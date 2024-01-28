Highlights Running backs are becoming a bit of an afterthought, leading to shorter shelf lives and more players hitting NFL free agency.

Several high-profile rushers will be on the market during 2024 NFL free agency.

After rushing for more than 9,500 yards in just eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry will likely have a new home in 2024.

The NFL has undergone a transformation in the 21st century. Improved talent and a greater understanding of analytics and position value have wholly changed how fans see the game today. No position has suffered more as a result than running back, which has essentially now become an afterthought in the overall landscape.

No one is arguing the run game doesn’t matter in modern football, but teams across the league have become more reluctant to spend serious assets on the position. Running backs being unable to ink long-term deals has become a recurring theme, forcing many to hit free agency.

Given the position’s shorter shelf life relative to others, hitting free agency has become increasingly important to running backs looking to maximize their earnings. Most only hit free agency once as a sought-after commodity, and these players are looking to make the most of their opportunity.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 running backs set to hit the market in 2024 NFL free agency.

10 A.J. Dillon

Green Bay's bruising back is now a free agent

Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

A.J. Dillon’s career with the Green Bay Packers never quite materialized the way many had hoped. He had some success as the team’s short-yardage back, but Aaron Jones was too good to justify giving Dillon a more significant role. Even in Jones' absence in 2023, Dillon failed to impress, finishing with a career-low 3.4 yards per carry.

At 6 feet tall and 247 pounds, Dillon’s massive frame makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses. However, his lack of twitch makes it difficult to utilize him like a traditional back. One team that sticks out for Dillon is the Buffalo Bills.

A.J. Dillon 2023 Stats Games 15 Starts 6 Rush Attempts 178 Rush Yards 613 Rush TD 2 Receptions 22 Receiving Yards 223 Receiving TD 0

James Cook has been very good for them, but his smaller stature makes giving a heavy workload dicey. A back like Dillon could ease the pressure on Cook and give the team more options in heavy sets.

Other possible teams include the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, who also have smaller backs and could use a goal-line option.

9 J.K. Dobbins

The injury-prone Dobbins still has potential

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

J.K. Dobbins’ career has been somewhat of a tragedy. He just hasn’t been able to stay on the field and is coming off a ruptured Achilles.

At this point of the list, it’s about looking for upside, and Dobbins has the opportunity to be a diamond in the rough. He averaged a whopping six yards per carry as a rookie and looked to be Baltimore’s go-to running back.

J.K. Dobbins 2023 Stats Games 1 Starts 1 Rush Attempts 8 Rush Yards 22 Rush TD 1 Receptions 2 Receiving Yards 15 Receiving TD 0

Sadly, injuries derailed these aspirations. Dobbins is far from a sure thing. He’s been hit with a barrage of severe injuries to the point where not only is his health in question, but also his abilities when healthy. However, at 25, Dobbins is a low-risk, high-reward play. If he can even come close to playing at the level he did in 2020, he could be a major steal.

Dobbins’ preferred landing spot would be a team that already has a lead back. The San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns, and Kansas City Chiefs are a few options that come to mind.

8 Zack Moss

Moss boosted his market value in 2023

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zack Moss is one of the few risers on this list. He made the most of his opportunities with the Indianapolis Colts in the absence of Jonathon Taylor, seeing career highs in yards, touches, and touchdowns in 2023.

He’s still only 26 years old and has considerably less tread on the tire than most others on this list. Moss is the quintessential secondary back. He runs hard and can fill in as a starter if needed.

Zack Moss 2023 Stats Games 14 Starts 8 Rush Attempts 183 Rush Yards 794 Rush TD 5 Receptions 27 Receiving Yards 192 Receiving TD 2

What stops him from being a three-down back is his subpar pass-catching. Moss isn't a good enough pure runner to offset the liability he was on some passing downs for Indianapolis. This will likely keep him in a backup role in his next destination.

Teams in search of a depth piece, such as the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals, should jump at the opportunity to sign Moss, while teams that may lose their top back in free agency, like the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders, should be interested as well.

7 Devin Singletary

Singletary has made the most of a larger role

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary put together a nice season in Houston, leading the team in rushing. It’s unclear if the Texans view Singletary as a stopgap or a part of the organization’s future. In the latter case, Singletary has stated his desire to stay in Houston. Otherwise, he would be a nice addition for any team unsure of their current running back situation.

Through five seasons, Singletary has been a stable force in the backfield. He's recorded at least 775 rushing yards in four of his five years yet never surpassed 900. Such a solid and consistent back is a good bridge signing for a team with uncertainty surrounding their running back position.

Devin Singletary 2023 Stats Games 17 Starts 10 Rush Attempts 216 Rush Yards 898 Rush TD 4 Receptions 30 Receiving Yards 193 Receiving TD 0

Singletary adds depth but will be inexpensive enough that he won’t deter his team from drafting a running back if the opportunity presents itself. Singletary’s smaller frame gives him a lower center of gravity, allowing him to make cuts and work through tight spaces. With both of their top backs hitting free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are some of the top teams to watch.

6 Austin Ekeler

Ekeler enters free agency coming off arguably the worst season of his career

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This may feel like a rather low entry for Austin Ekeler, but the truth is name value can only get a player so far. He took a massive step back in 2023 and was a straight-up ineffective rusher. Not all of this is his fault, but this is a player who has never run for more than 915 yards in a season.

While Ekeler has good hands for the position, his production as a pass catcher has always been due to volume. The Chargers' West Coast offense permitted for more of a horizontal passing style, but elsewhere, Ekeler wouldn’t have the same value.

Austin Ekeler 2023 Stats Games 14 Starts 14 Rush Attempts 179 Rush Yards 628 Rush TD 5 Receptions 51 Receiving Yards 436 Receiving TD 1

Another issue he is facing is waning athleticism. Though never a true burner, Ekeler's lack of speed showed up on tape throughout the 2023 season.

At this stage of his career, it’s unclear what Ekeler has left in the tank. It would be most sensible to sign him as a third-down back who will be used in the run game as needed.

As of now, Ekeler is a bit of a wild card. Teams like the New England Patriots, Ravens, and Chiefs could work, but it’s hard to say. It'll be interesting to see if new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh fights to keep him.

5 D’Andre Swift

Swift earned himself some money with his Pro Bowl 2023 campaign

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

D'Andre Swift got off to a blazing hot start with the Eagles, leading many to wonder if the Lions made a mistake in letting him go.

Much like the Eagles as a whole, he couldn’t keep it up for the entire season, but Swift showed enough to entice RB-needy teams this offseason.

The question that will determine Swift’s market is how much of his 2023 performance should be attributed to the situation. Philadelphia’s offensive line was one of the best in the league and masked some of Swift’s flaws as a player. As a finesse back, Swift thrives in open space and can make defenders whiff in one-on-one situations.

D'Andre Swift 2023 Stats Games 16 Starts 15 Rush Attempts 229 Rush Yards 1,049 Rush TD 5 Receptions 39 Receiving Yards 214 Receiving TD 1

The Eagles did a good job of utilizing Swift, but given how Miles Sanders performed in Carolina this year after leaving Philadelphia, teams may be wary.

Ideally, Swift and Philadelphia could reach an extension, stopping Swift from hitting the open market. If not, a shifty back with receiving upside will have his fair share of suitors. The Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and Chargers are good fits.

4 Tony Pollard

Pollard hits free agency coming off consecutive 1,000-yard seasons

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Another player whose value took a hit this past season was Tony Pollard. It’s unclear whether it was the leg injury he suffered last postseason, the higher usage rate, the run scheme, or an amalgamation of the three.

Regardless, Pollard didn’t exactly flourish in his first season as the featured back for the Dallas Cowboys. He ran for fewer yards despite having nearly 60 more carries. These results suggest Pollard is better suited for a supplemental role.

Tony Pollard 2023 Stats Games 17 Starts 17 Rush Attempts 252 Rush Yards 1,005 Rush TD 6 Receptions 55 Receiving Yards 311 Receiving TD 0

The Ezekiel Elliot and Pollard tandem in Dallas was among the best in the league because it featured two backs with completely different skill sets. Elliot's bruising running style, paired with Pollard's shiftiness, made it difficult for opposing defenses. Without Elliot, though, the Cowboys' running attack wasn't as effective.

As far as change-of-pace backs go, there aren’t many better than Pollard. He has great burst and is a quality pass catcher.

If Pollard is willing to take a lesser role on a contender, the Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Chiefs would be good fits. In the case he is still fixed on being the lead back, the Ravens, Vikings, and Denver Broncos would make sense.

3 Derrick Henry

King Henry is in search of a new kingdom

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

As he enters his age-30 season, Derrick Henry remains an anomaly. At a position where players start to slow down by their mid-20s, Henry is still chugging along. His efficiency has taken a hit in recent years, but the high usage and poor run blocking he experienced in Tennessee were big reasons why.

While Henry has staved off Father Time more successfully than most running backs, his decline is inevitable. He likely has one or two more years at most playing at a high level.

Derrick Henry 2023 Stats Games 17 Starts 17 Rush Attempts 280 Rush Yards 1,167 Rush TD 12 Receptions 28 Receiving Yards 214 Receiving TD 0

Henry doesn’t fit the Titans' timeline anymore, and all indications are that both sides are ready to move on. Henry has been linked to the Ravens, but most of that appears to be speculative. With that said, Baltimore would be an excellent fit. The threat of Lamar Jackson’s legs, as well as a good offensive line, would take pressure off Henry to be the do-it-all guy he was in Tennessee.

The Chicago Bears are another team that has utilized a committee of running backs in recent years. Henry would be a nice contrast to Khalil Herbert and could fill the workhorse role if needed.

2 Josh Jacobs

Jacobs enters free agency as a proven commodity who will have a host of suitors

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs’ 2023 season hurt his free-agency market more than it helped, as he finished the year with career lows in yards and yards per attempt.

Still, at 25 years old, Jacobs is an appealing option for a team in need of an immediate contributor at running back. What he lacks in explosiveness, he makes up for with physicality and vision.

Josh Jacobs 2023 Stats Games 13 Starts 13 Rush Attempts 233 Rush Yards 805 Rush TD 6 Receptions 37 Receiving Yards 296 Receiving TD 0

Playing in a more stable situation could allow Jacobs to return to his 2022 form that made him a First-Team All-Pro selection. Retaining Jacobs makes sense from the Raiders' perspective, as they don’t have the offensive firepower to lose him without hurting the rest of the offense.

It’s hard to say what the Patriots' future holds now that the Bill Belichick era has come to a close, but the team could use a lead back, and Jacobs encompasses all of the traits desired in a typical Patriots tailback. Additional teams include the Chargers, Bears, and Eagles, none of whom have a primary back under contract for the 2024 season.

1 Saquon Barkley

Barkley is positioned to finally get a multi-year contract

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley played under the franchise tag in 2023 after failing to reach a long-term extension with the Giants. Although his 2023 campaign did little to improve his market, Barkley remains one of the premier players at the position.

He’s a well-rounded back who can fit into virtually any rushing attack. As he starts to age, though, Barkley, who says he can finally start to see himself in another uniform, would benefit from a better offensive line and scheme.

Saquon Barkley 2023 Stats Games 14 Starts 14 Rush Attempts 247 Rush Yards 962 Rush TD 6 Receptions 41 Receiving Yards 280 Receiving TD 4

For a team signing Barkley for a postseason run, keeping him on a snap count will be crucial. Teams with diversified offenses will have a better chance of achieving this than teams with weaker quarterback situations.

If Barkley were to leave New York, it would likely be in hopes of joining a contender. Teams like the Ravens, Eagles, and Cowboys would make sense. Above all else, Barkley needs an offense that won’t rely on the run game too heavily. Barkley’s age and injury history make him a back that typically slows as the season goes on.

