Highlights There are many talented offensive linemen set to hit free agency this offseason, though most of the premier blockers are in their 30s.

The market won't see many huge contracts handed out, though teams can still find short-term upgrades in free agency.

Tyron Smith, Kevin Zeitler and others have long been some of the NFL's best offensive linemen, but come with questions ahead of their free agency tours.

It isn't the most glamorous position on the NFL field, but the offensive line is as vital as any position group on a top-level roster.

Good blockers make the entire offensive operation easier: the running game has more lanes, and therefore, variety in its concepts. Quarterbacks have more time to read defenses and let routes develop, while play callers can feel emboldened, knowing that their systems won't fall apart due to untimely pressures and sacks.

This offseason, there are a number of talented offensive linemen hitting the market, though most of the best blockers are in their 30s. As such, there won't be many bidding wars nor market-setting contracts for the position group, but a number of contending teams will be able to find valuable short-term upgrades.

Below is GIVEMESPORT's rankings for the ten best offensive linemen set to hit free agency this offseason.

GIVEMESPORT's Top 10 Offensive Line Free Agents Rank Player Position 1 Tyron Smith Tackle 2 Mike Onwenu Tackle 3 Trent Brown Tackle 4 Kevin Zeitler Guard 5 Jonah Williams Tackle 6 Connor Williams Center 7 Dalton Risner Guard 8 Aaron Brewer Center 9 Mekhi Becton Tackle 10 Jermaine Eluemunor Tackle

1 Tyron Smith, Tackle

One of the game's best blindside blockers, Smith just finished an eight-year deal in Dallas

Tyron Smith just wrapped up his long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys in epic fashion, earning his fifth career All-Pro nod in 2023 for his tremendous campaign as the team's stalwart at left tackle.

Tyron Smith 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 847 3 1 82.0 85.6

The biggest questions on Smith's profile are his health (he's started just 30 of a possible 66 games in the past four seasons) and his age (he's currently 33 years old). When healthy, though, he remains one of the league's premier blindside blockers, and he's been a stone wall in pass protection and run blocking for years.

Smith has long had the pleasure of playing alongside a bevy of equally talented offensive linemen - guard Zack Martin, center Travis Frederick, and tackle La'el Collins chief among them - and a departure from Dallas would likely mean he wouldn't be surrounded by the same All-Pro case he's used to having.

As such, it's difficult to imagine Smith playing anywhere else after 13 dominant seasons in the Lone Star state, especially given the Cowboys' proximity to the league's elite. It's possible another team with an open Super Bowl window can convince him to sign a ridiculously high average annual value (AAV), short-term contract in free agency, but expect Smith to be blocking for Dak Prescott come Week 1 in 2024, who could be nearing a massive contract.

2 Mike Onwenu, Tackle

The massive run-blocker can play both tackle and guard spots

Onwenu is a massive (6'3", 350 pounds) blocker who has played every position on the offensive line in his career besides center. He played the latter half of the 2023 campaign at right tackle, opposite Trent Brown, and settled in nicely as one of the Patriots' bookends on the offensive line.

Mike Onwenu 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 850 4 3 76.3 64.8

The best way to describe Onwenu is as a "people mover." He bullies smaller edge defenders in pass protection, and has shown an ability to slow down interior rushers and open lanes in the rushing game.

At just 26 years old, his best years may still be ahead of him, making him one of the few candidates for a lucrative offensive linemen contract this offseason. He's not particularly quick off the line, and like Brown, has performed best in a gap-scheme, but Onwenu's versatility and size practically guarantee that he will be a long-term starter for any team that can afford him.

It's worth noting that teams will have differing opinions on Onwenu's long-term position, and that will dramatically affect the types of offers he receives in free agency. The largest contract for a guard in the NFL is currently Chris Lindstrom's five-year, $102.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons (of which $48.2 million is guaranteed). The biggest deal a tackle has is Trent Williams' six-year, $138 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers (of which $55.1 million is guaranteed).

In other words, 14 offensive tackles are currently playing on a contract worth at least $70 million total. Only three guards have reached that same benchmark.

3 Trent Brown, Tackle

Brown has proven healthy and effective since returning to New England

There will be caution as Brown approaches free agency, given that he's only ever had sustained success in New England. He signed a lucrative deal with the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2019, earning a Pro Bowl nod in his first season before being dealt back to the New England Patriots in the second year of his contract.

In 2023, Brown was yet again a force to be reckoned with, posting well-above-average run-blocking and pass-blocking grades as the Patriots' left tackle.

Trent Brown 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 579 2 3 76.1 80.7

Brown can comfortably play on both sides of the offensive line, though he's only a fit for teams that run a gap-scheme in the running game. He's had weight issues in the past, and his size and age (2024 will be his age-31 season) preclude him from pulling or sealing the edge for a wide-zone rushing attack.

Any team that signs Brown will be getting a starting-caliber lineman at either tackle spot, but expecting him to perform as well as he has in New England may be a fool's errand.

4 Kevin Zeitler, Guard

The veteran guard is one of the best interior pass-blockers in the NFL

The Baltimore Ravens signed Kevin Zeitler after the New York Giants cut him as a cap casualty in 2021, and he's responded by playing more than 1,000 snaps in every season he's spent with the team.

2023 was another banner year for the veteran guard, as he continued his assault on interior pass rushers even in his age-33 season. Though he didn't thrive in the rushing game, part of that is due to the revolving door of running backs the Ravens had to employ in what was another injury-plagued season for their backfield.

Kevin Zeitler 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 1101 4 2 84.4 59.7

Zeitler is as good as any interior offensive lineman at staggering rushers, meaning he routinely wins at the point of attack directly after the snap. He doesn't work into the second level of the defense as well as other, more agile guards do, but it's hard to complain too much when he basically presents himself as a brick wall in pass protection.

Given that the Ravens are practically knocking on the door of a Super Bowl appearance, it seems foolish to suggest the veteran guard might leave in free agency, especially when considering the rather large investment the team just made in franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson last offseason. Still, there are few short-term options as prolific as Zeitler is, and some team may back up the Brink's Truck to lure him out of Baltimore.

5 Jonah Williams, Tackle

Williams has experience playing both left and right tackle

Williams requested a trade after the Cincinnati Bengals signed Orlando Brown to be their franchise left tackle, though he stuck around in 2023 and performed adequately on the right side of the offensive line (where he hadn't played since college).

Jonah Williams 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 1087 5 8 60.5 55.3

The former first-round pick has never been a great run-blocker, though he did show good feel at right tackle for the zone-blocking scheme the Bengals like to run. He's always been an above-average pass protector, and Williams has shown plenty of improvement at working into the second level of the defense over the last few seasons.

With a healthy year under his belt, Williams should be able to command a sizable medium-term contract from a team in need of a plug-and-play tackle. His ability to play on either the left or right side of the line only enhances his profile ahead of his first foray into free agency.

6 Connor Williams, Center

The Dolphins' center is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December

Connor Williams was a fine guard at the NFL level after first being drafted, but his career has taken off since his decision to join the Miami Dolphins coincided with his move to center.

Williams had a tremendous 2023 season, earning an 86.5 overall grade from PFF, which ranked second among all centers (out of 36 qualified players).

Connor Williams 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 497 7 1 70.7 90.5

The issue, of course - and the reason why Williams doesn't rank higher on this list - is that the 26-year-old tore his ACL in Week 14, which means he'll all but certainly miss the start of the 2024 season. That's an injury that'll scare off a few teams (especially given how reliant Williams is on his freakish athleticism), since it means he won't be able to participate in training camp and form some important continuity with his teammates along the offensive line.

That may push Williams back to Miami, though regardless of where he goes, he'll likely be forced to sign a one-year pillow contract as he attempts to rehab both his value and his injury. As one of the best zone-blocking interior linemen in football, the team that is brave enough to bet on Williams' recovery will get a huge upgrade for their rushing attack.

7 Dalton Risner, Guard

The left guard played well after a late arrival in Minnesota last season

Dalton Risner was met with a cold shoulder in free agency last season, but after a successful campaign with the Minnesota Vikings in 2023, he should have no issue finding a long-term home this time around.

Dalton Risner 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 745 3 0 71.1 54.1

Risner has been an above-average pass protector in every single season he's played in the NFL, and he's stout enough at the point of contact to handle the league's improving wave of interior pass rushers. Risner is strong and has good, quick hands after the snap, though his tendency to over-commit to his assignment can get running backs in hot water as rushing lanes close quickly around him.

2024 will be his age-29 season, meaning he should still have at least a few years left as a starting caliber guard. Risner has played in a variety of schemes in his time with the Vikings and Denver Broncos, and his chops in pass protection could make him a dandy of a fit alongside a road-paver at tackle.

8 Aaron Brewer, Center

Brewer is an excellent run-blocker with experience playing guard

Aaron Brewer has come a long way from being an undrafted free agent in 2020, having started last season at right guard for the Tennessee Titans before shifting to center for the 2023 campaign.

It was a productive year for the 26-year-old, and he showed a tremendous aptitude for the running game that should heighten his appeal to a number of potential suitors this offseason.

Aaron Brewer 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 1050 5 6 47.5 78.7

Brewer's move to center was the right one for his career, as he has a lightning quick first step and bounciness out of his stance that allows him to reach the second level of the defense with ease. His struggles in pass protection are the result of limited strength and size, as bigger nose tackles have a tendency to run over him with bull rushes and raw power.

In a zone-blocking scheme with guards who are solid pass blockers, Brewer could be a long-term solution as a team's starting center. It's possible Tennessee brings him back as they begin their rebuild, though Brewer will find more appealing situations on the free agent market should he choose to explore it.

9 Mekhi Becton, Tackle

The former Jets' first-round pick has struggled with injuries in recent years

The good news for Mekhi Becton is that he played more snaps in 2023 than he did over his first three seasons combined. The bad news is he wasn't particularly effective in those roughly 1,000 snaps, tying for first in sacks allowed and ranking second in penalties accrued.

Mekhi Becton 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 985 18 12 60.7 51.8

Per PFF, Becton posted an overall grade of 53.2, which isn't a promising sign for the former first-round draft pick. His time with the New York Jets is almost certainly finished, though he was at least an adequate pass blocker for the carousel of quarterbacks the Jets trotted out on the field in 2023.

Becton is at his best when playing straight up, man-to-man with an edge rusher. He has unbelievable size (he's listed at 6'7", 363 pounds) and somehow has the lateral quickness to handle swim moves and speed rushes.

There's plenty of development still to be done considering he's one of the worst pulling blockers in the run game in the NFL, but if he's healthy, he could make for a wildly enticing project for a team that doesn't need an immediate Pro Bowler at offensive tackle.

10 Jermaine Eluemunor, Tackle

Despite inconsistencies, Eluemunor has proven to be an above-average tackle

Jermaine Eluemunor has the ability to play on both sides of the offensive line, but settled in nicely as the Las Vegas Raiders' right tackle in 2023. His numbers aren't exactly what you would call off the charts, but the veteran lineman has developed his game nicely and eliminated mental errors throughout his NFL tenure.

Jermaine Eluemunor 2023 Performance Snaps Played Penalties Sacks Allowed Pass-Block Grade Run-Block Grade 905 5 6 72.0 71.5

Eluemunor was on a one-year, $3 million contract in 2023, but could see himself earning a higher-paying, long-term contract thanks to his recent performance. Over the last two seasons, the 29-year-old has posted pressure rates allowed below 5%. His versatility and experience on an NFL offensive line makes Eluemunor a viable free agency target for any team that needs help in the blocking department, but his mental errors have been a concern in the past.

He was responsible for 5 penalties last season, which cut his 2022 number (10) in half. That being said, Eluemunor has played at least 14 games in each of his last three seasons and would be a valuable, versatile addition on any offensive line.

