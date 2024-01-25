Highlights Several quarterbacks, such as Gardner Minshew, Jake Browning, and Joe Flacco, got a chance to showcase what they can do thanks to injuries.

Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield are the headliners of the 2024 NFL free-agent quarterback class and should have plenty of offers if they hit the open market.

31-year-old Jacoby Brissett could be the best value option, with proven experience.

The NFL offseason is a time for hope. Every organization is able to cut its ties from the past year of play and look into the next season with a fresh set of goals and ambitions. Whether they plan to rebuild, retool, or just add to their current roster, the first step along the way in doing so will be free agency.

There is no position in the game of football, perhaps even in all of sports, more important than the quarterback. Countless times, there has been constant debate about a team being a 'QB away' and, in turn, we eventually see that organization go all in via the NFL draft, trade, or free agency in order to acquire a new signal-caller they hope will lead them to the next level.

With that in mind, as teams gear up for what's bound to be a wild offseason, here are the top 10 quarterbacks set to hit NFL free agency.

10 Ryan Tannehill

Injuries have taken their toll, but there could still be some gas in the tank

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

At 35 years old, Ryan Tannehill still intends to keep playing, but there is a level of uncertainty on the team side that could prevent him from finding the right opportunity. It wasn't long ago that Tannehill was one of the league's most effective quarterbacks, producing at a high level, working off of play-action fakes to Derrick Henry, and helping play a key role in the Tennessee Titans' success.

Now, however, Tannehill has missed 12 games over the past two seasons and battled injuries throughout that have taken a noticeable toll on his overall performance.

Ryan Tannehill 2023 Stats Games 10 Starts 8 Record 3-5 Cmp% 64.8 Pass Yards 1,616 Pass TD 4 Interceptions 7 Rating 78.5 Rush Yards 74 Rush TD 1

Should he fully recover and at 100% health, there should be a market. But teams trusting him to remain healthy all year is unlikely, so his future endeavors will likely result in backup roles.

Assuming Tannehill will be angling for a starting job, that could result in him attempting to sign with a team for which he could eventually overtake the QB1 role. Thus, signing with teams such as the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, or the Pittsburgh Steelers could all be on the table.

9 Mason Rudolph

Seeming to be nearing the end, Rudolph extended his shelf life in the NFL

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

There was a genuine possibility this past season was the last for Mason Rudolph on an active NFL roster. But when both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky were unable to go due to injuries, the 28-year-old started three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning the last three games of the year and helping the team reach the postseason.

Rudolph and the Steelers eventually got ousted by the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, but the turnaround in momentum in the Steel City was impressive, and Rudolph deserves plenty of praise for his role in the matter.

Mason Rudolph 2023 Stats Games 4 Starts 3 Record 3-0 Cmp% 74.3 Pass Yards 719 Pass TD 3 Interceptions 0 Rating 118.0 Rush Yards 8 Rush TD 0

Pickett will remain the team's starter heading into next season, but expect Pittsburgh to show interest in bringing Rudolph back. However, don't be surprised if teams like the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals don't also check in for a chance to swipe him away.

8 Drew Lock

Lock showed promise this year in his two starts

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to the 2022 season, Geno Smith and Drew Lock were in a heated quarterback battle largely dismissed by the NFL world as a subpar situation for a team preparing to tank. Instead, Smith won the job and performed notably well en route to the Seattle Seahawks going 9-8 and making the postseason.

Everyone has given their flowers to Geno, but most people still dismissed Lock as a viable starter. However, the 27-year-old started in place of Smith in two games near the end of this season and showcased plenty of solid traits that could help him generate interest as he heads for the open market.

Drew Lock 2023 Stats Games 4 Starts 2 Record 1-1 Cmp% 63.2 Pass Yards 543 Pass TD 3 Interceptions 3 Rating 81.2 Rush Yards 14 Rush TD 0

He may not be a coveted starting passer, but the opportunity to land a role that allows him to compete for a starting job is certainly possible. Expect teams such as the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, and potentially even the Minnesota Vikings to have interest in Lock's services this offseason.

7 Carson Wentz

Can the McVay rehabilitation center produce another starter?

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, when all hope seemed lost on Baker Mayfield, he was signed by the Los Angeles Rams and performed admirably en route to finding a deal to compete for the starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Well, Carson Wentz was able to showcase some promising play in Week 18 when starting against the San Francisco 49ers, completing 17 of 24 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, adding 56 yards and a score on the ground. While mostly playing against backups, the performance was still solid and showed that Wentz still has plenty left in the tank.

Carson Wentz 2023 Stats Games 2 Starts 1 Record 1-0 Cmp% 70.8 Pass Yards 163 Pass TD 2 Interceptions 1 Rating 99.8 Rush Yards 56 Rush TD 1

With so many teams operating this offseason on limited salary-cap space and roster flexibility, Wentz could capitalize by accepting a prove-it deal to compete for the starting spot and having his future fate in his own hands.

For teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos, Wentz could be the perfect low-cost bridge quarterback each organization is searching for this season.

6 Jake Browning

When Burrow went down, Browning stepped in admirably

Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Joe Burrow started wincing in pain while grabbing his wrist back in mid-November, it appeared the Cincinnati Bengals' season was doomed.

However, backup quarterback Jake Browning stepped in and performed admirably, keeping the franchise in the heat of the playoff race all the way until the end of the regular season.

In Browning's seven starts, he threw for 11 touchdowns and 1,868 yards while helping the team go 4-3 during Burrow's absence. While the former Washington Huskie doesn't have the biggest arm, he was very effective at getting the ball to the team's premier pass catchers and staying in-script as a thrower.

Against the Steelers in Week 16, however, he struggled with handling pressure and threw three interceptions as a result. If he hopes to land a full-time stint, that will need to be cleaned up.

Jake Browning 2023 Stats Games 8 Starts 7 Record 4-3 Cmp% 70.4 Pass Yards 1,936 Pass TD 12 Interceptions 7 Rating 98.4 Rush Yards 127 Rush TD 3

With his success, Browning could receive interest as a starter for teams potentially entering a rebuilding year. If the Minnesota Vikings let Kirk Cousins walk, they could be a team in contact. Additionally, keep an eye on the New England Patriots if they want to bring in a veteran from the open market.

The issue with Browning, though, is that he's an exclusive rights free agent, meaning the Bengals can offer him a one-year, league-minimum contract, which he'd be forced to accept. However, if Cincinnati opts not to offer him an ERFA tender, Browning would then become an unrestricted free agent, allowing him to negotiate with other teams.

5 Gardner Minshew

Stepping in for the Colts, Minshew keeps proving he'll stick around

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK



It wasn't the prettiest ending, but Gardner Minshew was able to step in for the injured Anthony Richardson and keep the Indianapolis Colts competitive all the way to their final offensive snap of the year.

Long gone are the days of 'Minshew Mania' where the masses are clamoring for the 27-year-old to be viewed as the face of a franchise, but there is a reason that he has consistently gotten the job done when thrust into action. And there is plenty of value in that.

Gardner Minshew 2023 Stats Games 17 Starts 13 Record 7-6 Cmp% 62.2 Pass Yards 3,305 Pass TD 15 Interceptions 9 Rating 84.6 Rush Yards 100 Rush TD 3

This season, Minshew played notable snaps in 15 games and threw for 3,305 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. While the market may not be as hot on him as a team's starting option, there should still be plenty of options available to him as a team's backup quarterback moving forward.

Indianapolis could very likely make him an offer to remain with the team, but should he hit the open market, then teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Rams all make sense as organizations that could benefit from having him around as a dependable backup.

4 Joe Flacco

If the 39-year-old is willing to give it another go, there will be suitors

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It was a magical run in Cleveland for Joe Flacco, who could easily take this ride and continue it off into the sunset, but the 39-year-old wants to come back for another season should there be teams interested.

In just five starts, Flacco lit the league on fire with his gunslinger approach that allowed him to throw for 13 touchdowns. The play can be reckless at times, as he threw eight interceptions over that same period, plus two critical pick-sixes in the Browns' 45-14 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.

Joe Flacco 2023 Stats Games 5 Starts 5 Record 4-1 Cmp% 60.3 Pass Yards 1,616 Pass TD 13 Interceptions 8 Rating 90.2 Rush Yards 2 Rush TD 0

Still, few quarterbacks can sign to an organization that sparks as much confidence and postseason experience. Teams looking for a high-end backup are likely to reach out to Flacco, so expect teams such as the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams to show interest with the hope that he could fill in as a dependable safety valve in case their current starters get injured.

Ultimately, though, it'd make sense if he remained with the Cleveland Browns for another run.

3 Jacoby Brissett

Proven capable, Brissett could be the best budget QB option on the open market

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After signing with the Washington Commanders last offseason, Jacoby Brissett was passed over for the starting job by Sam Howell, who looked promising to begin the season before hitting rough patches through the team's final weeks. In fact, Brissett was set to be the Commanders' starter to wrap up the season but could not go due to injury.

Wherever Brissett has gone in his career, he's proven capable of taking starting duties and performing admirably enough to put his team in position to win. In an offseason filled with teams looking to find a quarterback, he's one of the most dependable options that could be had for value.

Jacoby Brissett 2023 Stats Games 3 Starts 0 Record 0-0 Cmp% 78.3 Pass Yards 224 Pass TD 3 Interceptions 0 Rating 146.8 Rush Yards 19 Rush TD 0

While Brissett will likely be pursued as a bridge quarterback to help mentor a team's new early draft pick, organizations like the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, or Las Vegas Raiders could pursue. If they trade/lose their current starter, teams like the Chicago Bears or Minnesota Vikings could also be interested in acquiring his services.

2 Baker Mayfield

Fresh off a trip to the Divisional Round, Mayfield is set for a big payday

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Things were getting uncertain surrounding Baker Mayfield after a rough final season in Cleveland and a failed stint with the Carolina Panthers. However, the passer has regained his confidence as the starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and should be viewed as one of the best available quarterbacks this offseason.

With stars like Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield Jr. set to hit free agency, the Buccaneers will have tough decisions to make. However, letting a 28-year-old quarterback walk after he just helped take your team to the Divisional Round of the postseason would be extremely puzzling, given the chance to land your franchise centerpiece on a team-friendly deal.

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Games 17 Starts 17 Record 9-8 Cmp% 64.3 Pass Yards 4,044 Pass TD 28 Interceptions 10 Rating 94.6 Rush Yards 163 Rush TD 1

Compared to similar situations in the past, Mayfield is set to make somewhere in the $30-45 million per year range on the open market. If he does become available, then teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos all make sense as potential suitors. However, expect Tampa Bay to find a way to keep Mayfield in town for at least another season.

1 Kirk Cousins

Cousins was playing his best ball before getting injured

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

In a season of lackluster quarterback play, it was devastating to see Kirk Cousins go down with an Achilles tear that ended his season early. The 35-year-old was in his second season with Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell and absolutely in rhythm, looking like a potential NFL MVP candidate and helping right the ship of the Vikings' early season struggles.

That all came to a close, but the appeal remains. Cousins now enters the offseason as the most anticipated quarterback to hit the open market in recent memory. If the Vikings choose to fully embrace their rebuild and let their quarterback walk, there should be countless suitors.

Kirk Cousins 2023 Stats Games 8 Starts 8 Record 4-4 Cmp% 69.5 Pass Yards 2,331 Pass TD 18 Interceptions 5 Rating 103.8 Rush Yards 25 Rush TD 0

The Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders have all been discussed as teams with the supporting cast and overall roster talent to make a playoff run with the right player under center.

The Vikings will likely be a heavy contender to keep Cousins with another extension that allows the quarterback to play out the rest of his career dawning purple and gold.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.