focus.