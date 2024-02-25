Highlights The safety position is often undervalued among NFL teams.

Several high-profile safeties are set to hit the market in 2024 NFL free agency.

Antoine Winfield Jr. could possibly receive the highest contract for an NFL safety in years.

While the NFL is a pass-heavy league, its teams have traditionally undervalued safeties. The franchise tag value for the position in 2023 was just over $16 million, only higher than kickers and punters, running backs, and tight ends.

The largest contract given out to a safety in the last offseason was the four-year/$64 million deal the Atlanta Falcons gave Jessie Bates. But the Falcons are likely happy with their investment as Bates was an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in his first season with the team.

This year's free agent crop features a star in Antoine Winfield Jr, who just earned First Team All-Pro honors. But behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar is a strong mix of depth at the position. Below are the top 10 safeties in 2024 NFL free agency.

10 Darnell Savage

Savage has been a regular starter for the Packers, excelling in run defense

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers selected Darnell Savage in the first round of the 2019 draft, and he's been a regular starter for the team ever since. He has speed to burn as he blazed to a 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

His 2023 season was cut short by a calf injury that limited him to only 10 games. He was back for the playoffs, though, and returned an interception 64 yards for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. For the year, he recorded 51 tackles and one pass defensed.

Darnell Savage 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 51 1 78.3 0 1

One of Savage's best attributes is his age. Despite spending five seasons as a starter, he will only be 27 during the 2024 season. The team that locks him up in free agency could be looking at several years of fine play.

9 Jordan Whitehead

Whitehead is a sure tackler who can also make plays on the ball

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A fourth-round selection by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, Jordan Whitehead became a starter for the team as a rookie. He spent four seasons in Tampa and won a Super Bowl ring before joining the New York Jets in 2022.

For the second straight season, Whitehead started in all 17 games for the Jets in 2023. He picked off four passes, including three in one game against Josh Allen. He was also aggressive, recording 97 combined tackles, a career-high.

Jordan Whitehead 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 97 9 55.3 4 6

Whitehead has been part of one of the league's best defenses with the Jets, and the team will likely want him back. If he shakes loose into free agency, though, plenty of teams will undoubtedly be interested in his services.

8 Tashaun Gipson

Gipson has significant experience and was great against the pass in 2023

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

If Tashaun Gipson weren't 33 years old, he would be higher up on this list. Despite coming into the league as an undrafted free agent, he has been a full-time starter for 11 of his 12 seasons. He's well-traveled as well, as the San Francisco 49ers were his fifth NFL team.

Tashaun Gipson 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 60 3 55.6 1 3

Gipson has been a well-above-average safety over the last two seasons with San Francisco. In 2022, he picked off five passes, returning one for a touchdown.

In 2023, he only allowed 55.6% of his coverage targets to be completed and only gave up 8.7 yards per completion. He is also a strong and willing tackler, racking up 60 combined takedowns this past year.

Gipson is at the point of his career where he may have to sign a one-year contract. But he could be a major bargain for a team that isn't looking too far into the future and just wants solid play in 2024.

7 C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The versatile defender needs to stay healthy to reach his potential

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Taken by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, C.J. Gardner-Johnson began his career as a slot cornerback before being moved to safety. He is a very versatile player, though, and could be used all over the field.

The safety expected to get a big contract in 2023 after playing outstanding football for the Philadelphia Eagles, but ended up settling for a one-year/$8 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 17 3 62.5 1 0

He had an injury-plagued season, only appearing in three regular-season games. Still, he was very effective, only allowing a 56.8 QB rating while in coverage. He had an interception in the regular season and notched another in the postseason.

After losing so much time due to injury, Gardner-Johnson may have to sign another one year deal to prove he could stay healthy. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him simply reup with the Detroit Lions.

6 Jordan Fuller

Fuller is a ball-hawking safety who also tackles well

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Playing for the Los Angeles Rams, Jordan Fuller is not one of the more well-known names on this list, but maybe he should be. Fuller is the kind of ball-hawking free safety many teams would like to make a part of their defense.

Fuller is very comfortable tracking the ball, as he recorded three interceptions and also got his hands on an additional eight passes. He was also adept at bringing down pass catchers, recording 61 solo tackles. Fuller doesn't play in the box much and recorded one tackle for loss.

Jordan Fuller 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 94 8 63.0 3 1

The Ohio State product is the kind of player that savvy GMs typically keep their eyes on. He doesn't have significant name recognition, but he has been a steady starter since being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. Fuller will only be 26 years old at the start of the 2023 season.

5 Geno Stone

Stone led the AFC in interceptions in 2023

David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

A seventh-round pick out of Iowa in 2020, Geno Stone spent his first couple of seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as a backup and special teamer. He drew seven starts due to injury in 2022 and made the most of his eleven starts in 2023.

Stone led the AFC in interceptions in 2023, picking off seven passes, second only in the league to the Dallas Cowboys' Daron Bland. Opposing quarterbacks only had a 63.8 rating when throwing Stone's way. He returned two interceptions for touchdowns and had an additional nine passes defended.

Geno Stone 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 68 9 63.6 7 0

​​​One thing he does not do well is tackle, missing 19% of his attempts this past season. Still, Stone brings significant coverage skills and could help a team looking to create more turnovers.

4 Kamren Curl

A 2020 seventh-round pick, Curl is looking at a nice payday this offseason

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders took Curl with the 216th selection in the 2020 Draft, and it was a homerun of a pick. Curl has started for the team since his first year, and the versatile defensive back can play either free or strong safety.

Curl's best attribute is his tackling. He recorded 115 combined tackles with a sack and three tackles for loss. His coverage could have been better, however, as he allowed opposing QBs a rating of 108.3.

Kamren Curl 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 115 5 69.6 0 3

Another thing Curl offers is his age. Despite having four years of starting experience, the safety will only be 25 years old during the 2024 season. He will be targeted by teams that value versatility and sure tackling.

3 Kyle Dugger

Dugger can be utilized as both a safety and linebacker

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Dugger played at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne but impressed scouts with his outstanding performance at the NFL Combine. He was drafted 37th overall by the New England Patriots in 2020, which made sense as he was the kind of player Bill Belichick typically loves.

Dugger can swap between safety and linebacker and cover more athletic tight ends. He is solid against the run, recording 109 total tackles, including six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, but is somewhat average in coverage, allowing 68.8% of passes thrown in his direction to be completed.

Kyle Dugger 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 109 7 68.8 2 6

There will be several teams interested in Dugger this offseason due to his versatility and effort. It also wouldn't be a surprise to see him stick with the Patriots and Jerod Mayo, who has the tall task of replacing Belichick in New England.

2 Xavier McKinney

The young safety has thrived in coverage for the Giants

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Xavier McKinney starred in college for some outstanding Alabama teams, leading the New York Giants to select him with the 36th overall selection in the 2020 draft. After suffering an ankle injury in his rookie season, he became an every-down contributor in New York.

McKinney is especially good in coverage. During the 2023 season, he only allowed a 69.8 rating to quarterbacks throwing in his direction, adding three interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He is also active in the run game, notching 116 combined tackles.

Xavier McKinney 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 116 11 63.1 3 2

The biggest problem for McKinney in his young career has been injuries. He missed 10 games in 2020 and nine in 2022. He showed what he could do in a full season in 2023, however, and teams will undoubtedly be interested.

1 Antoine Winfield Jr.

The do-it-all defensive back could get the biggest safety contract in years

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

NFL fans were shocked when Antoine Winfield Jr. was left off the Pro Bowl roster. But the Associated Press would later make up for it by naming him a First-Team All-Pro, a rightful honor after his tremendous 2023 season.

Winfield was all over the place for the Buccaneers as he recorded three interceptions and 12 passes defensed. He was also a monster in the box, recording six sacks, six tackles for loss, and six forced fumbles. The Minnesota product also notched 122 combined tackles.

Antoine Winfield Jr. 2023 Stats Tackles Passes Defended Cmp% Allowed INT TFL 122 12 68.8 3 6

Normally, a player of his caliber would be franchise tagged before hitting the market. The Bucs, however, may use the tag on Mike Evans instead. If Winfield was to hit the open market, many teams would be interested.

